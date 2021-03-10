Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Minimal Mom

Podcast The Minimal Mom
Dawn Madsen
From the popular YouTube channel, Dawn, "The Minimal Mom", shares about minimalism, why it makes sense, and how to declutter quickly!
EducationHow ToKids & Family
  • What do we do about GIFTS!?!
    I have been seeing SO many comments about gifts lately! How do we keep people from GIVING them, what do we do once we GET them and HOW long do I have to keep it for!?! Today we'll cover all these topics and hopefully leave you feeling a little less stressed about the upcoming holiday season!   Mercy House Global Gift Boxes: https://shop.mercyhouseglobal.org/collections/gift-boxes Take Your House Back Course (join the waitlist): https://cli.re/take-your-house-back-waitlist
    10/3/2021
    19:16
  • Birthday Blues & the Physical Effect of Friendship
    Earlier this week Diana shared a YouTube video talking about how hard it is on our health to be lonely. Not just our emotional health (that's what we usually think of in regards to relationships) but our actual physical health suffers, too, when we're lonely. I know from some experience that this isn't always easy to overcome, but the Lord has been faithful to provide relationships when we've asked. (And we also talk about our upcoming birthday!) And Diana's video that we referenced can be found here: https://youtu.be/1YBbvczeEoI Blinkist Link: https://www.blinkist.com/theminimalmom use this link for 1 week to try it out free. You'll also get 25% off if you want the full membership.
    9/19/2021
    19:22
  • You haven‘t deleted that yet!?! (Diana‘s top time management tips)
    Back "in the day" Diana became a time management guru. She was organized and productive and really developed a strong value for managing our resources well. Today we talk about our favorite time management tips, how they've changed over the years and why you should JUST DELETE those emails hanging over your head!
    9/12/2021
    14:32
  • 3 Things (Most) People Need to Declutter Successfully
    As we've gotten to visit other people's homes to help them declutter, I've learned SO MUCH. And it never ceases to amaze me that we're all more alike than different when it comes to the stuff that we collect. Today, Diana and I visit about the three things I'm finding that most people need to be successful with decluttering. Diana's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DianaKokku How to Lighten Your Load video mentioned: https://youtu.be/mpsVVw-gqmo Take Your House Back Course Details: https://cli.re/takeyourhouseback
    9/5/2021
    18:45
  • Dear friend who has been hurt by the church
    Today Diana visits with Dawn, a licensed family therapist, about healing from pain caused by the church. This is a replay from a YouTube video they did earlier this week (I'm sorry the audio isn't a little better!). You can find their YouTube channels here: Diana: https://www.youtube.com/c/dianakokku Dawn (Living by Heart): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzweJVhO3YngoiPMFh5gf5Q
    8/29/2021
    17:52

About The Minimal Mom

From the popular YouTube channel, Dawn, ”The Minimal Mom”, shares about minimalism, why it makes sense, and how to declutter quickly!
The Minimal Mom

The Minimal Mom

