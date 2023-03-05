The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael mod... More
Quick Take: Having Better Conversations in the Social Media Age
This is an excerpt from the episode "The Art of Debate: With Mehdi Hasan."Mehdi Hasan speaks with Michael Steele about the art of debate. The pair discuss the importance of knowing your audience, showing receipts and coming prepared. They also discuss Twitter, Elon and free speech.
5/6/2023
16:09
The Psychology of America: With Mary Trump
Michael Steele speaks with Mary Trump about the psychology of America, what prompted our cultural rot and the psychology behind the crazy that we're experiencing in our country, both pre and post Donald Trump's presidency.
5/3/2023
1:02:07
Quick Take: Having Blinders on in the RNC
This is an excerpt from the episode "Why We Did It: With Tim Miller."Tim Miller joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss his book, "Why We Did It: A Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell." The pair discuss what it takes to be a player in "The Game," Tim's time working with Reince Priebus at the RNC, the struggle of compartmentalizing being a gay man and being a Republican and the kinds of Republicans involved in the transition to Trumpism, from "Messiahs" and "Little Mixers" like Chris Christie, to "Nerd-Revengers" like Sean Spicer.
4/29/2023
16:50
How Guns Radicalized America: With Ryan Busse
Ryan Busse once helped build one of the world's most iconic gun companies. Today, he's shining a light on how the gun industry radicalized America. Ryan speaks with Michael Steele about how the gun industry and the NRA have impacted American culture, why gun control laws don't pass, what role the GOP plays in protecting the Second Amendment and the importance of speaking truth to bullshit.
4/26/2023
50:48
Make Mine A Double: DeSantis and Disney
Welcome to Make Mine a Double, a segment where Michael responds to today's news and political crazy.Michael discusses DeSantis' war against Disney, Clarence Thomas' income and the Fox and Dominion lawsuit settlement.
