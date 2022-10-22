My First Q&A in a Long Time! Part 1- The Rapture? Disney? Testing Fruit? Marriage Advice?

It's Q&A time! A few weeks ago, I asked you all to email me some questions you'd like me to answer. The questions were compiled, and this is part 1. I did my best to answer them and I hope it helps!01:04- If God knew that Satan and the other angels would do what they did, why did He create them?07:16- Testing Fruit- How do these several scriptures actually apply in the New Testament when it comes to discerning a false teacher by their fruits? 15:22- I wonder what your thoughts are on the end times. Are you a post rapture, Pre rapture or mid? 17:58- Do Christian parents need to prohibit the reading and/or watching of things with magic or non-Christian spirituality present? Also should play time be monitored to stop children from pretending that they have magic?23:48- Would you have any godly advice for husbands and wives?📲FOLLOW📲:●Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NewAgeToChristianity/●Instagram: @melissaldougherty ●Twitter: https://twitter.com/Meldougherty77●My Website: https://www.melissadougherty.co/