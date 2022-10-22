Christian stuff, apologetics, theology, humor, musings, Bible stuff, cats, family, art... Important and interesting topics that I do my best to graciously but h... More
My First Q&A in a Long Time! Part 1- The Rapture? Disney? Testing Fruit? Marriage Advice?
It's Q&A time! A few weeks ago, I asked you all to email me some questions you'd like me to answer. The questions were compiled, and this is part 1. I did my best to answer them and I hope it helps!01:04- If God knew that Satan and the other angels would do what they did, why did He create them?07:16- Testing Fruit- How do these several scriptures actually apply in the New Testament when it comes to discerning a false teacher by their fruits? 15:22- I wonder what your thoughts are on the end times. Are you a post rapture, Pre rapture or mid? 17:58- Do Christian parents need to prohibit the reading and/or watching of things with magic or non-Christian spirituality present? Also should play time be monitored to stop children from pretending that they have magic?23:48- Would you have any godly advice for husbands and wives?📲FOLLOW📲:●Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NewAgeToChristianity/●Instagram: @melissaldougherty ●Twitter: https://twitter.com/Meldougherty77●My Website: https://www.melissadougherty.co/
4/3/2023
26:58
The Warning Christians Critically Need: Bethel, New Age, and the New Apostolic Reformation.
The New Apostolic Reformation (NAR) is a popular and fast-growing new movement of Christians who emphasize signs and wonders and teach that God is giving a new revelation through new apostles and prophets. But is this biblical Christianity? This stuff used to be fringe. Now it's probably in your church in some way. Why is this dangerous, and how can you spot it? I talk with Holly Pivec and Doug Geivett, the authors of Counterfeit Kingdom, about this concerning movement. 📚RESOURCES📚:●https://www.amazon.com/shop/melissadougherty●Holly's Blog: https://www.hollypivec.com/blog●Get Counterfeit Kingdom: https://www.hollypivec.com/books📲FOLLOW📲:●Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NewAgeToChristianity/●Instagram: @melissaldougherty ●Twitter: https://twitter.com/Meldougherty77●My Website: https://www.melissadougherty.co/
2/26/2023
1:05:20
Out of Astrology, Tarot, Crystals, Spirits and the Occult... Into Jesus: With Angela Ucci.
Angela Ucci is a former New Age Astrologist. She was into every facet of the New Age, including tarot, moon worship, mediumship, crystal energies, Law of Attraction, and much more. Her journey is filled with hills and valleys that ultimately led her to the last thing she expected: Jesus. FOLLOW:Angela's Social Media:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCieY3zrETIq1BUGmaoQBfEQInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/angelamarieucci/My Social Media:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NewAgeToChristianity/Instagram: @melissaldougherty Twitter: https://twitter.com/Meldougherty77My Website: https://www.melissadougherty.co/
1/18/2023
1:10:07
A Change in Identity: Lost in LGBTQ... Found in Christ.
This is the story of Becket Cook. He was a gay man in Hollywood who had quite a successful career. He gave up everything to follow Jesus. It all started with a fateful event in a coffee shop... In this video, we discuss how this happened and how he overcame common objections to what the Bible says about homosexuality. We also discuss Christians going to gay weddings, Progressive Christianity's unbiblical (and unhelpful) stance on this topic, do's and don'ts when someone comes out, and much more. Our goal is to talk about these topics in a loving but firm way in a culture that is hostile to a Biblical perspective on sexuality. RESOURCES:https://www.amazon.com/shop/melissadoughertyDONATE:If you are led, consider donating:https://paypal.me/MelissaDougherty77FOLLOW:Becket Cook:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/BecketCook/aboutInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/becketcook/Twitter: https://twitter.com/becketcookMelissa:My Social Media:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NewAgeToChristianity/Instagram: @melissaldougherty Twitter: https://twitter.com/Meldougherty77My Website: https://www.melissadougherty.co/
12/16/2022
1:16:18
Critical Race Theory, BLM, Equity, Inclusion, Whiteness, and Beyoncé With Monique Duson.
Monique Duson, who spent two decades advocating for Critical Race Theory and is the founder of the Center for Biblical Unity, joins me to discuss BLM, microaggressions, marxism, equity, inclusion, and MUCH more. Monique breaks down the movements we're seeing in social justice, and she explains how it differs from the Gospel. We both see that racism is a serious issue. But CRT is *not* the answer. You can't become a gaslighting racist to get rid of racism. This isn't about politics. It's about what Biblical justice and unity look like in the eyes of God. Hope you have your popcorn. We don't hold back. WATCH:About Microagressions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtVX6dKoyoAMonique's Interview with Alisa Childers: https://youtu.be/FwyJk1G_Dm0Monique with Allie Beth Stuckey: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMgjppPZqvA&t=1845sRESOURCES:Small Group Curriculum: https://www.centerforbiblicalunity.com/reconciledMonique's Podcasts (as mentioned in the video:) https://www.centerforbiblicalunity.com/podcastsFOLLOW:Monique-Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/centerforbiblicalunity/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/centerforbiblicalunityYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheRealMoniqueDWebsite: https://www.centerforbiblicalunity.com/Melissa-Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NewAgeToChristianity/Instagram: @melissaldougherty Twitter: https://twitter.com/Meldougherty77My Website: https://www.melissadougherty.co/
Christian stuff, apologetics, theology, humor, musings, Bible stuff, cats, family, art... Important and interesting topics that I do my best to graciously but honestly give insight about from an authentically Christian perspective.