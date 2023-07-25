About The Meatball Pod

Experience the true messiness of motherhood with your favorite "Meatball Mawmas!" Join Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Cortese (MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation) as they dive into the chaotic world of parenting. Plus, they'll reminisce about their wild meatball days and connect with other notable moms. Pour yourself a glass of wine and let's get into it, mawma!