It's Not Always ETF's: From a CFP Managing Hundreds of Millions
In this episode, we break down investment vehicle choice — Individual Stocks vs. Mutual Funds vs. ETFs.This isn’t one of those know-nothing “just buy low-cost ETFs” podcasts.We’re digging into the real stats behind performance, taxes, and the psychological traps investors fall into.And yes… we’re also exposing the nasty secret behind why some advisors knowingly put inferior mutual funds in your account.
42:22
42:22
Is the 60/40 Portfolio Broken?
In this episode, we take a clear look at the traditional 60/40 portfolio—how it earned its reputation as the foundation of balanced investing, what recent market conditions have revealed about its limitations, and whether it can still play a meaningful role for today’s investors. We also dig into the growing interest in alternative investments, examining the factors driving this shift, the types of assets investors are exploring, and how these strategies aim to complement or replace the classic stock-and-bond mix.
