The LifeGoal Playbook
The LifeGoal Playbook
The LifeGoal Playbook

Taylor Sohns
Business
The LifeGoal Playbook
  • It's Not Always ETF's: From a CFP Managing Hundreds of Millions
    In this episode, we break down investment vehicle choice — Individual Stocks vs. Mutual Funds vs. ETFs.This isn’t one of those know-nothing “just buy low-cost ETFs” podcasts.We’re digging into the real stats behind performance, taxes, and the psychological traps investors fall into.And yes… we’re also exposing the nasty secret behind why some advisors knowingly put inferior mutual funds in your account.
    42:22
  • Is the 60/40 Portfolio Broken?
    In this episode, we take a clear look at the traditional 60/40 portfolio—how it earned its reputation as the foundation of balanced investing, what recent market conditions have revealed about its limitations, and whether it can still play a meaningful role for today’s investors. We also dig into the growing interest in alternative investments, examining the factors driving this shift, the types of assets investors are exploring, and how these strategies aim to complement or replace the classic stock-and-bond mix. 
    30:42

About The LifeGoal Playbook

The LifeGoal Playbook Podcast is where professional money management meets real-life conversation. Hosted by two former college football teammates who traded playbooks for portfolios, we bring decades of combined experience in financial planning and investment management—and the perspective that comes from overseeing hundreds of millions of in client assets. Schedule a Call with LifeGoal Investments: www.lifegoalwealthadvisors.com/introductionFollow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thelifegoalplaybook?igsh=Y2hwd2Z2YmdmZ255&utm_source=qrFollow us on TikTok: TikTok- @LifeGoalInvestmentsFollow us on LinkedIn: Taylor Sohns- LinkedIn
Business

