The Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Podcast

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath S:3 Buying a Town Part 2; Church and State E:9 & E:10 Rev

This week, hosts Taylor Gates and Jackie Rae talk "Buying a Town Part 2" and the season finale "Church and State." Leah Remini and Mike Rinder dig deep to find out how and why the Church of Scientology has maintained tax exempt status for over 20 years. Join Leah Remini for her famous docu-series featuring the after effects that Scientology can have on ones life. From the terrifying stalking, to the torturous harassment, Leah deep dives on each episode and reveals the truth. Join our hosts as we discuss the show each week and provide our own thoughts and opinions. The heavily guarded Scientology compound known as Gold Base in Riverside County, California, houses up to 1,000 members of the church's elite inner core; Valerie Haney tells how conditions at the base led her to contemplate suicide.