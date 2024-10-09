Powered by RND
The Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Podcast

AfterBuzz TV
Join Leah Remini for her famous docu-series featuring the after effects that Scientology can have on ones life. From the terrifying stalking, to the torturous h...
  • Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath S:3 Buying a Town Part 2; Church and State E:9 & E:10 Rev
    This week, hosts Taylor Gates and Jackie Rae talk “Buying a Town Part 2” and the season finale “Church and State.”  Leah Remini and Mike Rinder dig deep to find out how and why the Church of Scientology has maintained tax exempt status for over 20 years.  Join Leah Remini for her famous docu-series featuring the after effects that Scientology can have on ones life. From the terrifying stalking, to the torturous harassment, Leah deep dives on each episode and reveals the truth. Join our hosts as we discuss the show each week and provide our own thoughts and opinions. Subscribe on iTunes and youtube to stay up to date! The heavily guarded Scientology compound known as Gold Base in Riverside County, California, houses up to 1,000 members of the church's elite inner core; Valerie Haney tells how conditions at the base led her to contemplate suicide. Follow us on http://www.Twitter.com/AfterBuzzTV "Like" Us on http://www.Facebook.com/AfterBuzzTV Buy Merch at http://shop.spreadshirt.com/AfterbuzzTV/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    46:36
  • Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath S:3 Buying A Town E:8 Review
    Hosts Taylor Gates and Jackie Rae talk season 3 episode 9: “Buying a City.” Leah and Mike share personal stories and explore how Scientology headquarters came to be in Clearwater. Plus, a watershed legal case from the 70s is publicly discussed in-depth for the first time. Join Leah Remini for her famous docu-series featuring the after effects that Scientology can have on ones life. From the terrifying stalking, to the torturous harassment, Leah deep dives on each episode and reveals the truth. Join our hosts as we discuss the show each week and provide our own thoughts and opinions. Subscribe on iTunes and youtube to stay up to date! The heavily guarded Scientology compound known as Gold Base in Riverside County, California, houses up to 1,000 members of the church's elite inner core; Valerie Haney tells how conditions at the base led her to contemplate suicide. Follow us on http://www.Twitter.com/AfterBuzzTV "Like" Us on http://www.Facebook.com/AfterBuzzTV Buy Merch at http://shop.spreadshirt.com/AfterbuzzTV/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    49:50
  • Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath S:3 Episodes 5-7 Review
    Hosts Taylor Gates and Jackie Rae break down episodes 6, 7, and 8 of “Leah Remini’s Scientology and the Aftermath.” Both financial scams and physical abuses are exposed, and former high-ranking organization leaders try and get the FBI involved.  Join Leah Remini for her famous docu-series featuring the after effects that Scientology can have on ones life. From the terrifying stalking, to the torturous harassment, Leah deep dives on each episode and reveals the truth. Join our hosts as we discuss the show each week and provide our own thoughts and opinions. Subscribe on iTunes and youtube to stay up to date! The heavily guarded Scientology compound known as Gold Base in Riverside County, California, houses up to 1,000 members of the church's elite inner core; Valerie Haney tells how conditions at the base led her to contemplate suicide. Follow us on http://www.Twitter.com/AfterBuzzTV "Like" Us on http://www.Facebook.com/AfterBuzzTV Buy Merch at http://shop.spreadshirt.com/AfterbuzzTV/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    44:59
  • Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath S:3 Unlikely Pairing E:4 Review
    Hosts Taylor Gates, Jackie Rae, and Sean Paul Payton discuss season 3 episode 4: “The Disappeared.” Potential insight into Shelly Miscavige’s whereabouts are revealed as is a shocking belief regarding L. Ron Hubbard that many Scientologists share. Plus, we explore how Elisabeth Moss got involved with the organization. Join Leah Remini for her famous docu-series featuring the after effects that Scientology can have on ones life. From the terrifying stalking, to the torturous harassment, Leah deep dives on each episode and reveals the truth. Join our hosts as we discuss the show each week and provide our own thoughts and opinions. Subscribe on iTunes and youtube to stay up to date! The heavily guarded Scientology compound known as Gold Base in Riverside County, California, houses up to 1,000 members of the church's elite inner core; Valerie Haney tells how conditions at the base led her to contemplate suicide. Follow us on http://www.Twitter.com/AfterBuzzTV "Like" Us on http://www.Facebook.com/AfterBuzzTV Buy Merch at http://shop.spreadshirt.com/AfterbuzzTV/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    44:04
  • Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath S:3 The Disappeared E:3 Review
    Hosts Taylor Gates and Jackie Rae discuss season 3 episode 3: “Unlikely Pairing.” We talk the odd alliance between Scientology and the Nation of Islam as well as how Kirstie Alley got involved in the organization. Join Leah Remini for her famous docu-series featuring the after effects that Scientology can have on ones life. From the terrifying stalking, to the torturous harassment, Leah deep dives on each episode and reveals the truth. Join our hosts as we discuss the show each week and provide our own thoughts and opinions. Subscribe on iTunes and youtube to stay up to date! The heavily guarded Scientology compound known as Gold Base in Riverside County, California, houses up to 1,000 members of the church's elite inner core; Valerie Haney tells how conditions at the base led her to contemplate suicide. Follow us on http://www.Twitter.com/AfterBuzzTV "Like" Us on http://www.Facebook.com/AfterBuzzTV Buy Merch at http://shop.spreadshirt.com/AfterbuzzTV/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    43:18

About The Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Podcast

Join Leah Remini for her famous docu-series featuring the after effects that Scientology can have on ones life. From the terrifying stalking, to the torturous harassment, Leah deep dives on each episode and reveals the truth. Join our hosts as we discuss the show each week and provide our own thoughts and opinions.
