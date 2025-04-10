Powered by RND
The Last of Us Podcast: Savage Starlight

Bald Move
Available Episodes

5 of 31
  • Season 2 Preview
    Your favorite fungus family is back! We're mere days away from the premiere of The Last of Us season 2 so it's time to catch back up with the story. We also do some spoiler-free speculation about what we think we know about the new season before we get deep down in the spoiler muck for some last minute story predictions. Hope you enjoy the show and join us immediately after the premiere for the instant take podcast! Support Bald Move:  Club Bald Move Join the discussion:  Email  |  Discord  |  Reddit  |  Forums Follow us: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter  |  Instagram  |  Facebook Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:05:46
  • TLOU Part 1 Bald Move Playthrough is here!
    Jim and A.Ron have a special treat for you! As we find ourselves between seasons of The Last of Us, your favorite hosts have recorded a nine episode playthrough of The Last of Us Part 1. All episodes are now available on YouTube: The Last of Us Part 1 Playthrough with A.Ron and Jim! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:26
  • S01 - Wrapup
    The feedbag is throbbing with feedback for the season 1 wrapup. Is humanity worth saving? And would sacrificing Ellie be worth it? Does the show tell us the truth and give us all the facts? Was it the bite or the knife that made Ellie immune? And the big question we need answered from the showrunners…when are we getting season 2?? Need more TLOU in your life? Check out the TLOU Part 1 playthrough from Bald Move at 9PM EST on YouTube! Support Bald Move: Club Bald Move Join the discussion: Email | Discord | Reddit | Forums Follow us: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:48:11
  • S01E09 - Look for the Light - Feedback
    Was Joel wrong? Were the Fireflies right? Here at the end of the season, we take a look back at the major steps that brought us to the explosive conclusion. Join Jim and A.Ron as they hear from medical professionals, ponder Jim’s take on the mycologist, and talk about Marlene’s experience.  Want to see A.Ron’s ten-palm-monkey-looting technique? Check out twitch.tv/baldmove Sunday 9PM EST.  Thoughts? Feedback? Do you like giraffes? Tell us at [email protected].  Support Bald Move: Club Bald Move Join the discussion: Email | Discord | Reddit | Forums Follow us: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:01:29
  • S01E09 - Look for the Light
    It’s an emotionally crushing finale full of hard choices and desperate situations. The Fireflies may have gone off the deep end. We get to see the killer version of Joel people have been talking about all season. Did you catch all the video game actor cameos throughout the season?  Thoughts? Feedback? Do you like giraffes? Tell us at [email protected].  Support Bald Move: Club Bald Move Join the discussion: Email | Discord | Reddit | Forums Follow us: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:41:57

About The Last of Us Podcast: Savage Starlight

Whether you're a fan of the game or new to the world of The Last of Us, Jim and A.Ron are the perfect companions to the HBO series, offering in-depth analysis, behind-the-scenes insights, and fan theories about the show. Tune in to stay up-to-date on all the latest news and discussion about The Last of Us on HBO. Contact: [email protected]
