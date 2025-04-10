The Last of Us Podcast: Savage Starlight

Season 2 Preview

Your favorite fungus family is back! We're mere days away from the premiere of The Last of Us season 2 so it's time to catch back up with the story. We also do some spoiler-free speculation about what we think we know about the new season before we get deep down in the spoiler muck for some last minute story predictions. Hope you enjoy the show and join us immediately after the premiere for the instant take podcast!