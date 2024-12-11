The Kingdom Sleeps: DnD Podcast for Relaxation and Sleep

C1 E5: The Spirits of the Rainforest - Cosy DnD Podcast for Sleep and Relaxation

✨ Welcome to The Kingdom Sleeps, A DnD Podcast designed to create a relaxing ambience, allowing you to drift away into a rich and immersive fantasy landscape of unique origin. ✨

DnD Podcast for Sleep 💤 Campaign 1, Ep 5: The Kingdom Sleeps - The Spirits of the Rainforest: After finally having found Kiren within the dense labyrinth of the dream forest, Yohm is faced with a challenging dilemma as he navigates the twisted emotions that have been brought forth within the young miner by the tainted energy of the Mamü that created this realm.

Story Master: Andrew Bond
Yohm: Tom Tysoe
Episode Animation: Fantasy Motion Pictures
Episode Art: Danny O'Leary