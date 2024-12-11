The Kingdom Sleeps: DnD Podcast for Relaxation and Sleep

C1 E6: Campfire Chat with Tonto - Cosy DnD Podcast for Sleep and Relaxation
If you enjoy listening to this podcast, it would mean the world if you would consider supporting this podcast on Patreon: patreon.com/TheKingdomSleeps
Having discovered the child-like Mamü spirit Tonto at the heart of the labyrinthian jungle, now purged of the darkness that once contained him, Yohm and Tonto now rest by the fire of the abandoned camp whilst Kiren recovers and Yohm gets to know his curious new friend.
✨ Welcome to The Kingdom Sleeps, A DnD Podcast designed to create a relaxing ambience, allowing you to drift away into a rich and immersive fantasy landscape of unique origin. ✨
Find us on YouTube! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBj4HeNOOLyUnE51q3jqtpg?sub_confirmation=1
Story Master: Andrew Bond
Yohm: Tom Tysoe
Episode Animation: Andrew Bond https://www.youtube.com/@FantasyMotionPictures
Episode Art: Jasmine Snowdon https://www.instagram.com/jaz.sno/
Episode Music: Andrew Bond
C1 E5: The Spirits of the Rainforest - Cosy DnD Podcast for Sleep and Relaxation
DnD Podcast for Sleep 💤 Campaign 1, Ep 5: The Kingdom Sleeps - The Spirits of the Rainforest:
After finally having found Kiren within the dense labyrinth of the dream forest, Yohm is faced with a challenging dilemma as he navigates the twisted emotions that have been brought forth within the young miner by the tainted energy of the Mamü that created this realm.
Story Master: Andrew Bond
Yohm: Tom Tysoe
Episode Animation: Fantasy Motion Pictures https://www.youtube.com/@FantasyMotionPictures
Episode Art: Danny O'Leary https://www.instagram.com/enzimeart?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==
C1 E4: The Mystic River - Cosy DnD Podcast for Sleep and Relaxation
DnD Podcast for Sleep 💤 Campaign 1, Ep 4: The Kingdom Sleeps - The Mystic River:
After discovering a strange world on the inside of a Mamu spirit, Yohm pushes valiantly forward in search for the lost young miner who was also consumed by the spirit. Here, he finds a new realm of ice and snow. What memories will this release for Yohm and what new abilities will he uncover?
Story Master: Andrew Bond
Story Player - Yohm: Tom Tysoe
Episode Animation: Fantasy Motion Pictures https://www.youtube.com/@FantasyMotionPictures
Episode Art: Jasmine Snow https://www.instagram.com/jaz.sno/?hl=en https://jazsno.com/
C1 E3: The Ethereal Forest - Cosy DnD Podcast for Sleep and Relaxation
DnD Podcast for Sleep 💤 Campaign 1, Ep 2: The Kingdom Sleeps - A Deep Sleep Awoken:
As stalwart desert traveller Yohm is sucked into the mouth of a disgruntled Mamu spirit, he finds himself unexpectedly arrived in a mysterious ethereal forest. Left with the only option of exploring further into this dense forest, will he uncover it's secrets?
Story Master: Andrew Bond
Story Player - Yohm: Tom Tysoe
Episode Art: Fantasy Motion Pictures https://www.youtube.com/@FantasyMotionPictures
C1 E2: A Deep Sleep Awoken - Cosy DnD Podcast for Sleep
DnD Podcast for Sleep 💤 Campaign 1, Ep 2: The Kingdom Sleeps - A Deep Sleep Awoken:
As stalwart desert traveller Yohm rests for the night after leading a troop of minors into the heart of the desert, he is awoken by a sudden surprise. The camp is in a tumult due to a large Mamu perched on the edge of their settlement with seemingly bad intent. Will Yohm manage to tame the dream before hot-headed young Kiren makes things worse?
Story Master: Andrew Bond
Story Player - Yohm: Tom Tysoe
Episode Art: Fantasy Motion Pictures https://www.youtube.com/@FantasyMotionPictures
About The Kingdom Sleeps: DnD Podcast for Relaxation and Sleep
The Kingdom Sleeps is a DnD actual Podcast designed to guide you into a state of relaxation and sleep. Join Story Master Andrew and Tom as the role of Yohm as they improvise tales, letting the dice dictate the path of the adventure.
Set in the mystical Kingdom of Sopros, a unique world formed on the back of a sleeping giant, explore otherworldly landscapes filled with mysterious spirits known as the Mamu. Every story is collaboratively crafted to calm your mind and spark your imagination, whilst still maintaining the intrigue and adventure you'd expect from high fantasy.