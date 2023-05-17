Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
A Stephen King Podcast For Stephen King Obsessives More
A Stephen King Podcast For Stephen King Obsessives More

  • 183: Children of the Corn 666 with Ted Geoghegan
    That bad, bad OG corn boy Isaac has done returned and there's hell to pay in this inexplicable fifth sequel to 1984's Children of the Corn. Oddly enough, this 1999 film barely features either children or corn, but what we do get is a middle aged religious zealot and a bunch of late '90s teenagers making a ruckus in a small town.
    6/14/2023
    1:38:15
  • 182: Creepshow with David Dastmalchian
    Once upon a time there were two titans of horror named George A. Romero and Stephen King. These masters joined forces to make a horror movie and the results of that was an anthology movie with roots going back to the horror comics of their youth. And thus Creepshow was born.
    6/7/2023
    1:11:49
  • 181: Night Shift with Rob Savage
    Night Shift is Stephen King's first collection of short stories and contains some of King's meanest writing. Almost every single one of these stories were first published in nudie magazines before King became famous and he wrote to his audience. That doesn't mean they're not sophisticated in the own right, but he definitely leans into sex, gore, and brutal Twilight Zone-ish twists. 
    5/31/2023
    1:21:37
  • 180: The Jaunt with Peter Atencio
    The Jaunt is quite possibly Stephen King's scariest story, all about the perils of ignoring safety protocols while using teleportation technology. While the episode only clocks in at just over an hour and fifteen minutes, it's longer than you think.
    5/24/2023
    1:15:10
  • 179: Survivor Type with Joe Lo Truglio
    When a heroin-smuggling doctor gets stranded on a tiny rocky outcropping in the middle of the ocean he must decide just how far he's willing to go to survive. This Stephen King short story, which can be found in Skeleton Crew, is one of the maestro's goriest tales as the doctor loses his mind and body piece by piece.
    5/17/2023
    1:36:41

About The Kingcast

A Stephen King Podcast For Stephen King Obsessives
