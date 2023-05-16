Just Women’s Soccer is the home for all of Just Women’s Sports’ USWNT, World Cup and NWSL content. These are the conversations you won’t find anywhere else: can...
Alana Cook is ready to inherit the USWNT’s legacy | 1v1 with Kelley O'Hara presented by Ally
USWNT defender Alana Cook joins Kelley O’Hara to discuss the upcoming World Cup and how she’s preparing to step into a critical role as a center back for the USWNT. Alana discusses what it’s like to have played with Naomi Girma in college and now for the national team. She and Kelley also discuss the legacy of the USWNT, why Cook chose to play for the USWNT vs England, her game day routine, Cook’s ideal center back partner, and why she goes into every game knowing the USWNT can win.
7/17/2023
20:51
Lindsey Horan wants to enjoy the World Cup roller coaster | 1v1 with Kelley O'Hara presented by Ally
Lindsey Horan joins Kelley O’Hara to talk about how she’s getting ready for her second World Cup. With co-captain Becky Sauerbrunn sidelined for the tournament, Lindsey says knows she has to step up as a leader for the USWNT. Her and Kelley O’Hara talk about how she’s learning to develop her voice in a team full of outspoken leaders, how her prep for this World Cup is different than in 2019, which teams she thinks will be the hardest to beat, how she’s getting ready for the USWNT’s group stage, and what it means to embrace the pressure.
7/15/2023
26:38
Let's Go Girls with Lynn Williams | 1v1 with Kelley O'Hara Presented by Ally
USWNT star Lynn Williams sits down with Kelley O’Hara to discuss what it means to make her first World Cup roster. Lynn and Kelley talk about getting the call that they’d made the team, how Lynn bounced back from not making the 2019 roster, what she learned from her Olympic experience in 2021, whether or not Lynn feels like a leader, and so much more. They also settle once and for all: Who’s the pilot, who’s the flight attendant, and who’s the passenger between Lynn Williams, Kelley O’Hara, and Kristie Mewis.
7/14/2023
24:45
Alex Morgan on Snacks
**This episode originally premiered in April on the Snacks podcast feed** Alex Morgan joins Snacks to discuss growing up on the USWNT, why the next two months are unlike any other in her history as a player, her favorite Taylor Swift songs, what a day in the life looks like, and so much more. Plus: Lynn and Sam break down Week 3 in the NWSL, including a strange no-goal, Portland’s new uniforms, and the revamped $1 million dollar Challenge Cup.
5/24/2023
42:32
Megan Rapinoe on Snacks
**This episode originally premiered in April on the Snacks podcast feed.**
Lynn is back from USWNT camp, and she and Sam break down all the biggest stories. They discuss Mallory Swanson’s heartbreaking injury, Becky Sauerbrunn’s 200th cap (and almost goal), and how two defenders scored against Ireland. Then, Megan Rapinoe joins the show to share major life lessons, from how to take a penalty kick on the world’s biggest stage to what Sue Bird has taught her about retiring gracefully.
