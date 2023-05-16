Lindsey Horan wants to enjoy the World Cup roller coaster | 1v1 with Kelley O'Hara presented by Ally

Lindsey Horan joins Kelley O’Hara to talk about how she’s getting ready for her second World Cup. With co-captain Becky Sauerbrunn sidelined for the tournament, Lindsey says knows she has to step up as a leader for the USWNT. Her and Kelley O’Hara talk about how she’s learning to develop her voice in a team full of outspoken leaders, how her prep for this World Cup is different than in 2019, which teams she thinks will be the hardest to beat, how she’s getting ready for the USWNT’s group stage, and what it means to embrace the pressure.