News personality/actor/producer Kyle Lowder and Actor/Musician Sonny King joins us on this episode of The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell broadcast live from the W4CY studios on Wednesday, October 16th, 2024.

Actors Jo Anna Heckman and Paul Gunn along with Producer/Actor/Author/Tour Organizer/ Paranormal Investigator Charles Rosenay join us on this episode of The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell broadcast live from the W4CY studios on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024.

Actress Laura Ellen Wilson and R&B Legend B Angie B join us on this episode of The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell broadcast live from the W4CY studios on Wednesday, October 30th, 2024.

Michelle Tabrizi-Ortiz and Singer/Songwriter Gina Zollman join us on this episode of The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell broadcast live from the W4CY studios on Wednesday, November 6th, 2024.

Actor/Producer Ron Rogge and Actor/Model/Singer/Entrepreneur Brandon Collins join us on this episode of The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell broadcast live from the W4CY studios on Wednesday, November 13th, 2024.

About The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell (www.JimmyStarsWorld) is tv/radio's coolest syndicated entertainment, music, fashion and pop culture show hosted by none other than the Celebrity Renaissance Man and King of Cool, Dr. Jimmy Star, and his Outrageous Cool Man About Town Ron Russell!! In each live two hour tv/radio program, Jimmy Star and Ron Russell have a blast talking with celebrity friends/ guests and bringing you the Good Times with industry insider ideas along with cool music, movies, tv, and pop culture previews. The Jimmy Star Show is the #1 Webshow in the world with over 4.5 million listens/views per week. Quite an accomplishment as there are well over one hundred thousand shows on the internet, and we have more listeners/viewers than the Nerdist…