The Jesus Way Podcast with Aaron Abke

#26 - Responding to John Davis | The Man Who Claims He's The Apostle John

👇🏼About This Video👇🏼In this episode Aaron, James and Kam respond to @ExpandingSpirit 's recent videos of John Davis (who claims to be "John the Beloved" Reincarnated) discrediting the Jesus Way message. John assures his listeners that "Jeshua", as he calls him, was an avid meat-eater and had no connections at all to the Essene-type of Judaism. Aaron & the Jesus Way crew measure John's claims and arguments against the historical-critical evidence, to see whether or not John is a credible authority we can trust about the historical Jesus and his true gospel message.