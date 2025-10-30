The Jesus Way Podcast with Aaron Abke

#26 - Responding to John Davis | The Man Who Claims He's The Apostle John
#26 - Responding to John Davis | The Man Who Claims He's The Apostle John

In this episode Aaron, James and Kam respond to @ExpandingSpirit 's recent videos of John Davis (who claims to be "John the Beloved" Reincarnated) discrediting the Jesus Way message. John assures his listeners that "Jeshua", as he calls him, was an avid meat-eater and had no connections at all to the Essene-type of Judaism. Aaron & the Jesus Way crew measure John's claims and arguments against the historical-critical evidence, to see whether or not John is a credible authority we can trust about the historical Jesus and his true gospel message.
#25 - Paul Derangement Syndrome | The Mental Health Crisis In Modern Christianity
#25 - Paul Derangement Syndrome | The Mental Health Crisis In Modern Christianity

In this episode we discuss the mental health crisis at the heart of Christianity today, which may be called, "Paul Derangement Syndrome" - a very real mental imbalance in Christianity today which causes Christians to become easily triggered and lash out in very unChristlike ways when you simply point out the contradictions between Jesus and Paul. We look at numerous examples of this as well as respond to some "PDS" comments from our previous video exposing Paul as a false prophet.
#24 - New Studies PROVE The Jesus Diet WORKS
#24 - New Studies PROVE The Jesus Diet WORKS

In this episode we look at some new peer-reviewed studies by Protein specialists who are demonstrating definitively that the human being does not need large amounts of protein each day for optimal health, strength and longevity. Aaron and James review the studies, react to fitness influencers now discussing this, and show why the Jesus Diet protocol truly is the optimal human diet.
#23 - Exposing Paul: The FALSE APOSTLE Who Hijacked The Gospel
#23 - Exposing Paul: The FALSE APOSTLE Who Hijacked The Gospel

In this episode, we examine the scriptures where Jesus warns of false prophets — and ask the question mainstream Christianity refuses to: Was Paul the one he meant? Did Paul distort the original Gospel message of Yeshua? Did the first disciples of Jesus all reject Paul's teachings? We examine all these questions and more in this episode of the Jesus Way Podcast.
#22 - The Jesus Way Axioms | Understanding The Teachings of Yeshua
#22 - The Jesus Way Axioms | Understanding The Teachings of Yeshua

In this episode of The Jesus Way Podcast, Aaron and James unveil a new foundational document to the Jesus Way Philosophy: The 10 Jesus Way Axioms. These 10 Axioms are derived directly from the teachings of Yeshua, and so it can also be seen as the 10 core teachings of Yeshua in axiomatic form. Aaron and James also discuss the Charlie Kirk assassination and what Jesus' teachings have to say about these signs of our times.
The Jesus Way Podcast is a journey to uncover the true teachings of Jesus—beyond religion, beyond doctrine, and beyond what we've been told. Jesus didn’t come to establish a new belief system; he came to reveal the Kingdom within. For centuries, his message has been buried under layers of tradition, but it’s time to bring it back. Join us as we strip away the dogma and rediscover what Jesus really taught about awakening, oneness, and the divine truth that’s been within us all along.