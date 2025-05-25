Mailbag: From Tanzania to Germany, Jane Answers Hopecaster Messages About How Anyone with Passion and Empathy Can Make a Difference

In this mailbag episode of the Hopecast, Dr. Goodall is joined by Guy Kawasaki, author, speaker, entrepreneur, chief evangelist of Canva, and the creator of Guy Kawasaki's Remarkable People podcast, as they hear from Hopecasters from around the world. Together, they listen to uplifting messages from people of all ages, careers, and backgrounds that are determined to make a positive impact on the world. Reilly, an undergraduate student at Arizona State University, is working hard to make a meaningful impact through her studies and volunteering. She asks Jane how she can make her big ideas and goals more manageable. A young girl from the UK tells Jane that she is learning to recycle and protect the trees because she really wants to make the world a better place. Verena, a 49-year-old from Germany, shares her inspiring journey of committing to a career change, going back to school, and getting her first job at a research institute to promote organic agriculture. Verena encourages people, no matter their age, to be like Jane, “stay hopeful and curious and to follow their hearts... and to find out how they would like to contribute with the change that our planet needs.” Hey Hopecasters! Submit your own questions and comments for a chance to be included in a future Mailbag episode here.