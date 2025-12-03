Here’s What Your Competitors Are Doing. A Deep Dive Into Schwab’s 2025 RIA Benchmarking Study
On this episode of Talking Wealth, Michael Batnick is joined by Lisa Salvi, Managing Director of Business Consulting and Education at Charles Schwab Advisor Services. We’re diving deep into Schwab’s RIA Benchmarking Study, which is the leading study in the industry, with 1,288 firms representing over $2.4 trillion in AUM. The study reveals actionable insights into what’s fueling growth across the industry.
Michael and Lisa will examine how the most successful firms are delivering organic growth, why personalized client experience and service expansion are top priorities, and how talent, technology and operational efficiency are becoming non-negotiable must-haves for RIAs who want to scale intelligently.
Participants include employees of Ritholtz Wealth Management. All opinions expressed by them are solely their own opinions and do not reflect the opinion of Ritholtz Wealth Management. This program is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual or on any specific security or product. Any opinions expressed herein do not constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship, or recommendation by Ritholtz Wealth Management or its employees. Ritholtz Wealth Management and its affiliates may invest in the technology company discussed.
The Compound Media, an affiliate of Ritholtz Wealth Management, received compensation from the sponsor of this advertisement. Inclusion of such advertisements does not constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation thereof, or any affiliation therewith, by the Content Creator or by Ritholtz Wealth Management or any of its employees. Investments in securities involve the risk of loss. Any mention of a particular security and related performance data is not a recommendation to buy or sell that security. The information provided on this website (including any information that may be accessed through this website) is not directed at any investor or category of investors and is provided solely as general information.
The Yield Mania: Why Investors Are All in On Income
On this episode of Talking Wealth, we’re diving into one of the biggest shifts in the advisory world: the surge in income-oriented products. From covered-call ETFs and bond ladders to private-credit funds and interval structures, advisors are increasingly building portfolios around steady cash flow rather than pure total return. Jeffrey Ptak, managing director at Morningstar, joins Michael Batnick to break down why this trend has accelerated, what problems these products are trying to solve, and where they actually fit in a client’s plan. If you want a clearer lens on how income products are being used today — and what advisors should be thinking about before adopting them — this episode has you covered.
The Age of Easy AUM Is Over
On this episode of Talking Wealth, Michael Batnick and Ian Wenik go deep on the RIA industry’s two biggest stress fractures: the organic growth slowdown and the unraveling of some of private equity’s largest wealth rollups. From referral fatigue to valuation pressure to PE firms discovering the limits of financial engineering, this is a candid look at why multi-billion-dollar platforms suddenly can’t find an exit — and what comes next for the firms caught in the middle.
How to Start Your Own ETF
On this episode of Talking Wealth, Ben Carlson is joined by Cullen Roche, founder and CIO of Discipline Funds. They'll explore how Cullen turned his blog, Pragmatic Capitalism, into a funnel for wealth management clients, why he turned his client portfolios into ETFs, the process that goes into starting an ETF, the challenges facing advisors when it comes to reaching client goals and more.
The Kyle Busch Insurance Scam Explained
Josh Brown and Kevin Thompson are back for an all new edition of Talking Wealth. They'll discuss the Kyle Busch IUL scam, ChatGPT bans “tailored financial advice”, CFP & being young, what does everyone do to inoculate retiring clients from the full court press, and more.
