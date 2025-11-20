Building Growth Through Empathy and Language with Iris Albizu
In this episode of the Law Firm Growth Lab Podcast, we sit down with Iris Albizu, founder of Albizu Law Firm in Austin, Texas, to explore how empathy and language can become a firm’s most powerful growth tools. Iris shares how building a fully bilingual office has allowed her to serve Hispanic families with understanding and authenticity, while setting her firm apart in a competitive family law market. She also dives into the importance of training staff for compassion, maintaining transparency with clients, and using cultural awareness as a foundation for long-term trust. For family and immigration law firm founders, this conversation offers a practical look at how human connection can drive measurable business growth.
4:51
Know Your Numbers, Price With Confidence with Jeremy Driver
Pricing feels risky until you know your numbers. In this episode of the Law Firm Growth Lab Podcast, fractional CFO and CEO Jeremy Driver breaks down a practical framework for law firms: establish your true delivery cost, set a 3 to 4x cost floor, price under the value ceiling, and review pricing at least twice a year. We talk client grading, using price to attract ideal matters, cash flow forecasting, and the reports every founder needs to scale. If you run an immigration or family law firm, this is your blueprint for profitable growth.
38:04
Structuring Law Firm Deals that Actually Grow Revenue with Jeremy Driver
In this episode of the Law Firm Growth Lab Podcast, Scott Berry talks with business strategist Jeremy Driver about the process of buying or selling a law firm. They explore what makes a practice valuable, how to avoid common mistakes, and how to structure deals that support long-term growth. Jeremy explains what law firm owners should verify before signing, how to retain clients through a transition, and why every deal should be built around measurable results.
44:23
The Growth Formula: Scaling a 55-Person Boutique Firm
Discover how attorney Flavia Santos Lloyd built a boutique firm serving elite talent in sports and entertainment. She shares how niching down, using strategy-driven consultations, and maintaining ethical client selection can fuel sustainable growth for immigration and family law firms.
16:16
Scaling a 55-Person Boutique Firm with Flavia Santos Lloyd
From receptionist to respected national speaker, Flavia Santos Lloyd has built one of the most recognized boutique immigration firms in the country. In this episode of The Law Firm Growth Lab Podcast, she shares how intentional systems, quick client response times, and a niche focus in arts and entertainment turned her solo practice into a 55-person operation.
Flavia also opens up about leadership, motherhood, and mentoring the next generation of women in law. Her story is proof that the science of growth isn’t about luck: it’s about clarity, community, and consistent action.
The Law Firm Growth Lab Podcast explores the science of scaling your practice. Each episode features top-performing immigration and family law attorneys who share the real-world strategies, data-driven insights, and marketing systems that fueled their growth.
Hosted by the digital marketing team behind MarketCrest, an internationally-acclaimed agency for law firm growth. We break down what works, what doesn’t, and how to turn your marketing into a predictable, repeatable system for success.
If you’re ready to stop guessing and start experimenting with proven methods, welcome to the Lab.