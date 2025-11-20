Building Growth Through Empathy and Language with Iris Albizu

In this episode of the Law Firm Growth Lab Podcast, we sit down with Iris Albizu, founder of Albizu Law Firm in Austin, Texas, to explore how empathy and language can become a firm’s most powerful growth tools. Iris shares how building a fully bilingual office has allowed her to serve Hispanic families with understanding and authenticity, while setting her firm apart in a competitive family law market. She also dives into the importance of training staff for compassion, maintaining transparency with clients, and using cultural awareness as a foundation for long-term trust. For family and immigration law firm founders, this conversation offers a practical look at how human connection can drive measurable business growth.