In this episode, we sit down with Mike Osborn, the new CEO leading Willamette Valley Vineyards into its next era of growth and innovation. From building Wine.com in its early days to stepping into one of Oregon's most iconic wineries, Mike brings a rare combination of entrepreneurial vision and deep industry insight.He shares what makes Willamette Valley Vineyards so unique, why Oregon wine has captured global attention, and how he's navigating the complexity of running a destination-focused brand with multiple tasting rooms, restaurants, and national distribution.We dive into leadership, culture, sustainability, the future of wine experiences, and the mindset required to lead a company that blends craftsmanship, hospitality, and large-scale operations.If you're passionate about wine, business strategy, or the journey of modern CEOs, this episode is packed with value.
1:06:13
1:06:13
Building Beauty + Building Yourself: Confidence, Purpose & Business
In this episode of the Dirt to Sky Business Podcast, Jordan Hill sits down with Christine Lewy, founder and CEO of Divine Complexions — a powerhouse entrepreneur, artist, and leader who built one of Oregon's most loved beauty brands through vision, grit, and heart.Christine's journey is all about growth, courage, and stepping into the version of yourself you always knew you could become. If you're chasing a dream, building something from nothing, or learning to believe in yourself again, this episode is for you.✨ Connect with Christine:Instagram: @christinelewyDivine Complexions: divinecomplexions.comThank you Audio To-Go for sponsoring this episode
42:33
42:33
A Thousand Miles to Freedom: John Safi’s Unbelievable Journey
In this episode of the Dirt to Sky Business Podcast, John Safi takes us through an incredible journey that began in a small Afghan village and led him through years on the front lines as a U.S. military combat interpreter. Shot in combat and shaped by unimaginable challenges, John later immigrated to the United States, rebuilding his life in Texas, Massachusetts, and now Oregon — the place he proudly calls home.Today, John is a senior in college, an author with two published books, and the founder of Rakistan Security LLC, providing federal wildfire security services across the Northwest. He also serves as an employment coordinator with Salem For Refugees, helping newcomers build a future in America.John shares powerful stories from combat, cultural misunderstandings, and lessons in resilience, gratitude, and courage — reminding us that "life is a chance" and we're capable of far more than we think.His third book, A Thousand Miles to Freedom, is coming soon.📌 Connect with John: Instagram, Facebook & X under Nerola John Safi📘 combatinterpreter.com
29:42
29:42
Purpose Over Pride: What he learned from losing everything
In this episode of the Dirt to Sky Business Podcast, Tim Rist from Discover Oregon Real Estate shares how vision, humility, and service can redefine success.From starting college at 15 and running a business at 17, to helping the City of Corvallis address homelessness, Tim's story is one of grit, gratitude, and purpose. His upcoming book "Find Your Place" explores how he turned personal challenges — including a time of voluntary homelessness — into a lifelong mission to end homelessness of both body and spirit.Tim also discusses the Curiosity Collective, a movement encouraging people and businesses to give 1% of their income to causes that matter. For Tim, generosity isn't just charity — it's a catalyst for growth and transformation.✨ Learn how big goals, humble leadership, and small acts of giving can create lasting change.
35:39
35:39
Pushing Through Fear: Josh’s Journey
💬 In this episode of Dirt to Sky Business Podcast, Jordan Hill talks with Josh C., owner of Shadow Protection LLC, a growing Oregon-based security company.Josh opens up about his journey from a tough childhood and military discipline to entrepreneurship and MMA fighting. He shares how his first year of failure revealed his true strength, how faith and resilience shaped his mindset, and why he believes fear is a signal to move forward — not stop.🔥 A raw and inspiring conversation about faith, discipline, and chasing dreams even when doubt screams louder.