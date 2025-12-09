A Thousand Miles to Freedom: John Safi’s Unbelievable Journey

In this episode of the Dirt to Sky Business Podcast, John Safi takes us through an incredible journey that began in a small Afghan village and led him through years on the front lines as a U.S. military combat interpreter. Shot in combat and shaped by unimaginable challenges, John later immigrated to the United States, rebuilding his life in Texas, Massachusetts, and now Oregon — the place he proudly calls home.Today, John is a senior in college, an author with two published books, and the founder of Rakistan Security LLC, providing federal wildfire security services across the Northwest. He also serves as an employment coordinator with Salem For Refugees, helping newcomers build a future in America.John shares powerful stories from combat, cultural misunderstandings, and lessons in resilience, gratitude, and courage — reminding us that “life is a chance” and we’re capable of far more than we think.His third book, A Thousand Miles to Freedom, is coming soon.📌 Connect with John: Instagram, Facebook & X under Nerola John Safi📘 combatinterpreter.com🎧 Listen to more episodes: https://salembusinessjournal.org/podcast/FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS!IG AND TIKTOK: DIRTTOSKYPODCAST#Business #BusinessPodcast #SmallBusiness #BusinessGrowth