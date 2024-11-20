Powered by RND
Thee Millennial Management Podcast
Thee Millennial Management Podcast

Brandi Thee Millennial Manager
Thee Millennial Management Podcast is a safe haven for employees to discuss the troubles of the workplace! But we don't stop there! We bring solutions to improv...
  • Email Episode 11/20
    Hey yall! Welcome to Thee Millennial Management Podcast! Today's email episode topics were: Mental Health Crisis ADA Violation PIP Update Managing Up Ready to Quit Follow me at Brandi Thee Millennial Manager on TikTok Follow me at Brandi Thee Millennial Manager on Facebook Follow me at Brandi Thee Millennial Manager on Instagram See yall on the internet!  
    --------  
    24:17
  • Guest episode: HR DO'S AND DONT'S!
    Jamie is the @Humorous_Resources , @Chief Meme officer not to mention host on the HR Besties Podcast. Career wise she is an HR professional, with years of experience and knowledge and she is here to help us! Make sure you are following her on social media.
    --------  
    1:03:43
  • Email Episode 11/16
    Hey y’all!!! Surprise!! We have a guest on the podcast this Friday!!@ChiefMemeOfficer !!! Who is also an HR professional will be on the show this week on Friday!! Join Patreon to hear the episode early!!!Today’s email episode topics:1. Don’t use PTO and get a gift card2. Sick and out of PTO3. Lazy Management 4.Unorganized Corporation5. Office PoliticsThank y’all for listening, I can’t wait to see you on the internet!Brandi🫶🏾🫶🏾 Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/theemillmanagmentpod/support
    --------  
    19:30
  • Motivation Monday/Bonus Clip
    Say it with me!! FUCK THEM PEOPLE AT THAT JOB! That is our motivation episode of the day. Email clips: 1. Resignation Letter 2. Am I too old? For the rest of the emails join the PATREON HERE, See y'all on the internet, Brandi Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/theemillmanagmentpod/support
    --------  
    10:19
  • Recruiter Cousin is in the BUILDING!!
    We have a guest y’all! Recruiter Cousin is here to discuss all things recruitment! Follow her on LinkedIn-https://www.linkedin.com/mwlite/in/chenae-erkerd-j-d-racr-798b2389 IG- https://www.instagram.com/Recruitercousin TikTok-https://www.tiktok.com/@Recruitercousin See y’all on the internet! Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/theemillmanagmentpod/support
    --------  
    54:17

Thee Millennial Management Podcast is a safe haven for employees to discuss the troubles of the workplace! But we don't stop there! We bring solutions to improve our experience and discuss ways to grow even in tough situations.
