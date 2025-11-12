Run the Ball, Scout the Refs, Fix the Defense

Send us a textThe crew opens with Jayden Daniels’ late-game injury and a debate about whether coaches should keep their star players in when the game’s already out of reach. Matt and AD share the player’s mindset of never wanting to come out, and when a coach has to protect his guys from themselves.From there, Matt gives fans a rare inside look at how NFL teams actually scout referee crews each week. He explains how coaching staffs know which refs call the most holding, pass interference, or roughing penalties, and how those tendencies quietly shape a game plan. AD admits that over time he learned to “butter up” refs instead of barking at them, because relationships matter even on Sundays.Things heat up when Aaron Donald calls out the Cowboys and Bengals, saying their defenses are undisciplined, lack leadership, and simply play bad football. Matt agrees, calling Cincinnati’s defense “hard to watch” and adding that even Bill Cowher gets offended seeing that kind of tape. Todd jumps in with an agent’s perspective on how injuries, trades, and roster movement ripple through contracts, depth charts, and player value across the league.Later, the crew shifts to New England’s success with Drake Maye and Josh McDaniels, breaking down how spreading the ball around and running it with purpose still wins in today’s NFL. Then the group dives into the college game, where Matt and AD agree the sport has become “out of control.” They tackle the constant coaching changes, NIL pressure, and unrealistic expectations that are reshaping college football faster than ever.Aaron closes the episode with his Defensive Players of the Week, showing love to the Rams, Steelers, and a breakout rookie from Arizona. It’s another episode full of honest conversation, high football IQ, and locker-room insight you won’t get anywhere else. The Inner Circle Podcast brings you the unfiltered voice of the game, every week with Matt Ryan, Aaron Donald, Todd France, and Zach Klein.