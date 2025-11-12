Powered by RND
The Inner Circle
The Inner Circle

Aaron Donald, Matt Ryan, Todd France and Zach Klein
The Inner Circle
  Matthew Stafford joins The Inner Circle
    For the first time ever, The Inner Circle Podcast welcomes a guest — and it's a big one. Super Bowl champion and MVP frontrunner Matthew Stafford. Stafford gets into the reality of having Sean McVay in his ear, especially during TV timeouts when the clock isn't running and the coaching points won't stop. He explains the subtle "cut it" signal he flashes when it's time to roll, and why he ditched kneeling in the huddle after an MRI showed a season-long bone bruise on his kneecap. He tells the day-two Rams practice story that forced guardian caps on teammates after Aaron Donald dumped a lineman in his lap and Stafford banged his surgically repaired thumb. He laughs about the viral touchdown sprint that looked faster than any designed run, then admits the strength staff sets a yearly over–under on his longest rush and he still takes the under.He rewinds to API pre-draft training, stepping on the scale at 232, cutting to 225 by draft time, bulking to 230–235 when the rules allowed quarterbacks to be planted, and why year 17 now lives around 212. He details Mondays with "the body guy," the choice to completely downshift Tuesdays, and how the newer protection rules helped extend careers. He opens the Starbucks playbook — venti blonde roast with almond milk, one cup ideally, a couple more on install days — and shrugs through kid cameos at home.There's real football nerdery. Matt breaks down why long, technical play calls paint the picture in his head better than wristbands, how cadence and tempo from a play caller change everything, and why he hates hearing staff debates bleeding into the headset. Stafford cosigns. They swap war stories about co-ed hoops in Atlanta with their wives and the night Matt took a bloody nose after someone fouled Sarah. The two-minute drill wraps it, what Stafford means to Detroit and Los Angeles, why the Rams are in a sweet spot, and a quick salute to AD's jersey retirement weekend at Pitt.
    59:34
  Run the Ball, Scout the Refs, Fix the Defense
    The crew opens with Jayden Daniels' late-game injury and a debate about whether coaches should keep their star players in when the game's already out of reach. Matt and AD share the player's mindset of never wanting to come out, and when a coach has to protect his guys from themselves.From there, Matt gives fans a rare inside look at how NFL teams actually scout referee crews each week. He explains how coaching staffs know which refs call the most holding, pass interference, or roughing penalties, and how those tendencies quietly shape a game plan. AD admits that over time he learned to "butter up" refs instead of barking at them, because relationships matter even on Sundays.Things heat up when Aaron Donald calls out the Cowboys and Bengals, saying their defenses are undisciplined, lack leadership, and simply play bad football. Matt agrees, calling Cincinnati's defense "hard to watch" and adding that even Bill Cowher gets offended seeing that kind of tape. Todd jumps in with an agent's perspective on how injuries, trades, and roster movement ripple through contracts, depth charts, and player value across the league.Later, the crew shifts to New England's success with Drake Maye and Josh McDaniels, breaking down how spreading the ball around and running it with purpose still wins in today's NFL. Then the group dives into the college game, where Matt and AD agree the sport has become "out of control." They tackle the constant coaching changes, NIL pressure, and unrealistic expectations that are reshaping college football faster than ever.Aaron closes the episode with his Defensive Players of the Week, showing love to the Rams, Steelers, and a breakout rookie from Arizona. It's another episode full of honest conversation, high football IQ, and locker-room insight you won't get anywhere else. The Inner Circle Podcast brings you the unfiltered voice of the game, every week with Matt Ryan, Aaron Donald, Todd France, and Zach Klein.
    57:17
  Coaching changes, Contracts and Crushing the QB (Myles Garrett!)
    It's Halloween week on The Inner Circle as the guys open the show debating the ultimate Halloween candy draft.. Reese's vs Snickers vs Peanut M&M's and the proper etiquette when it comes to handing out the big bars.From there, the group discusses the weekend's biggest surprises: Miami's blowout win over Atlanta. Matt breaks down how Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa completely flipped the script, using a physical inside run game and perfectly timed screens to find rhythm. Aaron gives a defensive player's perspective on what happens when a top-ranked defense walks into a game too relaxed and gets punched in the mouth.The guys also turn their attention to the surging Colts, who suddenly look like a team built to last behind Jonathan Taylor, Daniel Jones, and a dominant defensive front led by DeForest Buckner. Aaron names Myles Garrett his Player of the Week after a five-sack performance, and the conversation evolves into an honest discussion about what it's like to be a superstar on a losing team—and how organizations try to convince elite players to stay. Todd gives a candid look behind the curtain at how agents handle those situations, from trade talks to managing expectations inside the locker room.Later, the crew gets into the chaos of the college football coaching carousel, how false reports can spiral into hours of damage control, and the constant buzz around NIL and the transfer portal. Matt and Zach also discuss the tension between media and coaches, highlighting DeMeco Ryans' testy exchange with Houston reporters and what real communication between the two sides used to look like.They wrap with a Halloween two-minute drill: favorite and least favorite candies, best costumes, and a few personal stories that reveal a lot more than anyone expected.A mix of football insight, personal perspective, and genuine locker-room chemistry — this episode captures everything that makes The Inner Circle unique.
    59:22
  Trades, Trick Plays, Tension & Touchdowns (overturned)
    AD steps into the broadcast booth for a hilarious on-air simulation gone wrong, while Matt shares what it's really like when producers talk in your ear mid-broadcast. The guys break down Patrick Mahomes' trick play magic, TJ Hockenson's overturned touchdown, and Baker Mayfield's outburst over officiating.Todd takes us inside the business of stat appeals (did you know you could do such a thing?) fines, and the politics of NFL trades, including a wild story about a deal that fell apart mid-call. AD names his Players of the Week, the crew honors the late Demaryius "Bay Bay" Thomas, and everyone weighs in on Miami's meltdown and the league's ugliest uniforms (looking at you, Chargers).Smart, funny, and brutally honest.. another must-listen from The Inner Circle
    1:00:49
  Bijan's Breakout, Cowboys' Breakdown: Dak Deserves Better
    It was one of those weeks in the NFL where everything flipped. Bijan Robinson officially arrived with a national breakout performance that had the whole crew buzzing. Matt Ryan called it Bijan's coming-out party. Aaron Donald broke down exactly how he'd try to stop him — from film study to reading his hips — and Zach Klein said what every Falcons fan is thinking: this team runs through Bijan now.Meanwhile, in Dallas, Dak Prescott played one of his best games of the year and still walked off the field with another loss. Matt's fired up about it, saying Dak deserves way better from a defense that's suddenly lost its bite. Aaron questioned who's leading that locker room right now and whether anyone's holding players accountable when things start sliding.The guys also dove into leadership across the league after Matt called out Tua Tagovailoa's postgame comments. He didn't hold back, saying Tua's "talking too much" and losing his locker room one quote at a time. Todd France jumped in with the agent's view, explaining how players handle the chaos when coaches get fired midseason and why protecting your own tape becomes everything.Aaron handed out his Defensive Players of the Week and told a few stories from the trenches, while Matt gave listeners a real insider moment — breaking down exactly how a play is called in the huddle. He walked through the terminology, the timing, the chaos, and what it's like to process 15 words in five seconds before snapping the ball.The guys wrapped with what they're watching for next week: the Falcons' next big test, more quarterback drama across the league, and a few sideline stories from youth football that hit a little too close to home.It's real football talk with honesty, humor, and insight you won't get anywhere else.
About The Inner Circle

A new era of conversations. Real access, untold stories, and behind the scenes perspectives from those who played the game, cover it, and shape it.
