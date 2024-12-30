The iBIBLE Podcast with Steve Cleary

Episode 10: The Real Story of Christmas: Revelation Media's Journey to Capture Christ's Message in 11 Minutes
In this episode, Steve Cleary and Cheryl Crisp of MovieGuide explore the creation of Revelation Media's groundbreaking 11-minute animated short film that outlines the story of Jesus' life, ministry, and mission...The Real Story of Christmas. The film aims to inspire audiences to share Christ's message during the holiday season. Dive into the challenges and creative processes behind developing this 3D animated film using Unreal Engine. You'll hear stories of impact, the transition from 2D to 3D animation, and how iBIBLE—a free app designed to spread the Biblical narrative—is reaching millions worldwide. Learn how this tool can aid in sharing the true meaning of Christmas, both locally and globally.
Host: Steve Cleary
Guest: Cheryl Crisp
Produced by: Joshua Burton and Aaliyah Gonzales
Edited by: Joshua Burton
Music by: Experia
Brought to you by RevelationMedia
Tim Maggio & Robert Kramer
Episode 9: The Future of Bible Translation in Sign Language: Revolutionary Technology Explained
Join Steve Cleary, director of RevelationMedia and iBIBLE, as he discusses the transformative journey towards sign language Bible translation with special guests Robert Kramer, director of field services, and Tim Maggio, director of sign language. Learn about their pioneering efforts using cutting-edge technology and a collaboration that aims to bring the Bible to the deaf community worldwide.
Discover how the use of Chameleon technology and Unreal Engine could revolutionize how Biblical narratives are presented, ensuring everyone can access the Word of God in their heart language. A must-watch for those passionate about Bible translation, deaf ministry, and innovative technological solutions.
Host: Steve Cleary
Guests: Tim Maggio and Robert Kramer
Brother Ben
Episode 8: Empowering Frontline Ministry Among the Yao People – iBible Podcast with Brother Ben
In this compelling episode of The iBIBLE Podcast, host Steve Cleary introduces Brother Ben, a dedicated missionary working among the predominantly Muslim Yao people in Malawi, Mozambique, and Tanzania.
Brother Ben recounts the challenges and successes of his ministry, discussing innovative strategies such as farming, sports, education, and fishing to reach this unreached group. Despite facing severe persecution, including threats and violent attacks, Brother Ben and his team remain committed to their mission.
Steve Cleary also announces significant support for Brother Ben's work, including the provision of solar power tablets and translated biblical content to help evangelize the Yao community.
Join us as we explore their inspirational story of faith, resilience, and the power of partnership.
Host: Steve Cleary
Guest: Brother Ben
David Salas
Episode 7: The Real Story of Christmas: Behind the Scenes with iBible
In this episode of the iBIBLE podcast, Steve Cleary is joined by iBIBLE producer David Salas to discuss their latest release, 'The Real Story of Christmas.' They delve into David's background, his journey from music to film, and his passion for using media to further the Kingdom of God.
The team talks about the transition from 2D to 3D animation using Unreal Engine 5, the challenges they faced, and their innovative production process. They also highlight the new 3D animated characters and sets created for the iBIBLE series, along with a special focus on the Christmas episode. This engaging conversation offers insight into the creative and technical aspects of bringing Biblical stories to life through animation.
Host: Steve Cleary
Guest: David Salas
Zach Leighton (Part 2)
Episode 6: Engaging Youth: The Power of AI and Digital Storytelling in Biblical Education
In this second part episode, we delve into how younger generations are using AI and digital media to reimagine biblical stories, creating visual content that brings scripture to life. Highlighting the importance of narrative-driven content over traditional instructional approaches, we discuss the success of initiatives like iBIBLE in increasing Bible engagement among youth through social media platforms. With millions of views and significant conversions, the potential impact of visual and interactive biblical content is explored, emphasizing the need for the church to adapt to these digital shifts to effectively reach and engage the next generation.
Host: Steve Cleary
Guest: Zach Leighton
Welcome to The iBIBLE Podcast with Steve Cleary, where we dive into the world of biblical storytelling, animation, and global outreach. Hosted by Steve Cleary, the visionary behind iBIBLE and the founder of RevelationMedia, this podcast explores the mission to bring the entire Bible to life through dynamic animated episodes that cover everything from Genesis to Revelation. Each episode of the podcast delves into the creative process, theological insights, and the remarkable impact of iBIBLE, which aims to reach millions of people—including those who cannot read—by translating biblical stories into captivating visual formats.Steve shares his experiences from decades of working in Christian media, including his work with The Pilgrim's Progress and The Voice of the Martyrs. His passion for using technology to spread the Gospel is evident in every episode, as iBIBLE strives to meet the needs of a generation growing up in the digital age. The podcast also explores how this innovative project aims to distribute the Bible in more than 7,000 languages, making it accessible to people around the world.Join Steve as he discusses the transformative power of visual storytelling, insights into biblical literacy, and how iBIBLE is becoming a tool for missionaries and churches worldwide. Perfect for pastors, educators, parents, and anyone passionate about sharing God’s Word through new and creative means.Subscribe to The iBIBLE Podcast and be part of this groundbreaking journey to bring the Bible to life for all nations.