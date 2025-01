The iBIBLE Podcast with Steve Cleary

Tim Maggio & Robert Kramer

Episode 9: The Future of Bible Translation in Sign Language: Revolutionary Technology Explained Join Steve Cleary, director of RevelationMedia and iBIBLE, as he discusses the transformative journey towards sign language Bible translation with special guests Robert Kramer, director of field services, and Tim Maggio, director of sign language. Learn about their pioneering efforts using cutting-edge technology and a collaboration that aims to bring the Bible to the deaf community worldwide. Discover how the use of Chameleon technology and Unreal Engine could revolutionize how Biblical narratives are presented, ensuring everyone can access the Word of God in their heart language. A must-watch for those passionate about Bible translation, deaf ministry, and innovative technological solutions. Subscribe to The iBIBLE Podcast and be part of this groundbreaking journey to bring the Bible to life for all nations. Host: Steve Cleary Guests: Tim Maggio and Robert Kramer Produced by: Joshua Burton and Aaliyah Gonzales Edited by: Joshua Burton Music by: Experia Brought to you by RevelationMedia 00:00 Introduction and Special Guests 00:36 Commitment to Sign Language 01:18 Challenges in Sign Language Translation 02:47 Global Need for Sign Language Bibles 06:17 Historical Oversight and Current Efforts 09:18 Personal Stories and Testimonies 13:04 Technological Innovations in Sign Language 24:06 Future Directions and Commitments 35:11 Mary's Reflection and Script Development 36:39 Technical Challenges in Filming Sign Language 37:18 Affordable Technology for Ministry 38:16 Preparing for the Bible Agencies Forum 39:18 Creating a Signing Bible for the Deaf Community 39:49 Addressing Feedback and Challenges 40:48 Sign Language in iBible Episodes 41:14 The Importance of Full Narration 41:52 Overcoming Technical and Logistical Hurdles 44:49 The Vision for a Global Signing Bible 45:53 Sign Language as a Vital Communication Tool 47:13 The Global Need for Sign Language Bibles 48:48 Challenges in Sign Language Translation 49:46 The Journey to 3D Animation 50:06 Training and Technical Skills for Translation 50:48 The Importance of Organized Projects