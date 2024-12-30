The iBIBLE Podcast with Steve Cleary

Episode 6: Engaging Youth: The Power of AI and Digital Storytelling in Biblical Education In this second part episode, we delve into how younger generations are using AI and digital media to reimagine biblical stories, creating visual content that brings scripture to life. Highlighting the importance of narrative-driven content over traditional instructional approaches, we discuss the success of initiatives like iBIBLE in increasing Bible engagement among youth through social media platforms. With millions of views and significant conversions, the potential impact of visual and interactive biblical content is explored, emphasizing the need for the church to adapt to these digital shifts to effectively reach and engage the next generation. Subscribe to The iBIBLE Podcast and be part of this groundbreaking journey to bring the Bible to life for all nations. Host: Steve Cleary Guest: Zach Leighton Produced by: Joshua Burton and Aaliyah Gonzales Edited by: Joshua Burton Music by: Experia Brought to you by RevelationMedia 00:00 Engaging the Younger Generation with AI Visuals 01:20 The Predominance of Instructional Content in Churches 02:05 The Power of Narrative-Driven Content 03:22 Shifts in Learning and Engagement through Social Media 04:53 The Importance of Dialogue over Instruction 06:30 Success Stories and Impact of iBible 09:49 Challenges and Future Goals for iBible 14:20 Call to Action and Spiritual Battle

Episode 7: The Real Story of Christmas: Behind the Scenes with iBible In this episode of the iBIBLE podcast, Steve Cleary is joined by iBIBLE producer David Salas to discuss their latest release, 'The Real Story of Christmas.' They delve into David's background, his journey from music to film, and his passion for using media to further the Kingdom of God. The team talks about the transition from 2D to 3D animation using Unreal Engine 5, the challenges they faced, and their innovative production process. They also highlight the new 3D animated characters and sets created for the iBIBLE series, along with a special focus on the Christmas episode. This engaging conversation offers insight into the creative and technical aspects of bringing Biblical stories to life through animation. Host: Steve Cleary Guest: David Salas Produced by: Joshua Burton and Aaliyah Gonzales Edited by: Joshua Burton Music by: Experia Brought to you by RevelationMedia 00:00 Introduction and Guest Introduction 00:41 David's Journey to iBible 07:19 Transition to 3D Animation 14:55 The Real Story of Christmas 18:55 Building the Animation Pipeline 20:12 Reusable Assets in Animation 24:36 Future Episodes and Flashbacks 27:00 Impact of the Episode: Viewership and Salvation 28:30 Promotional Strategies for Christmas 29:20 New Animation and Artistic Developments 33:32 Upcoming New Testament Episodes 37:37 Challenges and Innovations in Production 43:47 Global Collaboration and Future Vision 49:00 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Episode 8: Empowering Frontline Ministry Among the Yao People – iBible Podcast with Brother Ben In this compelling episode of The iBIBLE Podcast, host Steve Cleary introduces Brother Ben, a dedicated missionary working among the predominantly Muslim Yao people in Malawi, Mozambique, and Tanzania. Brother Ben recounts the challenges and successes of his ministry, discussing innovative strategies such as farming, sports, education, and fishing to reach this unreached group. Despite facing severe persecution, including threats and violent attacks, Brother Ben and his team remain committed to their mission. Steve Cleary also announces significant support for Brother Ben's work, including the provision of solar power tablets and translated biblical content to help evangelize the Yao community. Join us as we explore their inspirational story of faith, resilience, and the power of partnership. Host: Steve Cleary Guest: Brother Ben Produced by: Joshua Burton and Aaliyah Gonzales Edited by: Joshua Burton Music by: Experia Brought to you by RevelationMedia 00:00 Introduction and Special Guest Announcement 00:49 Meeting Brother Ben and His Mission 03:25 Challenges and Strategies in Reaching the Yao People 11:20 Persecution and Resilience 21:23 Support and Future Plans 38:32 Closing Remarks and Prayers

Episode 9: The Future of Bible Translation in Sign Language: Revolutionary Technology Explained Join Steve Cleary, director of RevelationMedia and iBIBLE, as he discusses the transformative journey towards sign language Bible translation with special guests Robert Kramer, director of field services, and Tim Maggio, director of sign language. Learn about their pioneering efforts using cutting-edge technology and a collaboration that aims to bring the Bible to the deaf community worldwide. Discover how the use of Chameleon technology and Unreal Engine could revolutionize how Biblical narratives are presented, ensuring everyone can access the Word of God in their heart language. A must-watch for those passionate about Bible translation, deaf ministry, and innovative technological solutions. Host: Steve Cleary Guests: Tim Maggio and Robert Kramer Produced by: Joshua Burton and Aaliyah Gonzales Edited by: Joshua Burton Music by: Experia Brought to you by RevelationMedia 00:00 Introduction and Special Guests 00:36 Commitment to Sign Language 01:18 Challenges in Sign Language Translation 02:47 Global Need for Sign Language Bibles 06:17 Historical Oversight and Current Efforts 09:18 Personal Stories and Testimonies 13:04 Technological Innovations in Sign Language 24:06 Future Directions and Commitments 35:11 Mary's Reflection and Script Development 36:39 Technical Challenges in Filming Sign Language 37:18 Affordable Technology for Ministry 38:16 Preparing for the Bible Agencies Forum 39:18 Creating a Signing Bible for the Deaf Community 39:49 Addressing Feedback and Challenges 40:48 Sign Language in iBible Episodes 41:14 The Importance of Full Narration 41:52 Overcoming Technical and Logistical Hurdles 44:49 The Vision for a Global Signing Bible 45:53 Sign Language as a Vital Communication Tool 47:13 The Global Need for Sign Language Bibles 48:48 Challenges in Sign Language Translation 49:46 The Journey to 3D Animation 50:06 Training and Technical Skills for Translation 50:48 The Importance of Organized Projects

Episode 10: The Real Story of Christmas: Revelation Media's Journey to Capture Christ's Message in 11 Minutes In this episode, Steve Cleary and Cheryl Crisp of MovieGuide explore the creation of Revelation Media's groundbreaking 11-minute animated short film that outlines the story of Jesus' life, ministry, and mission...The Real Story of Christmas. The film aims to inspire audiences to share Christ's message during the holiday season. Dive into the challenges and creative processes behind developing this 3D animated film using Unreal Engine. You'll hear stories of impact, the transition from 2D to 3D animation, and how iBIBLE—a free app designed to spread the Biblical narrative—is reaching millions worldwide. Learn how this tool can aid in sharing the true meaning of Christmas, both locally and globally. Host: Steve Cleary Guest: Cheryl Crisp Produced by: Joshua Burton and Aaliyah Gonzales Edited by: Joshua Burton Music by: Experia Brought to you by RevelationMedia 00:00 Introduction to The Real Story of Christmas 00:11 Challenges of Telling the Christmas Story 02:10 Creating the Film: Techniques and Tools 04:19 The Purpose and Impact of the Film 06:49 The Vision Behind RevelationMedia 11:00 The iBIBLE App: Bringing the Bible to Life 16:49 Sharing the Message: A Call to Action 20:03 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

About The iBIBLE Podcast with Steve Cleary

Welcome to The iBIBLE Podcast with Steve Cleary, where we dive into the world of biblical storytelling, animation, and global outreach. Hosted by Steve Cleary, the visionary behind iBIBLE and the founder of RevelationMedia, this podcast explores the mission to bring the entire Bible to life through dynamic animated episodes that cover everything from Genesis to Revelation. Each episode of the podcast delves into the creative process, theological insights, and the remarkable impact of iBIBLE, which aims to reach millions of people—including those who cannot read—by translating biblical stories into captivating visual formats.Steve shares his experiences from decades of working in Christian media, including his work with The Pilgrim's Progress and The Voice of the Martyrs. His passion for using technology to spread the Gospel is evident in every episode, as iBIBLE strives to meet the needs of a generation growing up in the digital age. The podcast also explores how this innovative project aims to distribute the Bible in more than 7,000 languages, making it accessible to people around the world.Join Steve as he discusses the transformative power of visual storytelling, insights into biblical literacy, and how iBIBLE is becoming a tool for missionaries and churches worldwide. Perfect for pastors, educators, parents, and anyone passionate about sharing God’s Word through new and creative means.Subscribe to The iBIBLE Podcast and be part of this groundbreaking journey to bring the Bible to life for all nations.