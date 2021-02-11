Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Available Episodes

5 of 39
  • #39 I Am Pregnant
    Welcome back to The I Am Podcast! While it feels so surreal to be sharing this with all you, I am so excited to announce that I am 10 and a half weeks pregnant! This has been such an unexpected blessing in our lives that we are so grateful for and that’s why in this […]
    11/2/2021
    30:08
  • #38 I Am a Work in Progress with Dave Hollis
    Welcome back to The I Am Podcast! What many of my listeners might not know is that I usually have my guests choose each week’s “I Am” statement and today, I am so thrilled to have the one and only Dave Hollis on the show to talk about what it means to be a work […]
    10/26/2021
    58:37
  • #37 I Am Safe With Myself with Dr. Hillary McBride
    Welcome back to The I Am Podcast! To preface today’s episode, I’d like to say that a big part of my healing journey has been learning to feel safe with myself again. I’m often asked how I feel safe with my body after my body has betrayed me and after I’ve gone through trauma. It […]
    10/5/2021
    44:37
  • #36 I Am Walking with People, Not Standing On Issues with Carlos Whittaker
    Welcome to The I Am Podcast! Today, it is a pleasure to be speaking with Carlos Whittaker, a hope dealer who spends the majority of his time telling stories on stages and phone screens across the world that lead people towards action. Carlos is a People’s Choice Award winner, the author of three books, and […]
    9/28/2021
    30:54
  • #35 I Am Not Alone In Infertility
    Welcome back to The I Am Podcast! Today, I am so excited to be chatting with my dear friend Jenica Parcell, an infertility coach whose openness about her own personal journey with infertility has helped me through mine. Jenica is now a mom of two but provides support to many women who have experienced or […]
    9/21/2021
    41:04

About Healing Her with Ashley LeMieux

Welcome to "Healing Her," the podcast where Ashley LeMieux, a grief expert, guides you through life's challenges. With humor and heart, she offers practical tools to help you find your path to healing and peace. Each week, dive into the world of healing, from navigating grief to embracing self-discovery. Join Ashley and experts on this journey to wholeness. Subscribe now for laughter, learning, and healing. Your unique healing journey awaits, even on cloudy days.
