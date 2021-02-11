Healing Her with Ashley LeMieux

Welcome to "Healing Her," the podcast where Ashley LeMieux, a grief expert, guides you through life's challenges. With humor and heart, she offers practical too...
#39 I Am Pregnant
Welcome back to The I Am Podcast! While it feels so surreal to be sharing this with all you, I am so excited to announce that I am 10 and a half weeks pregnant! This has been such an unexpected blessing in our lives that we are so grateful for and that’s why in this […]
11/2/2021
30:08
#38 I Am a Work in Progress with Dave Hollis
Welcome back to The I Am Podcast! What many of my listeners might not know is that I usually have my guests choose each week’s “I Am” statement and today, I am so thrilled to have the one and only Dave Hollis on the show to talk about what it means to be a work […]
10/26/2021
58:37
#37 I Am Safe With Myself with Dr. Hillary McBride
Welcome back to The I Am Podcast! To preface today’s episode, I’d like to say that a big part of my healing journey has been learning to feel safe with myself again. I’m often asked how I feel safe with my body after my body has betrayed me and after I’ve gone through trauma. It […]
10/5/2021
44:37
#36 I Am Walking with People, Not Standing On Issues with Carlos Whittaker
Welcome to The I Am Podcast! Today, it is a pleasure to be speaking with Carlos Whittaker, a hope dealer who spends the majority of his time telling stories on stages and phone screens across the world that lead people towards action. Carlos is a People’s Choice Award winner, the author of three books, and […]
9/28/2021
30:54
#35 I Am Not Alone In Infertility
Welcome back to The I Am Podcast! Today, I am so excited to be chatting with my dear friend Jenica Parcell, an infertility coach whose openness about her own personal journey with infertility has helped me through mine. Jenica is now a mom of two but provides support to many women who have experienced or […]
