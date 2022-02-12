Peter Stormare (Fargo, Constantine) and Denis O'Hare (American Horror Story, True Blood, Michael Clayton) star in this dramatic thriller audio drama, which imag... More
Available Episodes
5 of 7
Jane Lynch Stars In Love Murder Florida
Jane Lynch stars in Love, Murder, Florida, a new crime and dark comedy fiction podcast from Voyage Media. Reminiscent of Better Call Saul or How Stella Got Her Groove Back... with murder. Two rival bus service operators have a business feud that turns personal, and then turns deadly, after one of them takes a trip to Florida, and engages in a passionate affair with a mysterious stranger. Fargo-esque in its twists and turns of ordinary people getting mixed up in serious crime, this audio drama takes you for a walk on the wild side of Florida strange.Look for "Love, Murder, Florida" anywhere you listen to podcasts.
5/15/2023
1:45
Episode Five
In the waning days of World War II the simmering conflict between Dromyrk and Hitler comes to a violent end.The Hitler File is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, and Dan Benamor. Directed and produced by Dan Benamor. Written by Desmond Fosbery, based on the novel The Dromyrk File by Brandon Rolfe. You can find the novel on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Dromyrk-File-Brandon-Rolfe/dp/1909204943 Starring Peter Stormare, as Dr. Dromyrk, Denis O’Hare, as Adolf Hitler, Kieren Van Den Blink as Tilda Mannleifen, Jerome St. Jerome as Krunz, and Gianluca Malacrino as Falzoni. Edited, sound designed and mixed by Nick Messitte. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. If you’re enjoying the show, please leave us a 5 star review in Apple Podcasts or anywhere you’re listening, and subscribe now for future episodes.
12/2/2022
24:48
Episode Four
Reeling from Tildi’s disappearance, Dromyrk searches for answers… but may wish he didn’t find them.The Hitler File is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, and Dan Benamor. Directed and produced by Dan Benamor. Written by Desmond Fosbery, based on the novel The Dromyrk File by Brandon Rolfe. You can find the novel on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Dromyrk-File-Brandon-Rolfe/dp/1909204943 Starring Peter Stormare, as Dr. Dromyrk, Denis O’Hare, as Adolf Hitler, Kieren Van Den Blink as Tilda Mannleifen, Jerome St. Jerome as Krunz, and Gianluca Malacrino as Falzoni. Edited, sound designed and mixed by Nick Messitte. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. If you’re enjoying the show, please leave us a 5 star review in Apple Podcasts or anywhere you’re listening, and subscribe now for future episodes.
12/2/2022
28:33
Episode Three
Dromyrk is trapped between Allied and German intelligence, and as the walls close on, his worst nightmare is realized.The Hitler File is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, and Dan Benamor. Directed and produced by Dan Benamor. Written by Desmond Fosbery, based on the novel The Dromyrk File by Brandon Rolfe. You can find the novel on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Dromyrk-File-Brandon-Rolfe/dp/1909204943 Starring Peter Stormare, as Dr. Dromyrk, Denis O’Hare, as Adolf Hitler, Kieren Van Den Blink as Tilda Mannleifen, Jerome St. Jerome as Krunz, and Gianluca Malacrino as Falzoni. Edited, sound designed and mixed by Nick Messitte. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. If you’re enjoying the show, please leave us a 5 star review in Apple Podcasts or anywhere you’re listening, and subscribe now for future episodes.
12/2/2022
18:58
Episode Two
Dromyrk finds love while his distressing relationship with Hitler continues as Hitler rises to power, leading to an unexpected visit and an incredibly dangerous proposition.The Hitler File is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, and Dan Benamor. Directed and produced by Dan Benamor. Written by Desmond Fosbery, based on the novel The Dromyrk File by Brandon Rolfe. You can find the novel on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Dromyrk-File-Brandon-Rolfe/dp/1909204943Starring Peter Stormare, as Dr. Dromyrk, Denis O’Hare, as Adolf Hitler, Kieren Van Den Blink as Tilda Mannleifen, Jerome St. Jerome as Krunz, and Gianluca Malacrino as Falzoni. Edited, sound designed and mixed by Nick Messitte. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. If you’re enjoying the show, please leave us a 5 star review in Apple Podcasts or anywhere you’re listening, and subscribe now for future episodes.
Peter Stormare (Fargo, Constantine) and Denis O'Hare (American Horror Story, True Blood, Michael Clayton) star in this dramatic thriller audio drama, which imagines (based on real history) a relationship between Adolf Hitler and his reluctant personal psychotherapist, which turns deadly, as the two men meet when Hitler is just an unknown corporal and are surprisingly bound together during Hitler's rise to power... and his downfall, when Dr. Dromyrk becomes determined to destroy him.... Hippocratic Oath be damned.