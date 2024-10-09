Powered by RND
The Grant Williams Podcast
The Grant Williams Podcast

Grant Williams
Join Grant Williams and his guests for a series of random walks around the fringes of finance and gain a better understanding of how the economic sands are shif...
BusinessInvesting

  • The Narrative Game Ep. 10: Into The Moral Vacuum We Go… - FULL EPISODE
    In a thought-provoking return for The Narrative Game, Dr. Ben Hunt and I engage in a candid conversation about the soul of America, exploring the unsettling trends eroding the nation’s moral compass. We dissect the alarming shift toward prioritizing power, efficiency, and leverage over traditional values like justice, liberty, and the common good and together we paint a picture of a society inching closer to totalitarianism, grappling with the rejection of the ideal that the U.S. should be a moral force on the world stage. Beyond the diagnosis, we offer potential paths forward in these challenging times, as our discussion delves into the importance of building strong, trusted communities and finding solace in religion and spirituality, even for those who may not consider themselves traditionally religious. We highlight the urgent need to combat the erosion of community and shared values, fostering integrity and purpose amidst the rising tide of polarization and cynicism. This episode is a call to action, urging listeners to seek deeper connections and moral guidance to navigate the turbulent waters ahead. Every episode of the Grant Williams podcast, including This Week In Doom, The End Game, The Super Terrific Happy Hour, The Narrative Game, Kaos Theory and Shifts Happen, is available to Copper, Silver and Gold Tier subscribers at my website www.Grant-Williams.com.  Copper Tier subscribers get access to all podcasts, while members of the Silver Tier get both the podcasts and my monthly newsletter, Things That Make You Go Hmmm… Gold Tier subscribers have access to my new series of in-depth video conversations, About Time.
    --------  
    48:19
  • The Grant Williams Podcast Ep. 94 - Ronan Manly FULL EPISODE
    In the latest episode of The Grant Williams Podcast, Ronan Manly joins me for a deep dive into the fascinating world of the gold market. We explore its rich history and intricate structure, from the pivotal roles of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and the COMEX futures exchange in shaping global trade, to the concept of ‘unallocated gold’ and the fractional reserve system that underpins much of the market. We also examine the recent surge in central bank demand for physical gold, a trend that’s straining delivery systems and causing delays at institutions like the Bank of England. Against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions, we discuss how these dynamics could signal a shift away from the US dollar-based monetary system, potentially positioning gold as a cornerstone of international trade or even as backing for new regional currencies. Finally, we tackle the possibility of a seismic event in the paper gold market—where pricing power might move from London to exchanges like Shanghai—leading to a divergence between paper and physical gold prices. Every episode of the Grant Williams podcast, including This Week In Doom, The End Game, The Super Terrific Happy Hour, The Narrative Game, Kaos Theory and Shifts Happen, is available to Copper, Silver and Gold Tier subscribers at my website www.Grant-Williams.com.  Copper Tier subscribers get access to all podcasts, while members of the Silver Tier get both the podcasts and my monthly newsletter, Things That Make You Go Hmmm… Gold Tier subscribers have access to my new series of in-depth video conversations, About Time.
    --------  
    55:40
  • The Grant Williams Podcast Ep. 93 - Steve Diggle
    In the latest episode of The Grant Williams Podcast, Steve Diggle of Vulpes Investment Management discusses his return to the volatility trading space after a 14-year hiatus. Steve cites several key factors that have led him to believe the risk-reward dynamic for downside hedging is now more favorable, including elevated market valuations, reduced central bank intervention capabilities, and the unpredictability of the Trump administration. Steve also provides an update on the biotech industry, which has faced significant challenges in the post-COVID environment. He sees an unprecedented opportunity to invest in promising biotech companies whose valuations have collapsed, though caveat emptor, as the level of complexity and risk involved is significant. If Steve is right, markets are facing heightened uncertainty that could lead to significantly increased volatility-a situation which makes the timing perfect for his ‘particular set of skills’ as downside protection strategies become first more attractive, and then imperative. Every episode of the Grant Williams podcast, including This Week In Doom, The End Game, The Super Terrific Happy Hour, The Narrative Game, Kaos Theory and Shifts Happen, is available to Copper, Silver and Gold Tier subscribers at my website www.Grant-Williams.com.  Copper Tier subscribers get access to all podcasts, while members of the Silver Tier get both the podcasts and my monthly newsletter, Things That Make You Go Hmmm… Gold Tier subscribers have access to my new series of in-depth video conversations, About Time.
    --------  
    12:50
  • The Grant Williams Podcast Ep. 92 - Adam Rozencwajg
    In a fascinating discussion, I sit down with Adam Rozencwajg of Goehring and Rozencwajg to delve into the intricate world of commodity markets and their far-reaching implications for the global economy. The conversation uncovers a hidden dynamic in the financial landscape, where the suppression of commodity markets is fueling a widespread carry trade that has investors heavily leveraged in growth and speculative stocks. As Adam explains, this delicate balance could be on the verge of a dramatic shift, potentially leading to a significant revaluation of real assets. We also explore the future of energy, with a particular focus on the transformative potential of nuclear power. Adam highlights the promise of small modular reactor technology as a game-changer in the pursuit of clean, safe, and efficient energy sources and addresses the limitations of the U.S. shale boom and its implications for domestic oil and gas production. Finally, the conversation concludes with an exploration of gold’s resurgence as a monetary asset, hinting at possible changes in the global financial system that could reshape the economic landscape for years to come. Every episode of the Grant Williams podcast, including This Week In Doom, The End Game, The Super Terrific Happy Hour, The Narrative Game, Kaos Theory and Shifts Happen, is available to Copper, Silver and Gold Tier subscribers at my website www.Grant-Williams.com.  Copper Tier subscribers get access to all podcasts, while members of the Silver Tier get both the podcasts and my monthly newsletter, Things That Make You Go Hmmm… Gold Tier subscribers have access to my new series of in-depth video conversations, About Time.
    --------  
    12:50
  • The Grant Williams Podcast Ep. 91 - Andrew McDermott
    In this episode I’m joined by Andrew McDermott of Mission Value Partners to explore Japan’s remarkable journey from economic dominance to stagnation and its ongoing revival as a hub of opportunity. Andrew delves into how Japan has adapted to challenges such as demographic shifts and monetary policy constraints while maintaining its global relevance. He argues that Japan’s transformation offers valuable lessons for investors and policymakers alike, and, as Western investors increasingly take note of Japan’s strong corporate management and innovative strategies, our discussion sheds light on why Japan remains an inspiring example of reinvention in a rapidly changing world. Despite critics long pointing to missteps by Japan’s central bank and corporate culture during this period, Andrew explains how, beneath the surface, Japanese companies have been quietly transforming—streamlining operations, prioritizing quality, and adopting shareholder-friendly practices, to the point where, today, many of these firms are considered paragons of efficiency and governance, attracting high-profile investors like Warren Buffett (who was given a little personal nudge along the road to investing in Japan by none other than Andrew himself). Every episode of the Grant Williams podcast, including This Week In Doom, The End Game, The Super Terrific Happy Hour, The Narrative Game, Kaos Theory and Shifts Happen, is available to Copper, Silver and Gold Tier subscribers at my website www.Grant-Williams.com.  Copper Tier subscribers get access to all podcasts, while members of the Silver Tier get both the podcasts and my monthly newsletter, Things That Make You Go Hmmm… Gold Tier subscribers have access to my new series of in-depth video conversations, About Time.
    --------  
    12:50

About The Grant Williams Podcast

Join Grant Williams and his guests for a series of random walks around the fringes of finance and gain a better understanding of how the economic sands are shifting beneath our feet. https://www.grant-williams.com
