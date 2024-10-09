The Narrative Game Ep. 10: Into The Moral Vacuum We Go… - FULL EPISODE

In a thought-provoking return for The Narrative Game, Dr. Ben Hunt and I engage in a candid conversation about the soul of America, exploring the unsettling trends eroding the nation's moral compass. We dissect the alarming shift toward prioritizing power, efficiency, and leverage over traditional values like justice, liberty, and the common good and together we paint a picture of a society inching closer to totalitarianism, grappling with the rejection of the ideal that the U.S. should be a moral force on the world stage. Beyond the diagnosis, we offer potential paths forward in these challenging times, as our discussion delves into the importance of building strong, trusted communities and finding solace in religion and spirituality, even for those who may not consider themselves traditionally religious. We highlight the urgent need to combat the erosion of community and shared values, fostering integrity and purpose amidst the rising tide of polarization and cynicism. This episode is a call to action, urging listeners to seek deeper connections and moral guidance to navigate the turbulent waters ahead.