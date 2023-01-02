The GraceLaced Podcast with Ruth Chou Simons

Let’s discover, together, how God’s grace intersects our everyday lives! GraceLaced Co. has always been about helping you turn your gaze to beauty and truth, an... More
S5 | Exercise Faith
Will God ever give us more than we can handle? What if part of embracing our limitations means resting in God’s sovereignty and taking steps of faith, even when it feels like what He's asking is beyond our capacity? Join Ruth and Eve for a cup of coffee and listen to them process what it means to exercise faith.Scripture referenced:Genesis 15-211 Corinthians 10:13Mark 2Mark 3Mark 10Ephesians 3:20Resource mentioned:Just Do Something by Kevin DeYoungS5 | Embrace Your LimitationsFind Ruth Chou Simons on Instagram & onlineFind GraceLaced on Instagram, Facebook, & online
5/10/2023
S5 | Say No With Confidence
Do you struggle to say “no”? Or worry about missing an opportunity, disappointing someone, or just missing out on all the fun? FOMO is real! Listen is as Ruth and Eve discuss how saying no, even to really good things, is an essential part of embracing our limitations.Scripture referenced:Luke 10:38-42Resources mentioned:The Best Yes by Lysa TerKeurstGraceLaced Collective S5 | Embrace Your LimitationsFind Ruth Chou Simons on Instagram & onlineFind GraceLaced on Instagram, Facebook, & online
5/3/2023
S5 | Know What You're Called To
When we bump up against the limitations of our own time, resources, or capacity, it’s easy to get overwhelmed when new opportunities present themselves. Join Ruth and Eve for today's episode, all about how to embrace our limited capacity by knowing what you're called to in your current season of life. Scripture referenced:Exodus 18:13-23Resources mentioned:GraceLaced Journals and NotebooksS5 | Embrace Your LimitationsFind Ruth Chou Simons on Instagram & onlineFind GraceLaced on Instagram, Facebook, & online
4/26/2023
S5 | Embrace Your Limitations
There’s always more work to do, more activities to plan, and more people to see…but there’s not always enough time, resources, or capacity to do it all. We may not like to admit it, but none of us are actual superheroes! So how do we make peace with the capacity we’ve been given? And maybe even see God's grace in it all? Join Ruth and Eve for today's conversation!Resources mentioned:The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry by John Mark ComerWhen Strivings Cease by Ruth Chou SimonsFaithful ProjectS5 | Embrace Your LimitationsFind Ruth Chou Simons on Instagram & onlineFind GraceLaced on Instagram, Facebook, & online
4/19/2023
S4 | PTY When You Feel Unmotivated: God Finishes What He Starts
When the tasks in front of you feel impossible and you don't think you have what it takes to see them all the way through, how do you keep going? Listen in as Ruth unpacks the promise of Phil. 1:6, that God will finish what he starts. Scripture referenced:Philippians 1:62 Corinthians 5:17Ephesians 2:8-10Resources referenced:When Strivings Cease by Ruth Chou SimonsS4 | Preach To Yourself When You Feel UnmotivatedFind Ruth Chou Simons on Instagram & onlineFind GraceLaced on Instagram, Facebook, & online
Let’s discover, together, how God’s grace intersects our everyday lives! GraceLaced Co. has always been about helping you turn your gaze to beauty and truth, and this podcast is designed to do the same as we tune our hearts to God’s transforming grace. Join GraceLaced founder, Ruth Chou Simons, and her co-host Eve Stipes (with special appearances from GraceLaced Team!) in this weekly podcast, as they discover grace, laced in every day, and talk about cultivating growth in every season.