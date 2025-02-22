The Golf Asylum Podcast with Ian Fraser

Welcome to the very first episode of The Golf Asylum Podcast! In this debut episode, host Ian Fraser opens up about his decision to leave Club Champion, after the club fitting giant purchased Tour Experience Golf in December 2021. Ian shares the personal and professional reasons behind the move, the challenges he faced, and how it led to the creation of The Fraser Golf Institute. Whether you're a golf enthusiast, industry insider, or just curious about the behind-the-scenes of the golf world, this episode gives you an honest, insightful look at Ian's journey and what's to come on the podcast.Tune in for the start of something new and exciting in the world of golf every with new episodes every Wednesday!
