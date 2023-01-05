The GM Shuffle with Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe

Throughout his three-decade long career with the NFL, Michael Lombardi worked as an NFL executive with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia E... More
Michael Lombardi recaps the 2023 NFL Draft, breaking down each team's picks and trades
On The GM Shuffle, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe recap the full weekend of the NFL Draft, breaking down each team's picks and trades. Plus, the guys discuss the value of draft grades, or lack thereof, and dive deep into Nick Caserio's trade up to No. 3 overall to allow the Texans to select Will Anderson.
5/1/2023
Michael Lombardi recaps NFL Draft Day 1, Lamar Jackson signs $260M deal with Ravens
Hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe recap Day 1 of the NFL Draft, including winners and losers from Thursday night. Plus, the guys break down Lamar Jackson's five-year, $260 million extension with the Ravens. Femi and Michael also look ahead to Day 2-3 of the draft and go over the best players available.
4/28/2023
Michael Lombardi breaks down NFL Draft Day rumors & Aaron Rodgers trade details
Hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe break down the latest NFL Draft rumors and betting market movements ahead of Thursday's Round 1. Plus, Aaron Rodgers is officially a New York Jet and Michael goes over the trade details for the future Hall of Famer.
4/27/2023
NFL Draft week begins & Michael Lombardi drafts for each team in the top 10
On The GM Shuffle, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe kick off draft week by breaking down what Lombardi would do if he were in charge of drafting for each team in the Top 10. The guys go over team needs, thoughts on top prospects and potential scenarios that may play out on Thursday.
4/24/2023
Tua considers retirement, 49ers take calls for Trey Lance, & Justin Fields vs Davis Mills
On The GM Shuffle, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe break down Michael's viral Justin Fields vs Davis Mills comparison. Plus, the latest risers and fallers in the draft featuring CJ Stroud, Will Levis, Will Anderson and Tyree Wilson. The guys also go over the reports that the 49ers are shopping Trey Lance and Tua Tagovailoa admits he considered retirement.
