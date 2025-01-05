Powered by RND
Sky Sports
A weekly review of the biggest football matches, news and talking points from Sky Sports’ expert and Manchester United legend Gary Neville.
SportsSoccer

Available Episodes

5 of 230
  • Man Utd hold Liverpool in a THRILLER at Anfield | G Nev: What are the club doing about TAA, Van Dijk and Salah?
    Gary Neville alongside Jamie Carragher reacts to Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, the pair analyse a thrillier of North West derby and breakdown the latest on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk's contract situation as we are now in January transfer window. Gary and Jamie also give their reaction to Arsenal's 1-1 draw away to Brighton. 
    --------  
    36:10
  • 'They got what they deserved... It was GRIM!' | Nev's brutally honest verdict on Man Utd's defeat to Newcastle
    Gary Neville reacts to Ruben Amorim's struggling Manchester United plunging to a fifth Premier League defeat in six games and a fourth in a row in all competitions; as Newcastle ran out worthy 2-0 winners at Old Trafford, with Eddie Howe's team moving up to fifth.
    --------  
    19:35
  • Liverpool hit SIX against Spurs! | Nev critical of mediocre Man Utd: ‘They’re a mile away!’
    Gary Neville is at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to give his immediate reaction to Liverpool’s chaotic victory against Spurs and breaks down Manchester United's disappointing defeat to Bournemouth.
    --------  
    18:41
  • Utd STUN City in Manchester derby | Nev praises match-winner Diallo: 'The one player on the pitch that looked like something!'
    Gary Neville is at the Etihad Stadium to give his immediate reaction to Manchester United's Premier League win against Manchester City.
    --------  
    19:50
  • 'Liverpool battered and mauled Man City!' | Neville reacts to Liverpool's statement win over Manchester City
    Gary Neville is at Anfield to give his immediate reaction to Liverpool's Premier League win against Manchester City.
    --------  
    16:52

About The Gary Neville Podcast

