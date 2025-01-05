Man Utd hold Liverpool in a THRILLER at Anfield | G Nev: What are the club doing about TAA, Van Dijk and Salah?
Gary Neville alongside Jamie Carragher reacts to Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, the pair analyse a thrillier of North West derby and breakdown the latest on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk's contract situation as we are now in January transfer window. Gary and Jamie also give their reaction to Arsenal's 1-1 draw away to Brighton.
