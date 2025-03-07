Powered by RND
The Garden Party

Destin Noak
The Garden Party is a weekly podcast about all things gardening! Hosted by Texas Garden Guy & Phils Figs!
  • SPRING Into Gardening! | The Garden Party Ep. 310
    Welcome to The Garden Party! A weekly Podcast About All Things Gardening!Hosted by @TexasGardenGuyhttps://beacons.ai/texasgardenguyPhil D'Angelis ​⁠ @Philsfigs https://philsfigs.com/This week's guests are:Brooke @WhatBrookeGrowshttps://youtube.com/@whatbrookegrows?si=PSxT5rhqcHmDH4luPhil @earthnailsandtailshttps://youtube.com/@earthnailsandtails?si=rF_Tnx1Axnrr5xiLMake Sure to Like + Subscribe + Drop a Comment or Question Down Below!
    --------  
    1:42:45
  • LOW KEY Homesteading!| The Garden Party Ep. 309
    Welcome to The Garden Party! A weekly Podcast About All Things Gardening!Hosted by @TexasGardenGuyhttps://beacons.ai/texasgardenguyPhil D'Angelis ​⁠ @Philsfigs https://philsfigs.com/Deserae Lindsley @gardeningwithdezz https://linktr.ee/GardeningwithDez?utm_source=linktree_profile_share&ltsid=6cb7be54-e033-4a4a-8ecd-03262e877dceThis week's guests are:Lissy @LowKeyHomestead Kenny @LowKey.Farm.to.FitMake Sure to Like + Subscribe + Drop a Comment or Question Down Below!
    --------  
    1:35:57
  • Less Lawn MORE GARDEN! | The Garden Party Ep. 308
    Welcome to The Garden Party! A weekly Podcast About All Things Gardening!Hosted by @TexasGardenGuyhttps://beacons.ai/texasgardenguyPhil D'Angelis ​⁠ @Philsfigs https://philsfigs.com/Deserae Lindsley @gardeningwithdezz https://linktr.ee/GardeningwithDez?utm_source=linktree_profile_share&ltsid=6cb7be54-e033-4a4a-8ecd-03262e877dceThis week's guests are:Amy @frontyardveggies & Jeremy @DirtyPunkGardeningMake Sure to Like + Subscribe + Drop a Comment or Question Down Below!
    --------  
    1:51:52
  • Growing FORWARD with Sean and Vikram! | The Garden Party Ep. 307
    Welcome to The Garden Party! A weekly Podcast About All Things Gardening!Hosted by @TexasGardenGuyhttps://beacons.ai/texasgardenguyPhil D'Angelis ​⁠ @Philsfigs https://philsfigs.com/This week's guests are:Sean Pessera @mindfulfarmermindfulfarmarkansas.comVikram Baliga @theplantprofhttps://linktr.ee/ThePlantProf?utm_source=linktree_profile_share&ltsid=66171677-814f-4c07-a018-165a06200fceMake Sure to Like + Subscribe + Drop a Comment or Question Down Below!
    --------  
    1:32:46
  • Creating a Royal Garden with Cara & Josh! | The Garden Party Episode 305
    Welcome to The Garden Party! A weekly Podcast About All Things Gardening! Hosted by @TexasGardenGuy https://beacons.ai/texasgardenguy Phil D'Angelis ​⁠ https://philsfigs.com/ Deserae Lindsley @GardeningwithDezz https://linktr.ee/GardeningwithDez?utm_source=linktree_profile_share&ltsid=6cb7be54-e033-4a4a-8ecd-03262e877dce This week's guests are: Josh @ThePlantTechie https://linktr.ee/unclejoshgardens Cara Addison @Gardening.with.Cara https://www.instagram.com/gardening.with.cara/ Make Sure to Like + Subscribe + Drop a Comment or Question Down Below!
    --------  
    1:13:53

About The Garden Party

The Garden Party is a weekly podcast about all things gardening! Hosted by Texas Garden Guy & Phils Figs!
