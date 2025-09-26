The Game On! Glendale AZ Podcast

Trailer 1 "Launch Trailer"

Launch Trailer for Game On! Glendale AZ Welcome to Game On! Glendale AZ, the city’s official podcast, where we dive into the culture of our community. Hosted by our Emmy Award-winning communications team, you’ll hear interviews with Glendale’s MVPs. We’ll break down the city’s winning strategies, highlight the events that keep us in the big leagues, and showcase Glendale’s all-star amenities. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a rookie in town, get ready to join the huddle and discover what makes Glendale a champion city!