The Early Wedge - Golf DFS Preview - 2025 Cognizant Classic Picks, Strategy
Download and listen to the Early Wedge on the Early Edge podcast on Apple, Spotify, and anywhere you get your podcasts.
Welcome to the expanded Early Wedge! Your new home for expert golf DFS and betting advice! It's Cognizant Classic week. Rick Gehman, Sia Nejad and Mike McClure are here with a DFS preview, picks, strategy and plenty more!
(0:00) Intro + the new and expanded Early Wedge! Let’s do it!
(6:11) Course Breakdown: PGA National (The Champion Course) and the Florida Swing
(11:45) 10k+ | Two Golfers: Russell Henley, Shane Lowry
(15:00) 9k | A lot of lineups will start here this week
(26:36) 8k | Jordan Spieth is in this range after a late commit to the Cognizant
(33:49) 7k | 44 Golfers! Let’s find the right ones
(42:35) 6k | “I’m not really playing anyone in this range…”
#SportsBetting #Gambling #Betting #TheEarlyWedge #GolfDFS #GolfFantasy #CognizantClassic
🎥 WATCH
• Subscribe to this channel: https://www.youtube.com/@SportsLine
• Watch CBS Sports HQ: https://cbssports.com/live
• Watch CBS Sports Network on your TV or the CBS Sports App with your cable provider
▶︎ CFB Picks: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2OMV9N3pRUJGnxdCKAbhlraxwPCrm0g6
🎧 LISTEN
• Stream and follow & leave a 5⭐️ rating on Spotify: https://bit.ly/3URc49a
• Download and follow & leave a 5⭐️ rating on Apple: https://apple.co/4hLfVhP
• Other CBS Sports podcasts: https://cbssports.com/podcast
📱FOLLOW
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/SportsLine
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sportsline
• TikTok:https://www.tiktok.com/@sportsline
📖 READ
• More betting news: https://www.sportsline.com/
🛍️SUPPORT
• Shop our merch: https://www.paramountshop.com/collections/the-early-edge
💵BETTING
Looking for a specific game we haven’t covered? Head to https://www.sportsline.com, where you can always find best bets, picks and props. Any league. Any game. Any time. Both from the sharpest sports bettors in the business as well as the SportsLine Advanced Model, where we simulate each game 10,000 times and provide projected scores, graded bets, plus player prop projections.
If you like it, use promo code EARLY to get your first 30 days FREE!
🎙ABOUT THE SHOW
Welcome to The Early Edge! The No. 1 daily sports betting show and podcast powered by SportsLine + CBS Sports. If you’re looking for today’s best bets, in 20 minutes or less, we’re the show for you. Every morning at 10am ET The Early Edge is live breaking down the day’s action across the NFL, College Football, NBA, MLB, NHL, College Basketball, Soccer and more! No hot takes, The Early Edge is here to talk sports betting for both the first time bettor or sports book sharp and everyone in between. From spread betting to totals, player props to parlays and so much more, The Early Edge is here to win. Together.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
56:02
Saying Goodbye to the First Cut + 2025 Mexico Open Tournament Recap | The First Cut Podcast
Rick Gehman, Patrick McDonald, Greg DuCharme and Mark Immelman recap the 2025 Mexico Open.
(0:00) Intro + the end of an era
(15:22) Mexico Open Recap - Brian Campbell over Aldrich Potgieter in a playoff
(41:10) Best Bets
(53:00) Saying goodbye to the First Cut + KP makes an appearance!!
#Golf #PGATour #GolfPodcast #mexicoopen #firstcutpodcast
🎥 WATCH
• Subscribe to this channel: https://www.youtube.com/@GolfonCBS
• Watch CBS Sports HQ: https://cbssports.com/live
• Watch CBS Sports Network on your TV or the CBS Sports App with your cable provider
▶︎Full episodes: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlCNe2wUNu95M66L35_j01FI1G3q57DgJ
🎧 LISTEN
• Stream and follow & leave a 5⭐️ rating on Spotify: https://sptfy.com/firstcut
• Download and follow & leave a 5⭐️ rating on Apple: https://apple.co/2VOeKVW
• Other CBS Sports podcasts: https://cbssports.com/podcast
📱FOLLOW
• First Cut Twitter: https://twitter.com/FirstCutPod
• First Cut Instagram: https://instagram.com/firstcutpod/
• Golf on CBS Twitter: https://twitter.com/GolfonCBS
• Golf on CBS Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/golfoncbs/
• Golf on CBS TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@golfoncbs?lang=en
📖 READ
• More golf news: https://cbssports.com/golf/
🛍️SUPPORT
• Shop our merch: https://paramountshop.com/collections/the-first-cut-golf
💵BETTING
• Visit the betting arena on CBS Sports.com: https://www.cbssports.com/betting/
• For all the latest in sportsbook reviews: https://www.cbssports.com/betting/sportsbooks/
• And sportsbook promos: https://www.cbssports.com/betting/promos/
• For betting on golf: https://www.cbssports.com/betting/golf/
🎙ABOUT THE SHOW
The First Cut brings you everything you need to know in the world of professional golf. Nearly every day Rick Gehman, Mark Immelman, Greg DuCharme, and Patrick McDonald bring you the best analysis in the game. From DFS to betting previews, interviews and recaps… everything golf is on the table when you listen to The First Cut.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:06:55
Aldrich Potgieter Welcome to the Show! - 2025 Mexico Open Friday Recap | The First Cut Podcast
Rick Gehman and Greg DuCharme recap the first two rounds of the 2025 Mexico Open.
(0:00) Intro + Breaking News! - Spieth late commits to the Cognizant
(4:43) Strong Thursdays, Slow Fridays - Ventura, Knapp & Hall
(14:53) Akshay Bhatia, the pre-tournament favorite, is playing as advertised
(17:16) A pair of 1x winners on Tour in the mix - Jaeger, Rai
(23:45) Aldrich Potgieter is trying to run away with this thing
(30:30) Betting Favorites
#Golf #PGATour #GolfPodcast #firstcutpodcast #mexicoopen #golfpicks #golfbetting
🎥 WATCH
• Subscribe to this channel: https://www.youtube.com/@GolfonCBS
• Watch CBS Sports HQ: https://cbssports.com/live
• Watch CBS Sports Network on your TV or the CBS Sports App with your cable provider
▶︎Full episodes: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlCNe2wUNu95M66L35_j01FI1G3q57DgJ
🎧 LISTEN
• Stream and follow & leave a 5⭐️ rating on Spotify: https://sptfy.com/firstcut
• Download and follow & leave a 5⭐️ rating on Apple: https://apple.co/2VOeKVW
• Other CBS Sports podcasts: https://cbssports.com/podcast
📱FOLLOW
• First Cut Twitter: https://twitter.com/FirstCutPod
• First Cut Instagram: https://instagram.com/firstcutpod/
• Golf on CBS Twitter: https://twitter.com/GolfonCBS
• Golf on CBS Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/golfoncbs/
• Golf on CBS TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@golfoncbs?lang=en
📖 READ
• More golf news: https://cbssports.com/golf/
🛍️SUPPORT
• Shop our merch: https://paramountshop.com/collections/the-first-cut-golf
💵BETTING
• Visit the betting arena on CBS Sports.com: https://www.cbssports.com/betting/
• For all the latest in sportsbook reviews: https://www.cbssports.com/betting/sportsbooks/
• And sportsbook promos: https://www.cbssports.com/betting/promos/
• For betting on golf: https://www.cbssports.com/betting/golf/
🎙ABOUT THE SHOW
The First Cut brings you everything you need to know in the world of professional golf. Nearly every day Rick Gehman, Mark Immelman, Greg DuCharme, and Patrick McDonald bring you the best analysis in the game. From DFS to betting previews, interviews and recaps… everything golf is on the table when you listen to The First Cut.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
40:55
TGL's Big Day, West Coast Superlatives + 2025 Mexico Open Preview | The First Cut Podcast
Rick Gehman, Greg DuCharme and Mark Immelman talk TGL's big day, select some west coast superlatives and preview this week's Mexico Open.
(0:00) Intro
(2:05) TGL dominates Presidents’ Day in the golf world
(14:40) West Coast Superlatives - West Coast King, Biggest Concerns & Ryder Cup
(28:33) Mexico Open Preview - Picks, Storylines
(34:15) Best Bets
#Golf #PGATour #GolfPodcast #firstcutpodcast #tgl #mexicoopen #golfpicks #golfbetting
🎥 WATCH
• Subscribe to this channel: https://www.youtube.com/@GolfonCBS
• Watch CBS Sports HQ: https://cbssports.com/live
• Watch CBS Sports Network on your TV or the CBS Sports App with your cable provider
▶︎Full episodes: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlCNe2wUNu95M66L35_j01FI1G3q57DgJ
🎧 LISTEN
• Stream and follow & leave a 5⭐️ rating on Spotify: https://sptfy.com/firstcut
• Download and follow & leave a 5⭐️ rating on Apple: https://apple.co/2VOeKVW
• Other CBS Sports podcasts: https://cbssports.com/podcast
📱FOLLOW
• First Cut Twitter: https://twitter.com/FirstCutPod
• First Cut Instagram: https://instagram.com/firstcutpod/
• Golf on CBS Twitter: https://twitter.com/GolfonCBS
• Golf on CBS Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/golfoncbs/
• Golf on CBS TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@golfoncbs?lang=en
📖 READ
• More golf news: https://cbssports.com/golf/
🛍️SUPPORT
• Shop our merch: https://paramountshop.com/collections/the-first-cut-golf
💵BETTING
• Visit the betting arena on CBS Sports.com: https://www.cbssports.com/betting/
• For all the latest in sportsbook reviews: https://www.cbssports.com/betting/sportsbooks/
• And sportsbook promos: https://www.cbssports.com/betting/promos/
• For betting on golf: https://www.cbssports.com/betting/golf/
🎙ABOUT THE SHOW
The First Cut brings you everything you need to know in the world of professional golf. Nearly every day Rick Gehman, Mark Immelman, Greg DuCharme, and Patrick McDonald bring you the best analysis in the game. From DFS to betting previews, interviews and recaps… everything golf is on the table when you listen to The First Cut.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
57:39
DFS Preview - 2025 Mexico Open Picks, Strategy, Fades | The First Cut Podcast
Rick Gehman and Greg DuCharme preview the Mexico Open with DFS picks, strategy and fades. Everything you need for your lineups this week.
(0:00) Intro + It’s Vidanta! And a national open
(3:37) Vidanta Vallarta Course Breakdown
(8:57) 10k | Three golfers, and they’re all overpriced
(17:17) 9k | Is it time for Michael KIm to be the play?
(23:44) 8k | Defending champion Jake Knapp headlines this range
(29:27) 7k | “Oh! This is the guy” - Greg DuCharme
(38:58) 6k | The 6k range in a weak field is…slim pickins
#Golf #PGATour #GolfPodcast #firstcutpodcast #mexicoopen #GolfDFS #DFS #dailyfantasysports #DraftKings #DraftKingsGolf
🎥 WATCH
• Subscribe to this channel: https://www.youtube.com/@GolfonCBS
• Watch CBS Sports HQ: https://cbssports.com/live
• Watch CBS Sports Network on your TV or the CBS Sports App with your cable provider
▶︎Full episodes: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlCNe2wUNu95M66L35_j01FI1G3q57DgJ
🎧 LISTEN
• Stream and follow & leave a 5⭐️ rating on Spotify: https://sptfy.com/firstcut
• Download and follow & leave a 5⭐️ rating on Apple: https://apple.co/2VOeKVW
• Other CBS Sports podcasts: https://cbssports.com/podcast
📱FOLLOW
• First Cut Twitter: https://twitter.com/FirstCutPod
• First Cut Instagram: https://instagram.com/firstcutpod/
• Golf on CBS Twitter: https://twitter.com/GolfonCBS
• Golf on CBS Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/golfoncbs/
• Golf on CBS TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@golfoncbs?lang=en
📖 READ
• More golf news: https://cbssports.com/golf/
🛍️SUPPORT
• Shop our merch: https://paramountshop.com/collections/the-first-cut-golf
💵BETTING
• Visit the betting arena on CBS Sports.com: https://www.cbssports.com/betting/
• For all the latest in sportsbook reviews: https://www.cbssports.com/betting/sportsbooks/
• And sportsbook promos: https://www.cbssports.com/betting/promos/
• For betting on golf: https://www.cbssports.com/betting/golf/
🎙ABOUT THE SHOW
The First Cut brings you everything you need to know in the world of professional golf. Nearly every day Rick Gehman, Mark Immelman, Greg DuCharme, and Patrick McDonald bring you the best analysis in the game. From DFS to betting previews, interviews and recaps… everything golf is on the table when you listen to The First Cut.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
The First Cut takes you inside the ropes of the golf world, on the PGA Tour and beyond. Tournament previews and picks, deep dives into the players and storylines that matter in the sport of golf. Rick Gehman (@RickRunGood) and Greg DuCharme (@therealGFD) join us every week for PGA Tour DFS, betting picks and information you need to know to win your 'One and Done' pools. Patrick McDonald (@pmcdonaldCBS) and Mark Immelman (@mark_immelman) bring you the news to know and expert analysis on the world's most elite players.---'First Cut' is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox and wherever else you listen to podcasts. For more golf coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/golf/ To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/