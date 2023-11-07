The Early Wedge - Golf DFS Preview - 2025 Cognizant Classic Picks, Strategy

Download and listen to the Early Wedge on the Early Edge podcast on Apple, Spotify, and anywhere you get your podcasts. Welcome to the expanded Early Wedge! Your new home for expert golf DFS and betting advice! It's Cognizant Classic week. Rick Gehman, Sia Nejad and Mike McClure are here with a DFS preview, picks, strategy and plenty more! (0:00) Intro + the new and expanded Early Wedge! Let's do it! (6:11) Course Breakdown: PGA National (The Champion Course) and the Florida Swing (11:45) 10k+ | Two Golfers: Russell Henley, Shane Lowry (15:00) 9k | A lot of lineups will start here this week (26:36) 8k | Jordan Spieth is in this range after a late commit to the Cognizant (33:49) 7k | 44 Golfers! Let's find the right ones (42:35) 6k | "I'm not really playing anyone in this range…"