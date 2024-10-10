The Final Four Is Not On The Schedule - A Podcast Discussing Michigan State Basketball.

MSU Falls to Auburn 70-64 in Elite 8

March 30, 2025: Michigan State's season came to an end today as they fall 70-64 to the Auburn Tigers in the Elite 8. The game's story was probably national player of the year candidate, Johni Broome, who had 25 points and 14 rebounds in an extremely efficient performance only missing 3 shots from the field. In contrast, MSU shot less than 40% from two in this game and didn't help themselves with poor shooting from 3 either. So what was an incredibly fun season with a Big Ten Championship comes to an end for the Spartans and Tom Izzo one game short of another final four. It looks like the average performance of the last few years is once again in the rear view mirror as MSU has once again put the conference and nation on notice that they are back. It will be a few weeks or a month before we have a feel for what the 25-26 roster will be with portal additions, deletions, and NBA drafts but for now we will enjoy the season for what it was. #MSUHoops #MichiganStateBasketball #MichiganState #ncaatournament #auburnbasketball