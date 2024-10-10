The Final Four Is Not On The Schedule - A Podcast Discussing Michigan State Basketball.

March 30, 2025: Michigan State’s season came to an end today as they fall 70-64 to the Auburn Tigers in the Elite 8. The game’s story was probably national player of the year candidate, Johni Broome, who had 25 points and 14 rebounds in an extremely efficient performance only missing 3 shots from the field. In contrast, MSU shot less than 40% from two in this game and didn’t help themselves with poor shooting from 3 either.
So what was an incredibly fun season with a Big Ten Championship comes to an end for the Spartans and Tom Izzo one game short of another final four. It looks like the average performance of the last few years is once again in the rear view mirror as MSU has once again put the conference and nation on notice that they are back. It will be a few weeks or a month before we have a feel for what the 25-26 roster will be with portal additions, deletions, and NBA drafts but for now we will enjoy the season for what it was.
Are you looking for collegiate apparel including Spartan gear? There’s only one place we recommend you go to get your MSU T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts — Nudge Printing. (https://www.nudgeprinting.com) Nudge is owned and operated by Gabe and Brittany, two MSU alums. The business is operated out of Michigan and screen prints super high quality products. They also have a large assortment of apparel for other schools as well as stickers for your wall, car, or computer.
If you have a home in Michigan you know the importance of clearing water efficiently away from your home off the roof. Unfortunately, the outdoor beauty of Michigan means you have to deal with leaves and debris that pile up in your gutters. Sometimes, those gutters also can’t keep up with the rain or leave puddles by your foundation.
If you live in the Grand Rapids area (Muskegon to Saugatuck to Rockford to Lowell) contact Kurt Stauffer at the Brothers that Just Do Gutters. (https://www.brothersgutters.com/grand-rapids-mi/).
If you’re anywhere in the metro Detroit area the Brothers have you covered too! (https://www.brothersgutters.com/metro-detroit-mi/). They are real professionals who will clean, repair, or replace your gutters and protect your home quickly and efficiently with friendly service.
Mention Final Four to get 10% off your gutter work.
Have you wondered why the world no longer looks clear out of your windows? Maybe you need a professional to clean them. There’s no better option for your window cleaning than your neighborhood window cleaners at the Squeegee Squad. They clean residential, commercial, and high rise windows. Also, if you need power washing on your house, the Squeegee Squad will treat it with kid gloves with their gentle wash that uses low pressure and surfactants. You won’t find a better team to care for the exterior or your house or business than the Squeegee Squad of Grand Rapids (https://squeegeesquad.com/locations/grand-rapids-mi/).
Book your free estimate here.
1:18:17
MSU to Face Auburn with a Final Four Berth on the Line
March 29, 2025: Michigan State advanced to the Elite 8 with a win over Ole Miss and now gets the honor of playing the overall number one seed, Auburn. The Tigers advanced to the Elite 8 with a win over Michigan. Auburn had to do that after trailing Michigan by nearly double digits late in the second half - similar to MSU’s second half with Ole Miss.
Of course, Auburn is a top rated offensive and defensive team and will be a big challenge for the Spartans. The Tigers also feature a national player of the year candidate, John Broome, who had 22 points and 16 rebounds against UM in the last game. Can MSU get back to basics on the boards and get going in the transition game?
1:32:38
MSU Advances to Elite 8 Beating Ole Miss 73-70
March 28, 2025: Michigan State advances to the Elite 8 with a hard fought win over 6 seed Ole Miss, 73-70. The script was switched this game where Ole Miss was pounding the Spartans on the offensive glass with a 12-5 edge. However, MSU was about the same with regard to turnovers where they only turned it over 10 times which was less than we suspected the Rebels would need in order to win.
The difference in the game came down to the free throw line where MSU hit 19 to Mississippi’s 9 and were ice cold accurate down the stretch shooting 13-14 in the second half allowing them to close out the game. Once again, a poor NCAA game start ultimately didn’t cost the Spartans as their 2 point halftime deficit wasn’t enough for Mississippi to beat the Green and White. Next up is a chance for Tom Izzo’s ninth Final Four against the winner of the UM-Auburn game.
1:28:52
MSU Readies for Sweet 16 Matchup Against Ole Miss
March 26, 2025: Michigan State looks to keep their NCAA Tournament run going as they face 6 seed Ole Miss in the Sweet 16 for a chance to play for the Final Four. However, the Rebels will be a challenge for MSU as they dismantled their first two opponents, North Carolina and Iowa State. They accomplished that on the back of nearly an uncharacteristic 50% 3 point shooting.
There are a number of ways for the Spartans to get an advantage over Ole Miss. First, the Rebels are a putrid offensive and defensive rebounding team. It is quite possible that they will be the worst rebounding team MSU faces all year. Second, they foul a lot on defense which should give Michigan State plenty of chances at the line to get some easy points. If the Spartans can do those two things and contain Mississippi behind the arc, then it might be a long night for the boys from Oxford.
1:27:05
MSU Advances to Sweet 16 with Win Over New Mexico, 71-63
March 24, 2025: Michigan State took on 10 seed New Mexico in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and got just about all they could handle before dispatching the Lobos 71-63 late Sunday night. The Lobos had a lead as big as 10 points in the first half but only managed to score one field goal over the final 9 minutes of the half leading to just a 2 point advantage over MSU into the locker room.
The second half went the way of most MSU games this season as the Spartans wore down their opponent and overtook the Lobos en route to an 8 point victory. The second half featured big contributions from Jaden Akins and Frankie Fidler despite Jase Richardson being ice cold from the field shooting 0-9 until he had a great putback on an airball and four free throws to score MSU’s final 6 points of the game.
They now move onto the Sweet 16 where they will face 6 seed Ole Miss on Friday evening.
