You Gotta Try This
Barstool Sports
add
Large tries some of the best food this country has to offer
More
Society & Culture
Places & Travel
Available Episodes
2 of 2
Pilot ft. NY Jets Legend Nick Mangold | You Gotta Try This Ep. 1
Welcome to You Gotta Try This! Large describes what made him want to do food content in the first place. He also interviews former NFL O-Lineman Nick Mangold, who played 11 seasons with the NY Jets.
--------
1:04:07
You Gotta Try This | TEASER
Trailer for Large's new food podcast "You Gotta Try This."
--------
1:40
About You Gotta Try This
Large tries some of the best food this country has to offer
