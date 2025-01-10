The Faithfuls: A Traitors Recap Podcast

This week, fingers are starting to be pointed left and right! People are honing in on Bob The Drag Queen, Danielle, Dylan, and Tony. They play a creepy carnival game that leaves them all empty-handed, and Tony is in the hot seat at the round table later that evening. But tonight’s murder will have a twist that just might out all four of the traitors in one go!
If you enjoyed this episode of The Faithfuls please share it with your Traitors viewing friends!
1:03:18
The housewives are falling (The Traitors S03E02)
We are moving on to episode two, where fingers start to be pointed. But first, our poor Dorinda was murdered last night! After everyone finds out, chaos breaks out, exactly what the traitors want! Our three new house mates join the game, but at the round table it's Robyn, Ivar, and Wells who are up for elimination.
1:11:50
The traitors are selected (The Traitors S03E01)
We are so back and finally recapping Season 3 of The Traitors! This week we meet most of the cast and Bob The Drag Queen, Carolyn, and Danielle are selected to be our first three traitors! Everyone competes for a massive shield advantage on viking ships, leaving eight players left on the frigid waters. Tension is high before the traitors finally meet each other in the turret. But little does everyone know, Boston Rob is coming back as a traitor and two other mystery cast members will join them in the game.
1:08:34
The Wrestler - The Traitors Season 3 Breakdown
This series of minisodes will break down the different groups of cast members on The Traitors Season 3! And in this episode, we are talking about The Wrestler.
4:19
The Lord - The Traitors Season 3 Breakdown
This series of minisodes will break down the different groups of cast members on The Traitors Season 3! And in this episode, we are talking about The Lord.