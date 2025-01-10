The Faithfuls: A Traitors Recap Podcast

The traitors are selected (The Traitors S03E01)

We are so back and finally recapping Season 3 of The Traitors! This week we meet most of the cast and Bob The Drag Queen, Carolyn, and Danielle are selected to be our first three traitors! Everyone competes for a massive shield advantage on viking ships, leaving eight players left on the frigid waters. Tension is high before the traitors finally meet each other in the turret. But little does everyone know, Boston Rob is coming back as a traitor and two other mystery cast members will join them in the game. If you enjoyed this episode of The Faithfuls please share it with your Traitors viewing friends!