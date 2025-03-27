Liam Plunkett: A World Cup Champion's Mindset, Routines and Journey

Welcome to "The Executive Flow," where we dive deep into the world of leadership, and entrepreneurship. In this episode, we have a special guest, Liam Plunkett, a world-renowned cricket champion and entrepreneur, who takes us on an extraordinary journey from his early days in Middlesbrough to winning the World Cup with England in 2019. Now based in Philadelphia, Liam shares his experiences in both playing and coaching cricket, as well as his transition into entrepreneurship in the United States. We explore the dynamics of cricket as both a team and individual sport, and delve into Liam's insights into leadership, coaching, and the mental and physical preparation that goes into excelling at the highest levels. Join us to hear inspiring stories, reflections on thrilling cricket moments, and valuable lessons on building success in sports and business.Timestamps:00:00 "Liam Plunkett in Philadelphia"05:51 Yorkshire Revived My Cricket Career09:16 Cricket Speed Record Reflection12:33 Thriving Under Pressure15:32 Coaching Impact on Cricket Career18:21 Focused Bowling Approach21:37 Balancing Fitness with Performance23:46 Unexpected Anxiety and Meditation Journey28:49 "Post-World Cup Victory Paradox"31:31 Cricket Coaching Platform Launch33:14 Philadelphia Cricket Club Revival35:47 Embrace Multi-Sport Participation39:06 Flowise: Integrating Flow and LeadershipMore About Liam Plunkett:Liam Plunkett is a former professional cricketer turned coach, now residing in Philadelphia. Originally from England, Plunkett's cricket career took an unexpected turn when he crossed paths with his future wife, a Philadelphia native, in London sixteen years ago. Fast forward to today, and Plunkett finds himself deeply immersed in the cricket scene in the U.S, playing in the Major League in for San Francisco Unicorns and being a Director of Cricket Impact Group. The transition from playing to coaching has been a surreal journey for him, but one that he embraces with enthusiasm and a sense of amazement at how life has unfolded. His work in promoting and developing cricket in an unconventional setting highlights his passion and dedication to the sport.Liam Plunkett's Wikipedia - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liam_PlunkettSubbu Ramalingam - Show Host - Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/subburamalingam/ FloWise Leadership - https://flowiseleadership.com/ ViVega Business Services - https://www.vivega.co/ Media Partner - TopHealth - https://tophealth.care/