Feels Like The Vet Next Door with Dr. Lucía Martinez
Dr. Lucía is a Spanish Equine Vet and Osteopath based in the UK. She came to my attention due to her frank and honest willingness to discuss the real issues on the table. I am so grateful for her joining us on the pod and I hope you found this peek into the world of being a vet, helpful.
1:07:57
Feels Like Feeling Free To Disagree
Would you like your horse to feel free to disagree?
42:57
Feels Like An Ant on the Highway with Lori Halliday
This conversation is a DEEP DIVE into the use of pressure in horsemanship.
1:35:21
Feels Like Letting Go of Natural Horsemanship with Michelle Knapp
In this episode, Michelle Knapp (EH Associated Professional) and I discuss Natural Horsemanship, the anatomy of how it came to be, how to developed, and why we are moving on past it.
1:30:30
Feels Like Balancing Your Energy, Translating Your Horses with Kristy Foley
Book a Discovery Call with Kristy here
https://www.emotionalhorsemanship.com/service-page/discovery-call-with-kristy-foley?referral=service_list_widget
See more information about Kristy here: https://www.emotionalhorsemanship.com/private-services
About The Emotional Horsemanship Podcast with Lockie Phillips
Join Lockie Phillips and guest on an honest, deep and fresh exploration on the issues we face as horse people today. A horsemanship and horse training podcast for deeply caring horse people. Solo, Guest and Community Episodes exploring the important tide of change currently sweeping the horse world.