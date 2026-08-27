Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
44 episodes
- In this episode, we sit down with Bill Hasencamp, manager of Colorado River Resources for Metropolitan Water District. We cover the history of the river agreement, the latest federal input, and what these negotiations mean for the future of the Colorado River.
More Education podcasts
- The Jamie Kern Lima ShowBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig RobinsonEducation, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Living Your LegacyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Film Interviews, Self-Improvement, TV & Film
- Ready For Love with Hilary SilverEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Mick UnpluggedBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- Digital Social HourBusiness, Careers, Daily News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, Sports
- The Mel Robbins PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Finding Peak with Ryan HanleyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- Law of Attraction SECRETSEducation, Self-Improvement
- Business Alchemy with Jackie MinskyEducation
Trending Education podcasts
- Bedros Keuilian Podcast ShowEducation, Self-Improvement
- Conversations with TylerEducation, Society & Culture
- Heal Squad x Maria MenounosEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- MARGARET ROACH A WAY TO GARDENEducation, Hobbies, Leisure, Natural Sciences, Science, Society & Culture, Sports
- OMEGA MALEEducation, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- The Art of AccomplishmentBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Management, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- SOLVED with Mark MansonEducation, Self-Improvement
- Not My Best Moment with KevOnStageEducation, Self-Improvement, Sports
- Maxwell Leadership PodcastBusiness, Education
- The Bright Lion PodcastCourses, Education, History, News, News Commentary
- How I WriteArts, Books, Education, Society & Culture
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- The SignalEducation, Technology
- The Saad Truth with Dr. SaadEducation, Science, Society & Culture
- Pulling The Thread with Elise LoehnenEducation, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- Stories in Slow Italian - Learn Italian through storiesEducation, Language Learning
- Finding Mastery with Dr. Michael GervaisEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Weirdly Helpful (formerly The Best Advice Show)Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement, Tutorials
- The Lisa ShowComedy, Education, Kids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- How To! with Charles DuhiggBusiness, Education, Tutorials
- The Hillsdale College Online Courses PodcastCourses, Education, Government, History, Society & Culture
About The Drop
The Drop by Eastern Municipal Water District is a weekly podcast that explores the way water plays a role in our everyday lives, how water related issues impact our communities and why water is, arguably, one of the hottest topics in our world today.Podcast website
Listen to The Drop, The Jamie Kern Lima Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Drop
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.