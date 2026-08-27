We’re joined by EMWD Assistant General Manager Lanaya Alexander to discuss the future of our water supply and how we’re leveraging modern technology to improve long-term reliability.

In this episode, we sit down with EMWD's Gabriela Gutierrez Lopez to discuss our efforts with commercial customers to establish the next frontier of conservation.

PFAS and microplastics and tap water—oh my! Join us as we discuss these trending topics with Darrin Polhemus, Deputy Director of the Division of Drinking Water at the State Water Resources Control Board.

In this episode, we're talking about state-of-the-art labs, Consumer Confidence Report requirements, and what's next in the world of water quality.

In this episode, we sit down with Bill Hasencamp, manager of Colorado River Resources for Metropolitan Water District. We cover the history of the river agreement, the latest federal input, and what these negotiations mean for the future of the Colorado River.

About The Drop

About The Drop

About The Drop