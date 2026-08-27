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The Drop

Eastern Municipal Water District
EducationGovernment
The Drop
Latest episode

44 episodes

  • The Drop

    Inside the Room: The Colorado River Negotiations

    08/27/2026 | 34 mins.
    In this episode, we sit down with Bill Hasencamp, manager of Colorado River Resources for Metropolitan Water District. We cover the history of the river agreement, the latest federal input, and what these negotiations mean for the future of the Colorado River.
  • The Drop

    Water Quality - Today's Updates and Efforts

    07/30/2026 | 25 mins.
    In this episode, we're talking about state-of-the-art labs, Consumer Confidence Report requirements, and what's next in the world of water quality.
  • The Drop

    Forever Chemicals, Microplastics And Your Tap Water

    06/25/2026 | 47 mins.
    PFAS and microplastics and tap water—oh my! Join us as we discuss these trending topics with Darrin Polhemus, Deputy Director of the Division of Drinking Water at the State Water Resources Control Board.
  • The Drop

    Commercial Conservation: The Final Frontier

    05/28/2026 | 19 mins.
    In this episode, we sit down with EMWD's Gabriela Gutierrez Lopez to discuss our efforts with commercial customers to establish the next frontier of conservation.
  • The Drop

    The Future of our Pure Water Supply

    04/30/2026 | 26 mins.
    We’re joined by EMWD Assistant General Manager Lanaya Alexander to discuss the future of our water supply and how we’re leveraging modern technology to improve long-term reliability.
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About The Drop
The Drop by Eastern Municipal Water District is a weekly podcast that explores the way water plays a role in our everyday lives, how water related issues impact our communities and why water is, arguably, one of the hottest topics in our world today.
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EducationGovernmentScience

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