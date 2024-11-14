For decades Sean Combs was hip-hop’s reigning mogul—the mastermind who redefined what it meant to have fame, fortune, and dominion over the music industry. But as Combs reached new heights in music, fashion, and business, allegations of misconduct and abuse began to surface, casting a dark shadow over his legacy.Hosted by Jesse Weber, this series uncovers how Combs built an empire that shaped a generation while navigating a trail of scandals, lawsuits, and criminal allegations.The Rise and Fall of Diddy explores the intersection of power, fame, and accountability in the life of a man who once called himself a “bad boy for life.” Will his empire survive, or is this truly the end of an era?Listen to The Rise & Fall of Diddy exclusively on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify. Start your free trial today by visiting www.wondery.com/shows/the-rise-and-fall-of-diddySee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
'Monster' Babysitter and Boyfriend Savagely Beat 2-Year-Old Girl to Death
Two-year-old Fallon Fridley was rushed to the emergency room when she was found unresponsive in the care of her babysitter, Kirstie Flood. The babysitter, a former family friend, said the toddler fell and hit her head at the park earlier that day. Fridley died at the hospital. Upon further investigation, investigators determined Fridley's cause of death was severe trauma. Detectives searched Flood's phone and found shocking Google searches that led them to believe she was a prime suspect in Fridley's death.
My High School Bully Became a Vicious Murderer
Shadrack Ward moved to Jonesboro, Arkansas and appeared to be a quiet, misunderstood middle school student. After a joke about a girl who rejected Ward, he set his sights on Justin Black, aka The Disturbing Truth, and told him "he was dead" after school. This episode of The Disturbing Truth details how a high school bully became a vicious murderer.
Over 1000 Images of Children and Infants
David Dunn was arrested after attempting to meet a minor for inappropriate reasons and during the sting he admitted that he had over 1000 images of children and infants on his devices at that very moment. This child predator also admitted to several other dark and disturbing thing during the bust and also exposed a very large criminal ring!
Monster Of The Andes: The Vicious Serial Killer Who Murdered Over 100 Young Victims
Pedro Alonso López earned himself the infamous nickname of "monster of the Andes" after going on an unhinged serial killing spree for a decade in South America. López is said to have killed over 100 victims, mostly young girls, but claims he's murdered over 300 people. The vicious killer remains one of the most wanted fugitives in the world to this day. The episode of "The Disturbing Truth" dives deep into the horrifying case of López.
