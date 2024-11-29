The Dirty Secrets Podcast with Kate Shelor

🎙️ Ep. 012 - Dirty Secrets Podcast with Kate Shelor: Emerald Kiss
Dirty Secrets Ep 012
Sensory Play With Emerald
headfirst into the world of sensory play, swinging, and sensational seduction with Emerald Kiss, a dancer-turned-OnlyFans star and intimacy coach. From navigating non-monogamy to spicing up sex lives with sensory workshops, Emerald shares her captivating journey into ethical non-monogamy and her transformative approach to intimacy.
how her passion for exploration turned a late-night swingers' club visit into a life-changing experience, sparking a new chapter of erotic discovery and energy alignment with her husband. From bottle brushes to blindfolds, Emerald reveals her favorite tools for enhancing connection and unleashing pleasure in ways
Prepare to be inspired, intrigued, and maybe even tempted to add a little sensory magic to your own bedroom adventures. Don’t miss the steamy confessions, insightful
tips, and unforgettable moments as Emerald shows us how to blend energy, trust, and creativity into a truly mind-blowing experience.
@thedirtysecretspodcast
@kateshelor
#SensoryPlay
#SwingersLife #NonMonogamy #DirtySecretsPodcast #KateShelor #IntimacyJourney
1:22:16
🎙️ Ep. 011 - Dirty Secrets Podcast with Kate Shelor: Brendon Queue
Dirty Secrets Ep 011
Bisexual and Unfiltered
into the chaotic and colorful world of Brendon Queue! In this episode, we dive deep into Brendon’s journey from corrugated box industry worker to celebrated OnlyFs content creator. Known for his bisexuality and bold authenticity,
Brendon shares how he discovered his sxxuality and found freedom through adult
content creation.
Explore his insights on navigating relationships in the non-monogamous and polyamorous communities, maintaining sxxual health, and breaking down societal stigmas about k*nk, masculinity, and pleasure. With stories that range from
jaw-dropping gym escapades to heartwarming moments of self-discovery, Brendon opens up about the importance of safety, respect, and communication in all aspects of life—on and off camera.
Plus, Brendon spills the tea on wild behind-the-scenes antics, reveals his thoughts on modern dating, and shares a tantalizing dirty secret that might just leave you speechless.
Don’t miss this candid and compelling episode that’s equal parts hilarious,
heartfelt, and hot.
Follow @dirtysecretspodcast @kateshelor @BrendonQueue
#SexPositivity
#KinkLife #NonMonogamy #Bisexual #BrendonQueue #DirtySecretsPodcast #KateShelor
#AdultIndustry #BehindTheScenes
1:01:00
🎙️ Ep. 010 - Dirty Secrets Podcast with Kate Shelor: Asian Hotwife
Dirty Secrets Ep 010
“The Hotwife Life”
Kate Shelor interviews Monique her husband Christian and they are setting their own rules for romance, blending passion and adventure in a way that’s as daring as it is seductive. Together, they’re pushing the boundaries of what it means to share love, lust, and loyalty in the world of open relationships, all while heating up screens on OnlyFs.
In this episode, Monique unveils the secrets behind her
thriving hotwife life, revealing how she balances the thrill of independence with the deep bond she shares with Christian. With Christian by her side, they dive into everything from handling jealousy to exploring fantasies, showing how
trust fuels their desire and keeps the fire burning.
Curious about what it takes to live on the edge of love and
desire? Join us for a no-holds-barred conversation that promises to reveal just how wild love can get.
#HotwifeLife #ForbiddenDesires
#DirtySecretsPodcast #KateShelor #OnlyFs #PassionUnleashed #RelationshipGoals
#openrelationship #openmarriage
1:14:31
🎙️ Ep. 009 - Dirty Secrets Podcast with Kate Shelor: Wrestling Legend Rob Van Dam
Dirty Secrets Ep 009
“RVD's Power Move: Polyamory”
Step into the ring (or bed!) with the legendary Rob Van Dam
as he shares his wild journey from high-flying wrestling stardom to unconventional relationship dynamics. Known for his iconic ECW and WWE career, Rob’s life has been a mix of action-packed ambition and unique personal
philosophies.
In this episode, Rob dives into the raw truths behind
wrestling’s “bro culture” and how he’s navigated his non-traditional relationships, opening up about the balance of being in a throuple and the unexpected pros of polyamory. Get the inside scoop on his candid thoughts on everything from wrestling scandals to how OnlyFs and adult films are reshaping male expectations in intimacy. Rob even gives an unfiltered take on staying grounded, sharing what he calls “RVD-ology”—his personal code of Zen living and honesty that keeps him true to himself amid the glitz of wrestling and beyond.
Join us as Rob shares his dirty secret about losing his
virginity in a way that’s pure RVD: candid, slightly shocking, and hilarious. Wrestling fans and newcomers alike, don’t miss this deep dive into the life of one of wrestling’s most unique personalities.
#RobVanDam #DirtySecrets #WrestlingLife
#Polyamory #RVDology #WWEChampion #PodcastLife
#RelationshipTalk #education
1:12:44
🎙️ Ep. 008 - Dirty Secrets Podcast with Kate Shelor: Jessica Lynn
Dirty Secrets Ep 008
“HR Boss with Hot Buns”
In this episode, Kate sits down with Jessica Lynn, an HR professional with a spicy side hustle. Now known on this podcast as the “HR Boss with Hot Buns,” Jess opens up about how she balances her career in HR with her passion for baking…and sharing it all on her OnlyFans. From the kitchen to the office, Jess talks about blending her love of sweets and her entrepreneurial spirit, all while keeping things sweet yet fiery. Don't miss her "dirty secret," where she shares a peek into her journey of dual careers and creativity!
#HRBoss #HotBuns #OnlyFs #DirtySecretsPodcast #KateShelor
#Empowerment #SexPositivity #DoubleLife #PodcastLife #BehindTheScenes
Join hypnotherapist, subconscious mind expert, and relationship coach Kate Shelor in her cozy bed for fun, sexy talks on sex, relationships, intimacy, and romance. No topic is off-limits, from non-monogamy, swinging, polyamory, stripping, to online sex work and more!
Each episode features a special guest sharing personal stories, confessions, and a juicy "dirty secret."
Tune in for slumber party vibes as Kate and her guests dish out dirt, laugh, and get real about the things we all want to talk about!
