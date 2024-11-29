The Dirty Secrets Podcast with Kate Shelor

🎙️ Ep. 009 - Dirty Secrets Podcast with Kate Shelor: Wrestling Legend Rob Van Dam

Dirty Secrets Ep 009 “RVD's Power Move: Polyamory” Step into the ring (or bed!) with the legendary Rob Van Dam as he shares his wild journey from high-flying wrestling stardom to unconventional relationship dynamics. Known for his iconic ECW and WWE career, Rob’s life has been a mix of action-packed ambition and unique personal philosophies. In this episode, Rob dives into the raw truths behind wrestling’s “bro culture” and how he’s navigated his non-traditional relationships, opening up about the balance of being in a throuple and the unexpected pros of polyamory. Get the inside scoop on his candid thoughts on everything from wrestling scandals to how OnlyFs and adult films are reshaping male expectations in intimacy. Rob even gives an unfiltered take on staying grounded, sharing what he calls “RVD-ology”—his personal code of Zen living and honesty that keeps him true to himself amid the glitz of wrestling and beyond. Join us as Rob shares his dirty secret about losing his virginity in a way that’s pure RVD: candid, slightly shocking, and hilarious. Wrestling fans and newcomers alike, don’t miss this deep dive into the life of one of wrestling’s most unique personalities. #RobVanDam #DirtySecrets #WrestlingLife #Polyamory #RVDology #WWEChampion #PodcastLife #RelationshipTalk #education