LUST: Chad Daybell (with guest Michelle Thomas)

In this week's episode, Ashley Willcott discusses the Chad Daybell case, a companion episode to our earlier episode on Lori Vallow-Daybell. The Chad Daybell case revolves around the deaths of his first wife, Tammy Daybell, and the two children of his new wife, Lori Vallow Daybell. Chad and Lori were involved in a doomsday-focused religious group and believed in apocalyptic prophecies and the concept of "zombies" – individuals possessed by evil spirits. Prosecutors argued that they used these beliefs to justify the murders, claiming they were freeing the victims' souls. The case was further complicated by allegations of insurance fraud and financial motives. After a lengthy trial, Chad Daybell was found guilty of all charges, including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and insurance fraud. Lori Vallow Daybell was also found guilty in a separate trial for her role in the murders. The case garnered significant attention due to its bizarre details, the couple's extreme beliefs, and the tragic deaths of the children involved. In our breakdown segment, Ashley is joined by Michelle Thomas, a DC-area trial attorney - the two dive deep into the case of Chad Daybell.