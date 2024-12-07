LUST: Mary Kay Latourneau (with guest Bernarda Villalona)
In this week's episode, Ashley Willcott breaks down the infamous case of Mary Kay Latourneau.
In our breakdown segment, Ashley and Bernarda Villalona dive deep into the details of Latourneau's relationship with an underage boy.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
51:57
LUST: Chad Daybell (with guest Michelle Thomas)
In this week's episode, Ashley Willcott discusses the Chad Daybell case, a companion episode to our earlier episode on Lori Vallow-Daybell.
The Chad Daybell case revolves around the deaths of his first wife, Tammy Daybell, and the two children of his new wife, Lori Vallow Daybell. Chad and Lori were involved in a doomsday-focused religious group and believed in apocalyptic prophecies and the concept of "zombies" – individuals possessed by evil spirits. Prosecutors argued that they used these beliefs to justify the murders, claiming they were freeing the victims' souls. The case was further complicated by allegations of insurance fraud and financial motives.
After a lengthy trial, Chad Daybell was found guilty of all charges, including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and insurance fraud. Lori Vallow Daybell was also found guilty in a separate trial for her role in the murders. The case garnered significant attention due to its bizarre details, the couple's extreme beliefs, and the tragic deaths of the children involved.
In our breakdown segment, Ashley is joined by Michelle Thomas, a DC-area trial attorney - the two dive deep into the case of Chad Daybell.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
42:04
WRATH: The Menendez Brothers (with guest Wendy Patrick)
In this week's episode, Ashley discusses the on-again, off-again case of the Menendez Brothers, Lyle and Erik.
In our breakdown session, Ashley and Wendy Patrick discuss the original case, but also some of the newer developments eating up today's headlines.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
54:40
WRATH: O.J. Simpson (with guest Donte Mills)
In this week's episode, Ashley WIllcott discusses one of the most well-known cases of the 20th century - the murder trial of O.J. Simpson.
In our breakdown segment, Donte Mills joins Ashley and shares a surprising personal connection to a team member on the case.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
42:33
PRIDE: Lori Vallow-Daybell (with guest Kelly Hyman)
In this week's episode, Ashley Willcott discusses the Lori Vallow-Daybell case.
Lori Vallow-Daybell was convicted of the murders of her two children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband's previous wife, Tammy Daybell. The case was heavily publicized due to the bizarre circumstances surrounding the children's disappearances and the couple's doomsday cult beliefs. Lori and her husband, Chad Daybell, believed they were chosen to lead 144,000 people during the apocalypse and that their children had become "zombies" who needed to be eliminated.
Lori was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Chad Daybell was also found guilty of the murders and sentenced to death. The case sparked widespread discussions about religious extremism, child safety, and the justice system.
In our breakdown segment, Ashley is joined by Kelly Hyman, where the two go deep into the details of the case.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Host Ashley Willcott is known as a tv anchor, a former judge, and a trial lawyer, and nearly all of the cases she's covered over the years intersect with one of the Seven Deadly Sins.
Pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony and sloth. The opposite of the seven heavenly virtues.
These are THE REASONS why criminals commit crimes. They cannot resist their temptations. And it is a fascinating study to delve into the biggest and less known cases to figure out that why behind the crime; the motive.
This is a chance for us to figure out that WHY.
Join Ashley each and every week as she dives deep into cases you'll recognize instantly - and many you won't. She's joined by a roster of experts to break down each case.
Listen to The Deadly Seven, Murder in the Moonlight and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app