The Dead Life with Allison DuBois

The Dead Life podcast takes you into the world of the after-life. Allison DuBois is the world-renowned medium that had the hit NBC show "Medium" based on her li...

The Dead Life podcast takes you into the world of the after-life. Allison DuBois is the world-renowned medium that had the hit NBC show "Medium" based on her li...

Welcome to The Dead Life! There are so many questions about the paranormal and life after death, SO, we'll unpack some more questions today called in by my listeners. One woman wants to know if the dead can make amends with children after death? Another, can a deceased mother set her other children straight now so they treat their siblings better?If you enjoyed this episode, let Allison know! Leave her a review and never miss an episode by subscribing to your favorite podcast platform.Follow her on:www.instagram.com/mediumallisonwww.allisondubois.comhttps://www.youtube.com/@MediumAllison/videoshttps://www.facebook.com/MediumAllison/https://deaduniversity.com/Producers: Garrett Knaack / Madelyn Grimes For YEA Networks

Today on The Dead Life we'll hear from author Laura Carney whose book My Father’s List: How Living My Dad’s Dreams Set Me Free, should inspire us all. On the cusp of middle age, a newlywed journalist discovers and finishes the bucket list of her late free-spirited father. Fifty-four adventures in six years. That’s what thirty-eight-year-old journalist Laura Carney embarked on when she discovered her late father Mick’s bucket list. My Father's List is available June 13th.If you have a question for me or a paranormal story to share, call me and leave me a message at 802.DEAD.811.Follow her on:www.instagram.com/mediumallisonwww.allisondubois.comhttps://www.youtube.com/@MediumAllison/videoshttps://www.facebook.com/MediumAllison/https://deaduniversity.com/Producers: Garrett Knaack / Madelyn Grimes For YEA NetworksSponsors:Zocdoc: Go to Zocdoc.com/DEADLIFE and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours.

Today on The Dead Life, we'll be hearing from listeners who've had their own moment of death or spiritual experiences! If you want to leave me a message that might be shared on a future episode of The Dead Life, leave me a message at 802.DEAD.811 802.332.381.If you enjoyed this episode, let Allison know! Leave her a review and never miss an episode by subscribing to your favorite podcast platform.Follow her on:www.instagram.com/mediumallisonwww.allisondubois.comhttps://www.youtube.com/@MediumAllison/videoshttps://www.facebook.com/MediumAllison/https://deaduniversity.com/Producers: Garrett Knaack / Madelyn Grimes For YEA Networks

Today on The Dead Life, we'll be hearing from listeners who've had their own moment of death or spiritual experiences! If you want to leave me a message that might be shared on a future episode of The Dead Life, leave me a message at 802.DEAD.811 802.332.381

Today you're going to hear from Susan Allen a psychic/medium, but I'm most interested in her work with animals as a pet psychic! Hearing stories about the journey that people with abilities travel, is fascinating because we all take wildly different paths, that lead us to the same destination.

About The Dead Life with Allison DuBois

The Dead Life podcast takes you into the world of the after-life. Allison DuBois is the world-renowned medium that had the hit NBC show "Medium" based on her life and work.Each week she will be talking to guests touched by death and find out what they've learned about the afterlife. She'll also chat with those who are gifted at looking into people's souls and their futures to help listeners understand their own gifts.About Allison:She's a New York Time's Best-Selling author of 6 books on life after death chronicling some of the moving readings and paranormal experiences she's had throughout her life. She spent 20 years assisting law enforcement on murders in her spare time and families on missing person's cases.