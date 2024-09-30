Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsGovernmentThe Damage Report with John Iadarola
Listen to The Damage Report with John Iadarola in the App
Listen to The Damage Report with John Iadarola in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Damage Report with John Iadarola

Podcast The Damage Report with John Iadarola
TYT Network
Welcome to The Damage Report with John Iadarola, your daily breakdown of the true threats and challenges facing our country and our world. John Iadarola hosts a...
More
GovernmentNewsPolitics

Available Episodes

5 of 1499
  • The Butterfly Rejects
    Conservatives are pushing Bluesky conspiracies after people flee Twitter. A report shows just how much Twitter is juicing the algorithm for Republicans. A study shows a large chunk of people are getting their news from influencers. Details on Matt Gaetz’s alleged crimes are being revealed. Trump is planning to gut social safety net programs to pay for his tax cuts for the rich. Nancy Mace has unveiled a bathroom bill in response to a transgender colleague joining Congress. Host: John Iadarola (@johniadarola) Co-Host: Daria Rose (@dariarosereal) ***** SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE TIKTOK  ☞           https://www.tiktok.com/@thedamagereport INSTAGRAM  ☞   https://www.instagram.com/thedamagereport TWITTER  ☞         https://twitter.com/TheDamageReport FACEBOOK  ☞     https://www.facebook.com/TheDamageReportTYT 👕 MERCH ☞       https://shoptyt.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    54:45
  • Gaetz’s Minority Report
    Mike Johnson was grilled over blocking the Matt Gaetz ethics report. Republicans are fighting over recess appointments. AOC pushes back on Rahm Emmanuel as a potential DNC leader as Democrats are already discussing who’s going to be the leader in 2028. Pete Hegseth paid off his sexual assault accuser. Trump confirms that he will send the military for mass deportations. Host: John Iadarola (@johniadarola) Co-Host: Francesca Fiorentini (@franifio) ***** SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE TIKTOK  ☞           https://www.tiktok.com/@thedamagereport INSTAGRAM  ☞   https://www.instagram.com/thedamagereport TWITTER  ☞         https://twitter.com/TheDamageReport FACEBOOK  ☞     https://www.facebook.com/TheDamageReportTYT 👕 MERCH ☞       https://shoptyt.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    54:45
  • Insane Cabinet Posse
    The GOP is in chaos over Matt Gaetz being picked as Attorney General. The woman who says she slept with Gaetz when she was a minor is pushing for the ethics report to be released. Meghan McCain places blame for RFK Jr potentially running the Department of Health. Elon Musk is outlining his plans to destroy the economy as people in the Trump world are already souring on him. Host: John Iadarola (@johniadarola) Co-Host: Yasmin Kahn (@YazzieK) ***** SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE TIKTOK  ☞           https://www.tiktok.com/@thedamagereport INSTAGRAM  ☞   https://www.instagram.com/thedamagereport TWITTER  ☞         https://twitter.com/TheDamageReport FACEBOOK  ☞     https://www.facebook.com/TheDamageReportTYT 👕 MERCH ☞       https://shoptyt.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    54:45
  • America’s Next Flop Cop
    GOP senators are shocked over Trump choosing Matt Gaetz for AG. Gaetz resigns from the house but it may not be for the reason you think. Marjorie Greene cannot stop attacking Mike Johnson even after they clinch the majority. Trump is laying out his plans for the Education Department. A SCOTUS wannabe has flip-flopped on a major policy to appeal to Trump. Trump “jokes” about being president forever. Host: John Iadarola (@johniadarola) Co-Host: Jayar Jackson (@JayarJackson) ***** SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE TIKTOK  ☞           https://www.tiktok.com/@thedamagereport INSTAGRAM  ☞   https://www.instagram.com/thedamagereport TWITTER  ☞         https://twitter.com/TheDamageReport FACEBOOK  ☞     https://www.facebook.com/TheDamageReportTYT 👕 MERCH ☞       https://shoptyt.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    54:45
  • Mr. Smith Flees Washington
    Jack Smith makes his final move before Trump takes over. January 6 rioters are celebrating Trump’s win as they expect a pardon. The House failed to pass the bill that would’ve given Trump the power to destroy non-profits. Alina Habba looks to be the frontrunner for Press Secretary. “Nostradamus” Allan Lichtman says he’s been getting death threats after getting the election wrong. Host: John Iadarola (@johniadarola) Co-Host: Sharon Reed (@SharonReedLive) ***** SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE TIKTOK  ☞           https://www.tiktok.com/@thedamagereport INSTAGRAM  ☞   https://www.instagram.com/thedamagereport TWITTER  ☞         https://twitter.com/TheDamageReport FACEBOOK  ☞     https://www.facebook.com/TheDamageReportTYT 👕 MERCH ☞       https://shoptyt.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    54:45

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About The Damage Report with John Iadarola

Welcome to The Damage Report with John Iadarola, your daily breakdown of the true threats and challenges facing our country and our world. John Iadarola hosts an unflinching, no-holds-barred look at the damage that the Establishment, corrupt special interest groups, the GOP and global corporations are causing.
Podcast website

Listen to The Damage Report with John Iadarola, Intelligence Matters: The Relaunch and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Damage Report with John Iadarola: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 1:04:46 AM