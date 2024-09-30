The Damage Report with John Iadarola

Conservatives are pushing Bluesky conspiracies after people flee Twitter. A report shows just how much Twitter is juicing the algorithm for Republicans. A study shows a large chunk of people are getting their news from influencers. Details on Matt Gaetz’s alleged crimes are being revealed. Trump is planning to gut social safety net programs to pay for his tax cuts for the rich. Nancy Mace has unveiled a bathroom bill in response to a transgender colleague joining Congress.
Host: John Iadarola (@johniadarola)
Co-Host: Daria Rose (@dariarosereal)
54:45
Gaetz’s Minority Report
Mike Johnson was grilled over blocking the Matt Gaetz ethics report. Republicans are fighting over recess appointments. AOC pushes back on Rahm Emmanuel as a potential DNC leader as Democrats are already discussing who’s going to be the leader in 2028. Pete Hegseth paid off his sexual assault accuser. Trump confirms that he will send the military for mass deportations.
Host: John Iadarola (@johniadarola)
Co-Host: Francesca Fiorentini (@franifio)
54:45
Insane Cabinet Posse
The GOP is in chaos over Matt Gaetz being picked as Attorney General. The woman who says she slept with Gaetz when she was a minor is pushing for the ethics report to be released. Meghan McCain places blame for RFK Jr potentially running the Department of Health. Elon Musk is outlining his plans to destroy the economy as people in the Trump world are already souring on him.
Host: John Iadarola (@johniadarola)
Co-Host: Yasmin Kahn (@YazzieK)
54:45
America’s Next Flop Cop
GOP senators are shocked over Trump choosing Matt Gaetz for AG. Gaetz resigns from the house but it may not be for the reason you think. Marjorie Greene cannot stop attacking Mike Johnson even after they clinch the majority. Trump is laying out his plans for the Education Department. A SCOTUS wannabe has flip-flopped on a major policy to appeal to Trump. Trump “jokes” about being president forever.
Host: John Iadarola (@johniadarola)
Co-Host: Jayar Jackson (@JayarJackson)
54:45
Mr. Smith Flees Washington
Jack Smith makes his final move before Trump takes over. January 6 rioters are celebrating Trump’s win as they expect a pardon. The House failed to pass the bill that would’ve given Trump the power to destroy non-profits. Alina Habba looks to be the frontrunner for Press Secretary. “Nostradamus” Allan Lichtman says he’s been getting death threats after getting the election wrong.
Host: John Iadarola (@johniadarola)
Co-Host: Sharon Reed (@SharonReedLive)
Welcome to The Damage Report with John Iadarola, your daily breakdown of the true threats and challenges facing our country and our world. John Iadarola hosts an unflinching, no-holds-barred look at the damage that the Establishment, corrupt special interest groups, the GOP and global corporations are causing.