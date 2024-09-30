The Damage Report with John Iadarola

Insane Cabinet Posse

The GOP is in chaos over Matt Gaetz being picked as Attorney General. The woman who says she slept with Gaetz when she was a minor is pushing for the ethics report to be released. Meghan McCain places blame for RFK Jr potentially running the Department of Health. Elon Musk is outlining his plans to destroy the economy as people in the Trump world are already souring on him. Host: John Iadarola (@johniadarola) Co-Host: Yasmin Kahn (@YazzieK)