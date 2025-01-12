Happy New Year, Crew!We're kicking off 2025 with a powerhouse of a performer - Christina Chong! Join us as we sit down with the actor behind Strange New World's, La’an Noonien-Singh, and discuss her unique upbringing, fascinating career, and journey into Star Trek. Plus, don't miss a sneak peek into Christina's music!Each week, we explore and celebrate the lives that the Star Trek universe has forever changed. From former and future cast and crew members to celebrities, scientists, and astronauts whose personal and professional journeys have been affected by the franchise, we sit down and dive deep with a new friend, laughing and learning from their stories. Sit back, grab a drink, and join our hosts, Dominic Keating and Connor Trinneer, as we get geeky in The D-Con Chamber.Let's get social! -📘 Facebook: The D-Con Chamber📸 Instagram: @thedconchamber⏰ TikTok: @thedconchamber🐦 Twitter: @thedconchamber🌐 Website: https://thedconchamber.com🌳 Linktree: https://linktr.ee/thedconchamberWant more? Find us on Patreon for extended episodes + fun bonus content! https://patreon.com/thedconchamber?ut...Partners: DraftKing Sportsbook: use code DCON - new customers can bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly!Check out Christina's Music:Twin FlamesiTunes: https://music.apple.com/gb/album/twin...Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/78MuS...Forget U 4 XmasiTunes: https://music.apple.com/gb/album/forg...Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/4YiCgs...Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-d-con-chamber--6181422/support.
--------
1:00:10
Lost in Conversation | Bill Mumy - Ep. 21
Sci-fi royalty, Bill Mumy, joins us for a deep dive into his storied career. From Lost in Space to his upcoming album, "Wonder World", we uncover the secrets behind his decades of success as an actor, musician, and producer. Don’t miss this unforgettable conversation!Each week, we explore and celebrate the lives that the Star Trek universe has forever changed. From former and future cast and crew members to celebrities, scientists, and astronauts whose personal and professional journeys have been affected by the franchise, we sit down and dive deep with a new friend, laughing and learning from their stories. Sit back, grab a drink, and join our hosts, Dominic Keating and Connor Trinneer, as we get geeky in The D-Con Chamber.Let's get social! -📘 Facebook: The D-Con Chamber📸 Instagram: @thedconchamber⏰ TikTok: @thedconchamber🐦 Twitter: @thedconchamber🌐 Website: https://thedconchamber.com🌳 Linktree: https://linktr.ee/thedconchamberWant more? Find us on Patreon for extended episodes + fun bonus content! https://patreon.com/thedconchamber?ut...Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-d-con-chamber--6181422/support.
--------
1:12:59
Music to Our Ears | Casey Biggs & Vaughn Armstrong - Ep. 20
Hot dog! We've got double treble in the studio this week -- two of our favorite Rat Pack members, Casey Biggs & Vaughn Armstrong! (And one very special furry friend 🐾) We discuss how they became a band, the many faces of Vaughn, the audition process for “Damar,” and so much more. Music to our ears!Each week, we explore and celebrate the lives that the Star Trek universe has forever changed. From former and future cast and crew members to celebrities, scientists, and astronauts whose personal and professional journeys have been affected by the franchise, we sit down and dive deep with a new friend, laughing and learning from their stories. Sit back, grab a drink, and join our hosts, Dominic Keating and Connor Trinneer, as we get geeky in The D-Con Chamber.Let's get social! -📘 Facebook: The D-Con Chamber📸 Instagram: @thedconchamber⏰ TikTok: @thedconchamber🐦 Twitter: @thedconchamber🌐 Website: https://thedconchamber.com🌳 Linktree: https://linktr.ee/thedconchamberWant more? Find us on Patreon for extended episodes + fun bonus content! https://patreon.com/thedconchamber?ut...Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-d-con-chamber--6181422/support.
--------
55:44
Our New Friend | Nicholas Meyer - Ep. 19
Nicholas Meyer: legendary author, screenwriter, director, and guest to have on our show! This week's chat with our new friend kept us on the edges of our seats - will it keep you on yours? Watch and find out!**Unfortunately, we won't have Tricky Trek Trivia this week, but we'll get back to it next week!**Each week, we explore and celebrate the lives that the Star Trek universe has forever changed. From former and future cast and crew members to celebrities, scientists, and astronauts whose personal and professional journeys have been affected by the franchise, we sit down and dive deep with a new friend, laughing and learning from their stories. Sit back, grab a drink, and join alongside our hosts, Dominic Keating and Connor Trinneer, as we get geeky in The D-Con Chamber.Let's get social! -📘 Facebook: The D-Con Chamber📸 Instagram: @thedconchamber⏰ TikTok: @thedconchamber🐦 Twitter: @thedconchamber🌐 Website: https://thedconchamber.com🌳 Linktree: https://linktr.ee/thedconchamberWant more? Find us on Patreon for extended episodes + fun bonus content! https://patreon.com/thedconchamber?ut...Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-d-con-chamber--6181422/support.
--------
1:12:05
A Mantz Who Knows His Cinema! | Scott Mantz - Ep. 18
Get ready to dive deep into the world of cinema with legendary film critic & journalist, Scott Mantz! We talk insider stories, Hollywood's history, and the films that made him a fan for life. Whether you're a movie buff or just love a good story, this is one you don't want to miss!Each week, we explore and celebrate the lives that the Star Trek universe has forever changed. From former and future cast and crew members to celebrities, scientists, and astronauts whose personal and professional journeys have been affected by the franchise, we sit down and dive deep with a new friend, laughing and learning from their stories. Sit back, grab a drink, and join alongside our hosts, Dominic Keating and Connor Trinneer, as we get geeky in The D-Con Chamber. Let's get social! -📘 Facebook: The D-Con Chamber📸 Instagram: @thedconchamber⏰ TikTok: @thedconchamber🐦 Twitter: @thedconchamber🌐 Website: https://thedconchamber.com 🌳 Linktree: https://linktr.ee/thedconchamber Want more? Find us on Patreon for extended episodes + fun bonus content! https://patreon.com/thedconchamber?ut...Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-d-con-chamber--6181422/support.
Welcome to The D-Con Chamber! Each week, we explore and celebrate the lives that the Star Trek universe has forever changed. From former and future cast and crew members to celebrities, scientists, and astronauts whose personal and professional journeys have been affected by the franchise, we sit down and dive deep with a new friend, laughing and learning from their stories. Sit back, grab a drink, and join alongside our hosts, Dominic Keating and Connor Trinneer, as we get geeky in The D-Con Chamber. Join our Patreon page for more exclusive content! https://patreon.com/thedconchamber?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink Let's get social! - https://linktr.ee/thedconchamberBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-d-con-chamber--6181422/support.