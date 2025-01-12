Our New Friend | Nicholas Meyer - Ep. 19

Nicholas Meyer: legendary author, screenwriter, director, and guest to have on our show! This week's chat with our new friend kept us on the edges of our seats - will it keep you on yours? Watch and find out!**Unfortunately, we won't have Tricky Trek Trivia this week, but we'll get back to it next week!**Each week, we explore and celebrate the lives that the Star Trek universe has forever changed. From former and future cast and crew members to celebrities, scientists, and astronauts whose personal and professional journeys have been affected by the franchise, we sit down and dive deep with a new friend, laughing and learning from their stories. Sit back, grab a drink, and join alongside our hosts, Dominic Keating and Connor Trinneer, as we get geeky in The D-Con Chamber.