The Connecting Podcast with Paul Tripp

037. Andres Garza

The Spanish-speaking church is exploding, with nearly half a billion Christians. Will the Church, particularly in Latin America, be able to keep up and disciple the next generation of believers?This is the goal of City to City Latin America, a church-planting network founded by the late Tim Keller. Our Connecting Podcast guest for this month is Andres Garza, the regional director of City to City Latin America.In May of 2025, Paul Tripp will be traveling to Santiago, Chile, to teach hundreds of pastors and church leaders from all over Latin America, equipping them to connect the transforming power of Jesus Christ to everyday life for their churches and congregations.We're excited to partner with Andres and City to City Latin America to bring the practical, everyday gospel message to the Spanish-speaking church. We hope you enjoy this conversation about how God is at work in Latin America!