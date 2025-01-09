The Connecting Podcast with Paul Tripp

This month's guest is one of our own, Ben Fallon, who serves as the Executive Director of Paul Tripp Ministries.Paul Tripp Ministries is a nonprofit organization, and we have a team of 12 who creatively and administratively support Paul. Our staff creates gospel resources that connect the transforming power of Jesus Christ to everyday life and distribute them around the world to several million people every year.In this episode, you'll get to hear part of the origin story of how Paul Tripp Ministries has grown into the organization that it is today.
2:06:17
037. Andres Garza
-The Spanish-speaking church is exploding, with nearly half a billion Christians. Will the Church, particularly in Latin America, be able to keep up and disciple the next generation of believers?This is the goal of City to City Latin America, a church-planting network founded by the late Tim Keller. Our Connecting Podcast guest for this month is Andres Garza, the regional director of City to City Latin America.In May of 2025, Paul Tripp will be traveling to Santiago, Chile, to teach hundreds of pastors and church leaders from all over Latin America, equipping them to connect the transforming power of Jesus Christ to everyday life for their churches and congregations.We're excited to partner with Andres and City to City Latin America to bring the practical, everyday gospel message to the Spanish-speaking church. We hope you enjoy this conversation about how God is at work in Latin America!
2:02:39
036. Tim Challies
In this month’s episode of The Connecting Podcast, we welcome Pastor Tim Challies. Tim is a pastor, noted speaker, author, and a pioneer in the Christian blogosphere. Tens of thousands of people visit Challies.com each day, making it one of the most widely read and recognized Christian blogs in the world. Tim is the author of several books, including his most recent book, Epic: An Around-the-World Journey through Christian History. Be prepared to be encouraged, challenged, and enlightened in this episode of The Connecting Podcast.
1:50:56
035. Alasdair Groves
Joy. Sadness. Anger. Fear. Disgust.No, Paul isn’t interviewing the animators of a popular cartoon movie about emotions, but he is discussing emotions with biblical counselor Alasdair Groves in this month's episode of The Connecting Podcast.Emotions are complex, and the Bible teaches that they are an indispensable part of what makes us human. So get ready to explore, untangle, and engage with how God designed emotions for our good.
2:05:19
034. Matt Martens
"When justice is done, it is a joy to the righteous but terror to evildoers" (Proverbs 21:15). But what if the justice system is unjust?This month, attorney Matthew Martens joins us on the Connecting Podcast. He has both prosecuted and defended accused murderers, served a US Supreme Court Justice, and worked for the President Bush Administration.In his 25+ year career, he is one of a few attorneys who has won cases in all four areas of law: civil plaintiff, civil defendant, criminal prosecution, and criminal defendant.Let's discover what the Bible has to say about justice, and Matt's new book, Reforming Criminal Justice: A Christian Proposal.
The Connecting Podcast with Paul Tripp features lengthy discussions - up to 2 hours - with special guests that will dive deep into the gospel and how it transforms our daily lives. Conversations will cover topics like suffering, evangelism, work, sexuality, culture, and so much more.Each episode is released on the second Friday of the month.