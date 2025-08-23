Powered by RND
The Coachspeak Index Podcast
  • 13 Flag Plants for the 2025 Season
    Greg plants flags on 13 players for the 2025 fantasy football season.   Follow us online at https://x.com/CoachspeakIndex   Join our Discord at https://www.patreon.com/c/coachspeakindex/membership   Get up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free Pick 'Em on Underdog with promo code COACHSPEAK: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-coachspeak-index   Coachspeak Index merch: https://coachspeakindex.shop/
    --------  
    42:33
  • Under-The-Radar Scheme Changes with Scott Barrett
    Fantasy Points' Scott Barrett joins Greg to discuss some under-the-radar scheme changes that will shape the 2025 fantasy football season.   Follow us online at https://x.com/CoachspeakIndex   Join our Discord at https://www.patreon.com/c/coachspeakindex/membership   Get up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free Pick 'Em on Underdog with promo code COACHSPEAK: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-coachspeak-index   Coachspeak Index merch: https://coachspeakindex.shop/
    --------  
    2:00:23
  • Late Round Darts with Pat Kerrane
    Legendary Upside's Pat Kerrane joins Greg to talk about their favorite fantasy fliers going in the final two rounds of drafts.   Follow us online at https://x.com/CoachspeakIndex   Join our Discord at https://www.patreon.com/c/coachspeakindex/membership   Get up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free Pick 'Em on Underdog with promo code COACHSPEAK: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-coachspeak-index   Coachspeak Index merch: https://coachspeakindex.shop/
    --------  
    1:25:26
  • A Resting Development
    Greg breaks down all of the Week 18 coachspeak surrounding player incentives, milestones, and which key starters will rest.
    --------  
    34:17
  • Decaf Metcalf
    Greg spills the beans on what's holding DK Metcalf back, takes a look at the running back committees in Kansas City and Buffalo, and hails the ascension of Xavier Worthy into the Rashee Rice role.   Follow us online at https://x.com/CoachspeakIndex   Join our Discord at https://www.patreon.com/CoachspeakIndex   Get up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free pick on Underdog: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-coachspeak-index
    --------  
    46:48

About The Coachspeak Index Podcast

Fantasy football’s first and only coachspeak solver, powered by our giant database of prior NFL coachspeak created by Greg Brainos
