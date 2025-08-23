Greg plants flags on 13 players for the 2025 fantasy football season.
Under-The-Radar Scheme Changes with Scott Barrett
Fantasy Points' Scott Barrett joins Greg to discuss some under-the-radar scheme changes that will shape the 2025 fantasy football season.
Late Round Darts with Pat Kerrane
Legendary Upside's Pat Kerrane joins Greg to talk about their favorite fantasy fliers going in the final two rounds of drafts.
A Resting Development
Greg breaks down all of the Week 18 coachspeak surrounding player incentives, milestones, and which key starters will rest.
Decaf Metcalf
Greg spills the beans on what's holding DK Metcalf back, takes a look at the running back committees in Kansas City and Buffalo, and hails the ascension of Xavier Worthy into the Rashee Rice role.
