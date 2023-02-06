Episode 1: How the US Women’s Soccer Team scored their victory for equal pay

The US Women's National Soccer Team is among the most decorated teams in the game but, until recently, was paid a fraction of what the men took home. When the players decided to take up the fight for equal pay, they turned to sports attorney Jeffrey Kessler, who built a career out of representing some of the most high-profile athletes in labor disputes with professional leagues. He takes us inside the team's strategy and reveals how they got the deal done.