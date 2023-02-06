The inside story of the deals that changed the world, as told by the people who know how it all went down.
The Closer returns this summer with six dramatic new...
Episode 3: PetSmart & Chewy: A private equity turnaround story
When private equity-backed PetSmart bought Chewy.com for more than $3bn in 2017, people thought the retailer was doomed. Within just a few years, though, it was one of the most successful private equity turnarounds in history thanks to an executive who stuck to his guns. Reporter Miriam Gottfried takes us inside the transformation.
Want more from The Closer? Subscribe to Brazen+ on Apple Podcasts to unlock new episodes before everyone else, as well ad-free listening and exclusive bonus content. Plus, if you subscribe in the next two weeks, get 20% off the annual subscription price. Sign up on The Closer show page in the Apple Podcasts app.
6/26/2023
26:27
Episode 2: Who Killed Toys R Us?
We take you inside the final days of Toys R Us with Lauren Hirsch, the reporter who first revealed the iconic company’s impending bankruptcy, and explain what drove the company out of business.
6/19/2023
32:48
Episode 1: How the US Women’s Soccer Team scored their victory for equal pay
The US Women's National Soccer Team is among the most decorated teams in the game but, until recently, was paid a fraction of what the men took home. When the players decided to take up the fight for equal pay, they turned to sports attorney Jeffrey Kessler, who built a career out of representing some of the most high-profile athletes in labor disputes with professional leagues. He takes us inside the team’s strategy and reveals how they got the deal done.
6/12/2023
36:03
Coming soon, The Closer: Season 2
From Project Brazen and PRX, this is season 2 of The Closer, coming June 12, 2023.
The Closer returns this summer with six dramatic new stories of groundbreaking deals. An epic fight from soccer's biggest stars, a private equity redemption story, the end of a toy empire, and so much more.
For more, visit www.thecloser.fm.
6/5/2023
1:48
The Closer Weekly: The Saudis and the Soccer Team
A new kind of money is flooding into professional sports: sovereign wealth. Aimee and Ben check in on Saudi Arabia's ownership of Newcastle United – who have now qualified for the Champions League – and why sportswashing is so prevalent and successful for these investors.
Is there a business or deal story that you’d like Aimee and Ben to cover? Get in touch! You can email us at [email protected] or find us on Twitter or Instagram @thecloserpod.
www.thecloser.fm
