In Episode 294 of The Chazz Palminteri Show, I sit down with William DeMeo and his son Christian DeMeo for a conversation about Brooklyn, family, acting, filmmaking and the continued success of Gravesend.



William talks about Season 3 of Gravesend, the incredible cast joining the series, growing up in Gravesend and Bensonhurst, and his mission to preserve the Brooklyn culture and memories that inspired the show.



Christian discusses growing up around filmmaking, his role in Gravesend, working with legendary actors like Dominic Chianese, and creating his own first feature film, The Brotherhood.



We also talk about independent filmmaking, fatherhood, persistence, faith, confidence, dealing with negativity and the importance of following your dream even when the odds are against you.



A great conversation about family, Brooklyn, Hollywood, Italian-American culture and never giving up.



In Episode 294 of The Chazz Palminteri Show, I sit down with William DeMeo and his son Christian DeMeo for a conversation about Brooklyn, family, acting, filmmaking and the continued success of Gravesend.



William talks about Season 3 of Gravesend, the incredible cast joining the series, growing up in Gravesend and Bensonhurst, and his mission to preserve the Brooklyn culture and memories that inspired the show.



Christian discusses growing up around filmmaking, his role in Gravesend, working with legendary actors like Dominic Chianese, and creating his own first feature film, The Brotherhood.



We also talk about independent filmmaking, fatherhood, persistence, faith, confidence, dealing with negativity and the importance of following your dream even when the odds are against you.



A great conversation about family, Brooklyn, Hollywood, Italian-American culture and never giving up.