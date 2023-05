Finding the One in Love & Work with Mike Cannon - Chazz Palminteri Show | EP 114

This week Chazz is joined by Mike Cannon ! He is a hilarious New York comedian with a fascinating story on how he can to be a comedian and a husband. Mike is a comedian, writer and actor that has a hilarious podcast called Heres The Scenario, check it out! Mike met his wife when he was in elementary school and they dated on and off through life, finding each other and tying the knot after he had a LSD and mushroom experience. He tells us about he comedy specials, his indie movie, and how his father surprised him at his comedy special!! Some great stories you don't want to miss folks!