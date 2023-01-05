Join Chazz Palminteri every week as he shares his life lessons about Hollywood, Broadway and the craft of acting, writing and directing. Learn the secret to pr... More
Everlasting Respect with Rich Vos - Chazz Palminteri Show | EP 118
This week we have the legendary and hilarious @RichVosTheLegend on the podcast! He's a stand up comedian that came up with Patrice O'Neal, Bill Burr and so many more people! Vos remembers meeting Chazz on the Opie and Anthony show where he bombed doing a scene with him, but they became friends shortly after!
The two talk about the industry and how respect is more important from your peers than anything else! Check out the whole episode Folks and comment your favorite part!
Every Monday morning
A BronxTale FIRST Show - Neighborhood Logic pt 9 w Kathrine Narducci & Tara Cannistraci - Chazz Palminteri Show | EP 115
This week on Neighborhood Logic, we don't focus mostly on questions from the fans, but film and how Chazz, Katherine and Tara began to make it in show business. They don't love watching themselves on the big screen, but enjoy making and being apart of so many productions. In this episode, we learn about the first time Chazz performed A Bronx Tale! He thought it was a class or free show, but actually people had paid to see it! The outcome was of course amazing but listen to the story of that FIRST SHOW Folks!
Longevity is Attainable! - Chazz Palminteri Show | EP 116
This week Chazz talks about longevity! Chazz talks about the length of life and how you can actually live a long life— but a quality life. One factor is healthy lifestyle habits. You must have a good diet, try intermittent fasting! You need to work out, try to stretch your body every day! You need to focus on health and do it now, not when there’s a health scare! Be good to yourself and the people around you and implement healthy habits folks!
Neighborhood Logic: Rated R pt 8 Kathrine Narducci & Tara Cannistraci - Chazz Palminteri Show | EP 115
This week we are joined by YOU and the two lovely ladies, Katherine and Tara! Tell us your questions about being faithful, respecting boundaries and what is the dealbreakers for women. We answer it here Folks! Take a listen!
Finding the One in Love & Work with Mike Cannon - Chazz Palminteri Show | EP 114
This week Chazz is joined by Mike Cannon ! He is a hilarious New York comedian with a fascinating story on how he can to be a comedian and a husband. Mike is a comedian, writer and actor that has a hilarious podcast called Heres The Scenario, check it out! Mike met his wife when he was in elementary school and they dated on and off through life, finding each other and tying the knot after he had a LSD and mushroom experience. He tells us about he comedy specials, his indie movie, and how his father surprised him at his comedy special!! Some great stories you don't want to miss folks!
