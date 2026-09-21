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168 episodes
- This week on The Chazz Palminteri Show, I sit down with Anthony Laurino from Phil’s Pizza in Syosset, Long Island. Anthony has built a huge social media following by turning everyday restaurant experiences into hilarious viral videos.
We talk about how Phil’s Pizza got its name, Anthony’s nearly 30 years in the pizza business, his viral videos, Dave Portnoy’s 7.5 pizza review, and the support that helped his business survive COVID. Anthony also talks about entrepreneurship, helping other Italian-American businesses, Long Island Pizza Strong, his family, and his dream of using his platform to make a positive impact on people’s lives.
It’s a funny and honest conversation about taking chances, following your instincts, building a business, and never being afraid to be yourself.
Inside Gravesend Season 3 with William & Christian DeMeo | The Chazz Palminteri Show | Episode 29409/14/2026 | 32 mins.In Episode 294 of The Chazz Palminteri Show, I sit down with William DeMeo and his son Christian DeMeo for a conversation about Brooklyn, family, acting, filmmaking and the continued success of Gravesend.
William talks about Season 3 of Gravesend, the incredible cast joining the series, growing up in Gravesend and Bensonhurst, and his mission to preserve the Brooklyn culture and memories that inspired the show.
Christian discusses growing up around filmmaking, his role in Gravesend, working with legendary actors like Dominic Chianese, and creating his own first feature film, The Brotherhood.
We also talk about independent filmmaking, fatherhood, persistence, faith, confidence, dealing with negativity and the importance of following your dream even when the odds are against you.
A great conversation about family, Brooklyn, Hollywood, Italian-American culture and never giving up.
In Episode 294 of The Chazz Palminteri Show, I sit down with William DeMeo and his son Christian DeMeo for a conversation about Brooklyn, family, acting, filmmaking and the continued success of Gravesend.
William talks about Season 3 of Gravesend, the incredible cast joining the series, growing up in Gravesend and Bensonhurst, and his mission to preserve the Brooklyn culture and memories that inspired the show.
Christian discusses growing up around filmmaking, his role in Gravesend, working with legendary actors like Dominic Chianese, and creating his own first feature film, The Brotherhood.
We also talk about independent filmmaking, fatherhood, persistence, faith, confidence, dealing with negativity and the importance of following your dream even when the odds are against you.
A great conversation about family, Brooklyn, Hollywood, Italian-American culture and never giving up.
An FDNY Firefighter's Incredible 9/11 Story | The Chazz Palminteri Show | Episode 29209/07/2026 | 40 mins.In Episode 293 of The Chazz Palminteri Show, I speak with retired FDNY firefighter John Sorrentino, who experienced September 11th firsthand and worked alongside Pete Davidson's father, Scott Davidson.
John shares his memories of the morning of 9/11, traveling from Brooklyn to Ground Zero, learning that members of his firehouse were missing, and spending hours searching the pile. He remembers the eight firefighters from his company who were killed and discusses the long-term health effects and personal losses that followed.
John also talks about his friendship with Scott Davidson and his unique experience working with Pete Davidson and Judd Apatow on The King of Staten Island, where he played Captain Palazzo and served as a consultant to ensure the firefighting scenes were authentic.
It's a powerful conversation about 9/11, brotherhood, friendship, healing, and bringing the stories of the fallen to future generations.
The 9/11 Firefighter Who Became an Advocate | The Chazz Palminteri Show | Episode 29208/31/2026 | 28 mins.In Episode 292 of The Chazz Palminteri Show, I speak with FDNY firefighter Paul Whalen about his firsthand experience responding to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.
Paul was working out of Ladder 109 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, and had switched tours with another firefighter that morning. He describes responding toward Manhattan, traveling through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel as it filled with dust, helping civilians, and eventually making his way toward Ground Zero.
Paul also shares the terrifying story of becoming separated from his company during the collapse and being placed on a missing list while his friends and family feared the worst.
The conversation continues into the long-term health effects Paul experienced after 9/11, his early retirement from the FDNY, the Victims Compensation Fund, and his efforts to protect benefits for 9/11 responders and their families.
This is an important conversation about courage, sacrifice, brotherhood, service, and remembering September 11th.
Dominic Chianese on The Sopranos, The Godfather & the Bronx | The Chazz Palminteri Show | Episode 29108/24/2026 | 33 mins.In Episode 291 of The Chazz Palminteri Show, I sit down with legendary actor Dominic Chianese, best known for his unforgettable role as Uncle Junior on The Sopranos.
Dominic shares stories from his career, including working with James Gandolfini, Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, Anthony Quinn, and other legendary performers. We discuss The Sopranos, The Godfather Part II, acting technique, and the importance of being authentic on camera.
Dominic also reflects on growing up in the Bronx, his Italian-American roots, his lifelong passion for singing, his grandfather's musical influence, and his experiences working alongside some of Hollywood's greatest actors.
It's a warm, funny, and fascinating conversation between two Bronx actors about acting, music, family, friendship, and a lifetime in show business.
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About The Chazz Palminteri Show
Join Chazz Palminteri every week as he shares his life lessons about Hollywood, Broadway and the craft of acting, writing and directing. Learn the secret to producing your own one person show. Lookout for great guests & great conversation. Not to be missed !!Podcast website
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