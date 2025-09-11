Charlie Kirk: A Life of Faith, A Legacy That Endures
Steve Bannon, Andrew Kolvet, Tyler Bowyer, Jack Posobiec, and others remember Charlie— the husband, father, believer, patriot, voice, and friend he was as the nation grieves America's greatest Christian martyr.
--------
2:18:54
--------
2:18:54
What Does "Phillies Karen" Say About American Men?
The "Phillies Karen" went viral over the weekend as a harpy sports fan bullied a dad into handing over a home run ball. Jack Posobiec uses the incident to assess the state of American manhood. DHS's Tricia McLaughlin explains the ICE's "Midway Blitz" operation in Chicago. Then, Charlie reacts to the latest traumatic implosion of his hometown Chicago Bears.
--------
36:02
--------
36:02
Ben Shapiro on George Floyd, Israel, and Gen Z
Do the rights of Americans come from God or from the Democrat National Committee? Charlie reacts to an appalling and revealing statement by Sen. Tim Kaine, then talks to Ben Shapiro about Israel's air strike on Qatar, the truth about the George Floyd case, and his new book about the heroes and villains of American life.
--------
41:19
--------
41:19
Lessons from Asia + What's Wrong with Gen Z Women?
Charlie is back from a quick visit to South Korea and Japan. He describes what he saw (or rather, didn't see) on the streets of Seoul and Tokyo, and how it contrasts with the dangers lurking on the buses and trains of American cities. He responds to the horrifying murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, and analyzes jarring polling numbers about what young American women care about more than marriage or children. Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Rick Scott, Megan Basham, and Alex Marlow all join.
--------
1:14:23
--------
1:14:23
The Power of Words: How Liberalism Works w/ Greg Gutfeld
Why is it "gender-affirming care" instead of "medieval butchery?" Why do liberals who are already a majority so obsessed with stamping out the last holdout in the room? Charlie and Greg Gutfeld talk about the crucial importance of honest language, and why so much of the left's power depends on controlling the words that people use and taking out every alternative.
