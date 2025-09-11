Lessons from Asia + What's Wrong with Gen Z Women?

Charlie is back from a quick visit to South Korea and Japan. He describes what he saw (or rather, didn't see) on the streets of Seoul and Tokyo, and how it contrasts with the dangers lurking on the buses and trains of American cities. He responds to the horrifying murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, and analyzes jarring polling numbers about what young American women care about more than marriage or children. Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Rick Scott, Megan Basham, and Alex Marlow all join.