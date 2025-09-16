The Camilla Tominey Show | GB News

'Everything's Broken in Britain!' | Confidence COLLAPSES In UK as Economy Enters 'Doom Loop'

Is Britain in Decline? Economist Catherine McBride Sounds the AlarmEconomist Catherine McBride joins to discuss Britain's deepening economic troubles — from high taxes and deindustrialisation to business flight and welfare waste. With business confidence collapsing and investment drying up, is the UK trapped in a doom loop of its own making?We explore the controversial new crypto advert portraying Britain as broken, examine Labour's upcoming budget pressures, and ask whether a wealth tax would do more harm than good.