The Camilla Tominey Show | GB News

Labour MP GRILLED by Camilla Tominey after admitting Mandelson was a 'controversial' figure
Camilla Tominey grills Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle MP over Keir Starmer 'appointing Mandelson in the first place', saying that the information the Labour Government said they had on Wednesday 'can't be right'.
40:20
'There's NO growth!' - Andrew Pierce grills Labour Minister over Britain's dire economic state
'I thought you were all about growth. There's none!'Andrew Pierce grills Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson MP on her party's 'lack of growth'.
36:35
Labour Party 'attacking the sanctuary of Britons' homes!'
'I cannot really believe that anybody at the Labour Party centre office thinks its a good idea to attack the sanctuary of somebody's home.'Business and finance broadcaster Michael Wilson shares his views on claims the UK is headed towards an IMF bailout.
39:33
'Everything's Broken in Britain!' | Confidence COLLAPSES In UK as Economy Enters 'Doom Loop'
Is Britain in Decline? Economist Catherine McBride Sounds the AlarmEconomist Catherine McBride joins to discuss Britain's deepening economic troubles — from high taxes and deindustrialisation to business flight and welfare waste. With business confidence collapsing and investment drying up, is the UK trapped in a doom loop of its own making?We explore the controversial new crypto advert portraying Britain as broken, examine Labour's upcoming budget pressures, and ask whether a wealth tax would do more harm than good.
39:50
Exchequer Secretary SKEWERED over tax rises and claims Labour has 'fixed' Britain's public finances
'We know there's a lot more work to do.'Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury James Murray MP responds to UK's ninth richest man fleeing the country and claiming Britain has 'gone to hell under Labour'.