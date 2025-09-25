Powered by RND
The Business of Wellness
The Business of Wellness

David Guttman
Business, Health & Wellness
The Business of Wellness
  #17 Faith-Based Cryotherapy Business and Why God Comes First in Our Company | Paul & Terri Hooten
    What happens when two entrepreneurs with completely opposite strengths build a wellness empire together? Paul and Terri Hooten, CEOs of Ultra Cryo & Recovery, prove that the best business partnerships require zero skill overlap and 100% trust. From struggling gym owner to multi-location cryotherapy moguls, they share the secrets of successful business partnerships, marketing, and hiring strategies.  Learn what Wharton Business School will never teach you!  Sign up for the ANTI-MBA today: https://bit.ly/46vct60 Click here to order your personalized poster!: https://bit.ly/46J08MS Connect with Paul & Terri Hooten: Website: https://bit.ly/46mwTj0 YouTube: https://bit.ly/48hOcDh Instagram: https://bit.ly/3W7VIJi Facebook: https://bit.ly/46DFlcz LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3Kh5AxP Timestamps 00:00 Intro of Show 01:06 Paul & Terri’s Back Stories 03:50 Traditional Mindsets and Brainwashing 07:56 Building a Business with Your Partner 18:50 Utilising AI in Marketing  23:33 Keeping Up-to-Date with Marketing Strategies 26:39 Planning and Executing the 5-Year Business Plan 27:51 Future Exit Plans 33:57 Profit Sharing and Incentives 36:40 Empowering the Women in the Team 41:35 Leaders vs. Followers 46:15 Business Scope 50:25 Importance of Sales Skills in this Business 52:15 Managing the Right People in the Team 1:00:23 Faith and Business 1:10:51 Connect with Paul and Terri Watch the “Business of Wellness Podcast” every Thursday at 8AM EST on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3ZGK2yv Connect with David Guttman Website: https://bit.ly/4jclYvK Instagram: https://bit.ly/4iARMe9 TikTok: https://bit.ly/3P19NVm Facebook: https://bit.ly/49CQjQx X: https://bit.ly/4gH28aR LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3Bx7Tc2
    1:11:49
  #16 Google and Yelp Reviews: Myths and Best Practices | Steven Toole
    What if I told you the most powerful marketing in your business isn't what you say about yourself, but what your customers say about you? I sit down with Steven Toole from Toole and Associates, who opened my eyes to why online reviews carry more weight than your entire marketing budget combined, and how most business owners are unknowingly breaking federal law when trying to get them. Connect with Steven Toole Website:https://bit.ly/4n6d05o  Instagram: https://bit.ly/46m1Geo  X.com: https://bit.ly/46kVcfL  LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3K0p5L4  LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3VUwJsU  Timestamps 00:00 Intro of Show 01:19 How Online Reviews Marketing Works 06:27 Yelp Reviews vs. Google Reviews 08:10 Life Cycle Review Service 11:42 Taking Down Negative Reviews 13:28 Steven Toole’s Entrepreneurial Journey 17:35 Impact of Reviews on Customer Conversion 21:53 Connect with Steven  Watch the “Business of Wellness Podcast” every Thursday at 8AM EST on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3ZGK2yv Connect with David Guttman Website: https://bit.ly/4jclYvK Instagram: https://bit.ly/4iARMe9 TikTok: https://bit.ly/3P19NVm Facebook: https://bit.ly/49CQjQx X: https://bit.ly/4gH28aR LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3Bx7Tc2
    21:49
  #15 I Lost 120 Pounds and Plan to Do It Again! | Bill Guttman
    Two brothers sit down for one of the most honest conversations you’ll ever hear about transformation, accountability, and the profound impact of unconditional support. When Bill Guttman, David Guttman’s brother, decided to embark on a life-changing health journey, their relationship becomes the foundation for real change. This conversation reveals how authentic vulnerability between family members can unlock potential we never knew existed. Sometimes, the people who’ve known us the longest are exactly who we need to help us become who we’re meant to be.  Connect with Bill Guttman: Facebook: https://bit.ly/4nooRLZ  LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4pi21HJ  X: https://bit.ly/466jqdu  Timestamps: 0:00 - Intro of Show 2:58 - Childhood Personality and Intelligence  7:00 - Education and Learning Philosophy  11:33 - Family Dynamics and Parenting  15:00 - Brother Relationship Evolution  19:24 - Working Together on Business Projects  24:43 - Athletic Identity and Career Transition  29:24 - Career Choices and Life Changes  33:20 - Health Journey and Weight Struggles  38:27 - Health Wake-Up Call and Motivation  43:31 - Current Fitness Strategy and Approach  48:04 - Major Challenges and Solutions  55:00 - Future Goals and Aspirations  57:58 - Closing and Commitment Watch the “Business of Wellness Podcast” every Thursday at 8 AM EST on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3ZGK2yv Connect with David Guttman Website: https://bit.ly/4jclYvK Instagram: https://bit.ly/4iARMe9 TikTok: https://bit.ly/3P19NVm Facebook: https://bit.ly/49CQjQx X: https://bit.ly/4gH28aR LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3Bx7Tc2
    57:58
  #14 How to Value Your Business for Maximum Exit Price | CINA Wellness Webinar
    The businesses that command premium valuations share one secret: employees who act like owners because they actually are owners. Serial entrepreneur David Guttman reveals why giving employees modest equity stakes often increases company value by far more than the percentage you give away, and how this strategy transforms your team’s approach to customer service, efficiency, and business growth. Learn how to structure equity deals that protect you while motivating your team, why vested interests eliminate employee anxiety during the sale process, and how quarterly board meetings with transparent financial reporting can make your business significantly more attractive to potential buyers.  Timestamps: 00:00 Intro of Show 07:40 Outline of the Webinar 09:37 How Are Businesses Valued? 15:42 Exit Considerations 23:05 Finding a Buyer 29:50 Negotiation and Due Diligence 45:04 Tax Implications 48:21 Legacy, Lessons, and What’s Next? 52:25 Q&A Session Watch the “Business of Wellness Podcast” every Thursday at 8 AM EST on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3ZGK2yv Connect with David Guttman Website: https://bit.ly/4jclYvK Instagram: https://bit.ly/4iARMe9 TikTok: https://bit.ly/3P19NVm Facebook: https://bit.ly/49CQjQx X: https://bit.ly/4gH28aR LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3Bx7Tc2
    58:32
  #13 How to Scale and Self-Fund Your Business Without Employees in 6 Months! | Zeynep Ekemen
    Sometimes the universe aligns perfectly with preparation, but you have to be bold enough to act when inspiration strikes. Entrepreneur and inventor Zeynep Ekemen heard a friend complain about disgusting door handles in a coffee shop and immediately knew she’d found her invention. Two years of research and development later, she launched Silver Defender in January 2020 just as the world desperately needed self-cleaning nanotechnology. Learn how she navigated 18 competitors during the pandemic boom, why she bought out her partners to become the last woman standing in the industry, and how she’s strategically relaunching to build the next Purell-level brand while simultaneously running commercial real estate.    Connect with Zeynep Ekemen: Website: https://bit.ly/3JyIS3X  Instagram: https://bit.ly/47mmODD  TikTok: https://bit.ly/47Nzy67  Facebook: https://bit.ly/46bATT2  LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4lTPLdz  Timestamps: 00:00 Intro of Show 00:51 Zeynep Ekemen’s Background 03:42 Following Your Own Intuition 05:19 Invention of Silver Defender 07:46 Silver Defender’s Technology 10:42 Launching, Scaling, and Re-Launching the Company 15:19 What’s Next for Silver Defender? 18:33 Time Management and Accomplishments 22:18 Mentoring Younger Women 25:19 Piece of Advice for Her Younger Self 27:48 Overcoming Challenges 31:35 Rebuilding after a Loss 33:55 Wellness and Biohacking Practices 35:22 Connect with Zeynep and Silver Defender Watch the “Business of Wellness Podcast” every Thursday at 8AM EST on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3ZGK2yv Connect with David Guttman Website: https://bit.ly/4jclYvK Instagram: https://bit.ly/4iARMe9 TikTok: https://bit.ly/3P19NVm Facebook: https://bit.ly/49CQjQx X: https://bit.ly/4gH28aR LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3Bx7Tc2
    36:50

About The Business of Wellness

Welcome to The Business of Wellness Podcast—where health, wellness, biohacking, and business collide. In partnership with CryoCon, this podcast explores how entrepreneurs and business owners can integrate health and wellness strategies to thrive in life and business. We’re diving into the intersection between optimizing mental and physical performance and scaling your business for success. David Guttman, a seasoned entrepreneur, invites guests from the world of wellness and business to share practical insights on elevating your health, boosting productivity, and creating a thriving business culture. Whether you’re looking to dive into biohacking or simply want to live a more balanced life while growing your business, this podcast will guide you on your journey. New Episodes Every Thursday Business Growth | Health Optimization | Wellness Insights This is the podcast that blends entrepreneurial insights with the latest in health and wellness. If you’re ready to take control of your well-being and your business, tune in and let’s get started.
