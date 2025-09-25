#17 Faith-Based Cryotherapy Business and Why God Comes First in Our Company | Paul & Terri Hooten

What happens when two entrepreneurs with completely opposite strengths build a wellness empire together? Paul and Terri Hooten, CEOs of Ultra Cryo & Recovery, prove that the best business partnerships require zero skill overlap and 100% trust. From struggling gym owner to multi-location cryotherapy moguls, they share the secrets of successful business partnerships, marketing, and hiring strategies. Learn what Wharton Business School will never teach you! Sign up for the ANTI-MBA today: https://bit.ly/46vct60 Click here to order your personalized poster!: https://bit.ly/46J08MS Connect with Paul & Terri Hooten: Website: https://bit.ly/46mwTj0 YouTube: https://bit.ly/48hOcDh Instagram: https://bit.ly/3W7VIJi Facebook: https://bit.ly/46DFlcz LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3Kh5AxP Timestamps 00:00 Intro of Show 01:06 Paul & Terri’s Back Stories 03:50 Traditional Mindsets and Brainwashing 07:56 Building a Business with Your Partner 18:50 Utilising AI in Marketing 23:33 Keeping Up-to-Date with Marketing Strategies 26:39 Planning and Executing the 5-Year Business Plan 27:51 Future Exit Plans 33:57 Profit Sharing and Incentives 36:40 Empowering the Women in the Team 41:35 Leaders vs. Followers 46:15 Business Scope 50:25 Importance of Sales Skills in this Business 52:15 Managing the Right People in the Team 1:00:23 Faith and Business 1:10:51 Connect with Paul and Terri Watch the “Business of Wellness Podcast” every Thursday at 8AM EST on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3ZGK2yv Connect with David Guttman Website: https://bit.ly/4jclYvK Instagram: https://bit.ly/4iARMe9 TikTok: https://bit.ly/3P19NVm Facebook: https://bit.ly/49CQjQx X: https://bit.ly/4gH28aR LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3Bx7Tc2