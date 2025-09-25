#17 Faith-Based Cryotherapy Business and Why God Comes First in Our Company | Paul & Terri Hooten
What happens when two entrepreneurs with completely opposite strengths build a wellness empire together? Paul and Terri Hooten, CEOs of Ultra Cryo & Recovery, prove that the best business partnerships require zero skill overlap and 100% trust. From struggling gym owner to multi-location cryotherapy moguls, they share the secrets of successful business partnerships, marketing, and hiring strategies.
Timestamps
00:00 Intro of Show
01:06 Paul & Terri’s Back Stories
03:50 Traditional Mindsets and Brainwashing
07:56 Building a Business with Your Partner
18:50 Utilising AI in Marketing
23:33 Keeping Up-to-Date with Marketing Strategies
26:39 Planning and Executing the 5-Year Business Plan
27:51 Future Exit Plans
33:57 Profit Sharing and Incentives
36:40 Empowering the Women in the Team
41:35 Leaders vs. Followers
46:15 Business Scope
50:25 Importance of Sales Skills in this Business
52:15 Managing the Right People in the Team
1:00:23 Faith and Business
1:10:51 Connect with Paul and Terri
#16 Google and Yelp Reviews: Myths and Best Practices | Steven Toole
What if I told you the most powerful marketing in your business isn't what you say about yourself, but what your customers say about you? I sit down with Steven Toole from Toole and Associates, who opened my eyes to why online reviews carry more weight than your entire marketing budget combined, and how most business owners are unknowingly breaking federal law when trying to get them.
Timestamps
00:00 Intro of Show
01:19 How Online Reviews Marketing Works
06:27 Yelp Reviews vs. Google Reviews
08:10 Life Cycle Review Service
11:42 Taking Down Negative Reviews
13:28 Steven Toole’s Entrepreneurial Journey
17:35 Impact of Reviews on Customer Conversion
21:53 Connect with Steven
#15 I Lost 120 Pounds and Plan to Do It Again! | Bill Guttman
Two brothers sit down for one of the most honest conversations you’ll ever hear about transformation, accountability, and the profound impact of unconditional support. When Bill Guttman, David Guttman’s brother, decided to embark on a life-changing health journey, their relationship becomes the foundation for real change. This conversation reveals how authentic vulnerability between family members can unlock potential we never knew existed. Sometimes, the people who’ve known us the longest are exactly who we need to help us become who we’re meant to be.
Timestamps:
0:00 - Intro of Show
2:58 - Childhood Personality and Intelligence
7:00 - Education and Learning Philosophy
11:33 - Family Dynamics and Parenting
15:00 - Brother Relationship Evolution
19:24 - Working Together on Business Projects
24:43 - Athletic Identity and Career Transition
29:24 - Career Choices and Life Changes
33:20 - Health Journey and Weight Struggles
38:27 - Health Wake-Up Call and Motivation
43:31 - Current Fitness Strategy and Approach
48:04 - Major Challenges and Solutions
55:00 - Future Goals and Aspirations
57:58 - Closing and Commitment
#14 How to Value Your Business for Maximum Exit Price | CINA Wellness Webinar
The businesses that command premium valuations share one secret: employees who act like owners because they actually are owners. Serial entrepreneur David Guttman reveals why giving employees modest equity stakes often increases company value by far more than the percentage you give away, and how this strategy transforms your team’s approach to customer service, efficiency, and business growth. Learn how to structure equity deals that protect you while motivating your team, why vested interests eliminate employee anxiety during the sale process, and how quarterly board meetings with transparent financial reporting can make your business significantly more attractive to potential buyers.
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro of Show
07:40 Outline of the Webinar
09:37 How Are Businesses Valued?
15:42 Exit Considerations
23:05 Finding a Buyer
29:50 Negotiation and Due Diligence
45:04 Tax Implications
48:21 Legacy, Lessons, and What’s Next?
52:25 Q&A Session
#13 How to Scale and Self-Fund Your Business Without Employees in 6 Months! | Zeynep Ekemen
Sometimes the universe aligns perfectly with preparation, but you have to be bold enough to act when inspiration strikes. Entrepreneur and inventor Zeynep Ekemen heard a friend complain about disgusting door handles in a coffee shop and immediately knew she’d found her invention. Two years of research and development later, she launched Silver Defender in January 2020 just as the world desperately needed self-cleaning nanotechnology. Learn how she navigated 18 competitors during the pandemic boom, why she bought out her partners to become the last woman standing in the industry, and how she’s strategically relaunching to build the next Purell-level brand while simultaneously running commercial real estate.
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro of Show
00:51 Zeynep Ekemen’s Background
03:42 Following Your Own Intuition
05:19 Invention of Silver Defender
07:46 Silver Defender’s Technology
10:42 Launching, Scaling, and Re-Launching the Company
15:19 What’s Next for Silver Defender?
18:33 Time Management and Accomplishments
22:18 Mentoring Younger Women
25:19 Piece of Advice for Her Younger Self
27:48 Overcoming Challenges
31:35 Rebuilding after a Loss
33:55 Wellness and Biohacking Practices
35:22 Connect with Zeynep and Silver Defender
Welcome to The Business of Wellness Podcast—where health, wellness, biohacking, and business collide.
In partnership with CryoCon, this podcast explores how entrepreneurs and business owners can integrate health and wellness strategies to thrive in life and business. We’re diving into the intersection between optimizing mental and physical performance and scaling your business for success.
David Guttman, a seasoned entrepreneur, invites guests from the world of wellness and business to share practical insights on elevating your health, boosting productivity, and creating a thriving business culture. Whether you’re looking to dive into biohacking or simply want to live a more balanced life while growing your business, this podcast will guide you on your journey.
New Episodes Every Thursday
Business Growth | Health Optimization | Wellness Insights
This is the podcast that blends entrepreneurial insights with the latest in health and wellness. If you’re ready to take control of your well-being and your business, tune in and let’s get started.