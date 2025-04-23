Bozi Breakdown #1 - Rockingham DQ, Navy Seal Pit Stops, and Bristol

Join racing mechanic Bozi Tatarevic for analysis of the NASCAR races at Rockingham and Bristol relating to the action on track and pit lane along with why a disqualification happened after the Xfinity race. 00:40 - Rockingham disqualification 04:19 - Harrison Burton pit crew performance 05:38 - Navy Seal pit crew secrets 08:00 - History of the behind the back jack move 10:30 - Changes for the No. 23 pit crew 11:05 - Skip Flores moved from the No.12 to the No.38 14:22 - Why Bristol wasn’t as bad as it seemed 17:14 - NASCAR offering teams a chance to try new things 18:30 - Not all Cup crew members had the weekend off 19:52 - Garage 56 documentary