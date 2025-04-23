Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsSportsThe Bozi Breakdown
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Bozi Breakdown
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Bozi Breakdown

Bozi Tatarevic
Sports
The Bozi Breakdown
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Bozi Breakdown #1 - Rockingham DQ, Navy Seal Pit Stops, and Bristol
    Join racing mechanic Bozi Tatarevic for analysis of the NASCAR races at Rockingham and Bristol relating to the action on track and pit lane along with why a disqualification happened after the Xfinity race.   00:40 - Rockingham disqualification 04:19 - Harrison Burton pit crew performance 05:38 - Navy Seal pit crew secrets 08:00 - History of the behind the back jack move 10:30 - Changes for the No. 23 pit crew 11:05 - Skip Flores moved from the No.12 to the No.38 14:22 - Why Bristol wasn’t as bad as it seemed 17:14 - NASCAR offering teams a chance to try new things 18:30 - Not all Cup crew members had the weekend off 19:52 - Garage 56 documentary
    --------  
    21:12

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About The Bozi Breakdown

Dig into the technical and pit crew aspects of NASCAR and other racing series with racing mechanic and pit crew member Bozi Tatarevic.
Podcast website
Sports

Listen to The Bozi Breakdown, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.16.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/25/2025 - 1:21:58 AM