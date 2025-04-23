Bozi Breakdown #1 - Rockingham DQ, Navy Seal Pit Stops, and Bristol
Join racing mechanic Bozi Tatarevic for analysis of the NASCAR races at Rockingham and Bristol relating to the action on track and pit lane along with why a disqualification happened after the Xfinity race.
00:40 - Rockingham disqualification
04:19 - Harrison Burton pit crew performance
05:38 - Navy Seal pit crew secrets
08:00 - History of the behind the back jack move
10:30 - Changes for the No. 23 pit crew
11:05 - Skip Flores moved from the No.12 to the No.38
14:22 - Why Bristol wasn’t as bad as it seemed
17:14 - NASCAR offering teams a chance to try new things
18:30 - Not all Cup crew members had the weekend off
19:52 - Garage 56 documentary