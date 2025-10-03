In which Theo & Brian discuss people that inspired them over the years.
1:02:58
Peddocks Island - A short trip
In which Theo & Brian take a trip over to Peddocks Island for their 5 year anniversary.
20:25
Behind VA Shadows Block Party (Live Recording)
Behind VA Shadows hosted a block party August 3 2025 featuring art, music, magic, and a live podcast by us. See the footage on youtube or listen here.
Episode artwork is by photographer Wenbin Huang. See more of his work here https://wenbin.me/
1:00:50
Theo graduated college!!!
In which Theo loses her title as an art school drop out.
Congrats Theo!