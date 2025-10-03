Powered by RND
PodcastsArtsThe Boston Art Podcast
The Boston Art Podcast
The Boston Art Podcast

Brian & Theo
Arts
The Boston Art Podcast
  • People that Inspired You
    In which Theo & Brian discuss people that inspired them over the years. 
    --------  
    1:02:58
  • Peddocks Island - A short trip
    In which Theo & Brian take a trip over to Peddocks Island for their 5 year anniversary. 
    --------  
    20:25
  • Behind VA Shadows Block Party (Live Recording)
    Behind VA Shadows hosted a block party August 3 2025 featuring art, music, magic, and a live podcast by us. See the footage on youtube or listen here.    Episode artwork is by photographer Wenbin Huang. See more of his work here https://wenbin.me/
    --------  
    1:00:50
  • Theo graduated college!!!
    In which Theo loses her title as an art school drop out.  Congrats Theo!
    --------  
    1:48:24
  • Anna Fubini
    https://www.instagram.com/anna_fubini_art/
    --------  
    1:07:41

About The Boston Art Podcast

Brian Huntress & Theodora Earthwurms talk art, culture, & philosophy on Boston's premiere art podcast.
